The undercutting of industry standards: how low pay is eroding fair wages in the arts

The arts industry has fought hard for fair pay and better working conditions. Decades of advocacy, union negotiations and collective action have helped establish industry standards designed to protect artists and ensure they are compensated fairly. Yet, despite these hard-won gains, a troubling trend continues to emerge – one that threatens to undo much of this progress.

Increasingly, artists – particularly freelancers – are being offered substandard pay under the guise of ‘opportunity’. While this issue has existed for some time, online casting platforms have made it easier for corporate enterprises to bypass industry standards and hire artists at rates far below what is legally or ethically acceptable.

While platforms like StarNow have opened doors for many independent artists, they have also become a tool through which some companies – particularly in advertising – exploit performers. This isn’t an issue with StarNow itself; it remains a valuable resource for connecting talent with work, and many independent filmmakers and theatre-makers use it in good faith. But alongside legitimate opportunities, we’re seeing well-resourced media organisations offering rates far below industry standards.

This raises serious ethical questions. Should a media company be able to hire talent at a fraction of standard rates?

A concerning trend

A quick scroll through StarNow listings reveals an alarming pattern. A national healthcare company is currently advertising an hourly rate below minimum wage for an ad campaign, with no additional fees disclosed for release rights or ongoing usage. Meanwhile, another listing from a well-known furniture company sought models for a mattress campaign – but instead of financial compensation, they would be paid with a store voucher.

These aren’t passion projects or independent productions with limited resources – they’re commercial enterprises with the budgets to pay talent fairly, yet they choose not to. We’ve all seen questionable job postings: projects with significant budgets that seem to cover everything – except the performers – and contracts that demand extensive usage rights without fair compensation. These practices don’t just exploit individual artists; they lower industry standards, making it harder for professionals to demand fair pay.

One of the most troubling issues is the misuse of advertising contracts. Usage rights play a significant role in determining talent fees, yet many artists unknowingly sign agreements that allow companies to use their image indefinitely. Without additional compensation, performers may find themselves locked out of future opportunities with competing brands. This isn’t just about low pay – it’s a structural issue that limits career mobility and financial stability.

Meanwhile, job listings often disguise inadequate wages with phrases like ‘great exposure’ or ‘passion project’, subtly shifting the financial burden onto artists. Others blur the lines between professional and volunteer work, making it difficult for performers to distinguish between genuine career opportunities and exploitative gigs.

This practice is not just unethical – it may, in some cases, be illegal. Australian employment laws stipulate that workers cannot be paid below minimum wage if an employment relationship exists, even if they agree to it. While genuine volunteer roles, cooperative agreements and deferred payment arrangements are lawful and crucial for independent theatre and indie film projects, the misuse of unpaid work – particularly by organisations that expect skilled labour from performers without proper compensation – can cross both legal and ethical lines

The impact on emerging artists

This issue is particularly concerning for young graduates and emerging artists. Eager to gain experience and build their portfolios, they are more likely to accept low or unpaid work. However, what begins as a short-term compromise often becomes a long-term problem.

When artists accept substandard pay, it risks becoming the industry norm, making it harder for future generations to negotiate fair wages. This is not just an issue for individuals; it affects the entire arts ecosystem. If professionals are systematically underpaid, fewer can afford to sustain long-term careers.

Read: Job insights: most in-demand arts jobs and salaries in Australia 2024

When only those who can afford to work for little or no pay are able to pursue opportunities in the arts, it creates greater instability in the industry and limits opportunities for those without financial privilege. It’s also critical for artists to understand the difference between non-profit work and corporate projects. Choosing to support a charity gig is vastly different from accepting substandard pay for a commercial production. Advertising agencies and corporate event companies, many with substantial budgets, should not exploit performers under the guise of ‘exposure’ or ‘opportunity.’

These concerns are not limited to actors and models. Circus performers, like many freelance artists, often navigate an industry with fewer award stipulations compared to actors and dancers. As a result, companies increasingly offer rates that fail to reflect the skill, training and physical stress involved. Circus performers face the same challenges as actors when negotiating fair pay. If their rates are continually undervalued, it reinforces the idea that skilled performance work can be underpaid.

Where do we go from here?

Addressing this issue requires a multifaceted approach. While individual artists must educate themselves on their rights, the burden shouldn’t rest solely on them. Hiring platforms need to take greater accountability, enforce clearer pay standards and ensure compliance with employment laws.

One step forward would be stricter moderation of job listings on platforms like StarNow, ensuring all advertised work meets legal pay requirements. Industry-wide education and advocacy are also essential, particularly for emerging artists who may not fully understand their rights or the long-term impact of accepting substandard pay. One effective way to gain support and better knowledge is to join the Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance (MEAA), which can provide legal advice, contract support and collective action for fair pay.

The arts industry has fought too hard for fair wages to let these standards erode. If we want a sustainable, thriving creative sector, we must challenge the normalisation of underpayment and push for stronger protections at all levels.

Read: The arts need to reboot for salary equity

This isn’t about demonising platforms that genuinely support artists or discouraging independent collaboration. It’s about calling out the misuse of these platforms by large companies that have the resources to do better. For production companies, the responsibility is clear: pay talent at award rates, just as they would any other skilled professional on set.

Fair pay shouldn’t be a debate – it should be a given. And as artists, advocates and industry professionals, we have the power to push for an industry where creativity is valued not just in words, but in wages.