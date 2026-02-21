Best opportunities, grants & awards for creatives: 23 February to 1 March 2026

Funny Tonne – MICF 2026 (Melbourne, VIC)

Are you a budding comedy critic, arts reporter, or a writer with a flair for the funny? Melbourne International Comedy Festival is teaming up with ArtsHub for the 2026 edition of Funny Tonne.

Armed with a coveted Festival VIP pass, Funny Tonners will have the opportunity to review shows right across MICF – kicking off with the Opening Night Comedy Allstars Supershow at the Palais Theatre on 25 March.

Reviews are posted on the Festival website and shared with artists and audiences throughout the event. Selected Funny Tonne reviews will also be published on ArtsHub, Australia’s leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts.

Selected Funny Tonners will also have the opportunity to meet with ArtsHub journalists to gain professional tips, tricks and insights on reviewing. Reviews will be judged by a panel of expert arts journalists to decide who will be crowned the 2026 Funny Tonne winner, who’ll receive a $250 cash prize.

Applications close 8 March. Learn more and apply.

Western Sydney First Nations Program (Western Sydney, NSW)

Garrigarrang Badu, Jannawi Dance Clan. Photo: Liza Moscatelli/Create NSW.

Now open for applications, Create NSW’s new Western Sydney First Nations Program is delivering a $500,000 grant program for a range of capacity building and professional development activities to boost the First Nations creative community in Western Sydney, laying the foundations for First Nations stories to take centre stage.

Eligible funding activities are broad, allowing individual artists, collectives and small-to-medium First Nations-led organisations to secure funding in both creative and practical areas of operations, such as venue costs, artist fees, workshop participation and increasing organisational capacity.

Individual First Nations artists and arts workers may apply for grants between $10,000 – $50,000, while First Nations-led organisations or collectives can apply for up to $100,000.

Applicants must have a physical presence within the 13 Western Sydney local government areas and at least 80% of the activity must be delivered within Western Sydney, with some exceptions for professional development and skills-building activities if services are not available locally.

Applications close 31 March. Learn more and apply.

High Tides Response Residency (Sydney, NSW)

Adriana Māhanga Lear, Multi Arts Residency 2025 by Brand X. Photo: Peter Darnley-Stuart.

4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art and Brand X invite Pasifika artists working across sound, music, performance, club or drag acts to apply for this paid, solo residency. Supporting a Greater Sydney-based Pasifika artist, this residency offers dedicated studio time to create a performative direct response to 4A’s upcoming exhibition, High Tides.

High Tides is a co-curated exhibition led by award-winning Pasifika creative producer Gabriel Faatau’uu-Satiu, developed in close collaboration with artists Morgan Hogg and Yuki Kihara, and members of the Pasifika community in Greater Western Sydney.

In this residency, the selected artist has the opportunity to reflect, refract and react to the exhibition’s themes, ideas and provocations. Formulating a new performance-based work to be presented as part of 4A LIVE: Ball – a vibrant public celebration of Pasifika creativity, sustainability and queer excellence.

Applications close 12 March. Learn more and apply.

Australian Academy of the Humanities’ 2026 grants and awards (National)

Applications now open for the Australian Academy of the Humanities’ 2026 grants and awards. Photo: Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels.

The Australian Academy of the Humanities’ prestigious awards and grants celebrate excellence in humanities research and scholarship, promote international engagement, and support early and mid-career researchers. This year, the Academy will accept nominations for the following grants and awards:

Max Crawford Medal – Australia’s most prestigious award for achievement and promise in the Humanities, the Max Crawford Medal recognises an early-career scholar in the humanities whose publications contribute towards an understanding of their discipline.



– Australia’s most prestigious award for achievement and promise in the Humanities, the Max Crawford Medal recognises an early-career scholar in the humanities whose publications contribute towards an understanding of their discipline. John Mulvaney Fellowship – awarded to an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander early-career researcher or PhD student working in any area of the humanities, the John Mulvaney Fellowship provides $4000 to support research or fieldwork in Australia or overseas. This award accepts self-nominations.



– awarded to an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander early-career researcher or PhD student working in any area of the humanities, the John Mulvaney Fellowship provides $4000 to support research or fieldwork in Australia or overseas. This award accepts self-nominations. Publication Subsidy Scheme – awarded annually, this scheme supports early-career researchers with costs of up to $3000 associated with the publication of scholarly works that advance knowledge of the humanities.



– awarded annually, this scheme supports early-career researchers with costs of up to $3000 associated with the publication of scholarly works that advance knowledge of the humanities. Humanities Travelling Fellowships – awarded annually, the Humanities Travelling Fellowships supports early-career researchers with costs of up to $4000 to undertake research overseas. This year, the Academy will also accept applications for the David Philips Travelling Fellowship.



– awarded annually, the Humanities Travelling Fellowships supports early-career researchers with costs of up to $4000 to undertake research overseas. This year, the Academy will also accept applications for the David Philips Travelling Fellowship. Medal for Excellence in Translation – recognising outstanding achievement in translation and the vital role of translators and translation in Australian culture and scholarly discourse, the Medal is awarded biennially for a book-length translation into English of a work of any genre (including scholarship), from any language and period.

Applications close 29 March. Learn more and apply.

