Mr G returns: why artists still cringe and relate

Chris Lilley's satirical version of a drama teacher, Mr G, has resonated with Australians for more than two decades. But as the character makes a return, does he pack the same punch?
14 May 2025 17:51
David Burton
Chris Lilley's famed Mr G chracter has made a return after more than a decade. Image: Princess Productions.

In the pantheon of Australian comedy, few characters have etched themselves into the collective consciousness quite like Mr G, the flamboyant and self-absorbed drama teacher from 2007 mockumentary series Summer Heights High.

Portrayed by Chris Lilley, Mr G is a caricature of the overzealous educator, whose inflated ego and misguided passion often lead to unintended chaos. Now, nearly two decades after his television debut, Mr G has been resurrected in a new podcast, Mr G’s Room, prompting reflection on why this character continues to resonate with artists and educators alike.

The enduring appeal of Mr G

Mr G’s exaggerated self-importance and obliviousness to the needs of his students serve as a humorous, yet poignant, critique of certain educational archetypes. For artists and educators, Mr G embodies the pitfalls of unchecked ambition and the dangers of prioritising personal glory over genuine teaching. His infamous musical productions, like the ill-conceived Annabel Dickson: The Musical, highlight how artistic endeavours can go awry when detached from empathy and context.

Mr G acts as a cautionary tale, reminding educators of the importance of self-awareness and the need to foster inclusive, student-centred environments. His antics, while comedic, underscore the serious consequences of neglecting these principles.

He is recognisable to anyone who has sat in a drama or acting classroom. Mr G is the dark shadow of every drama teacher: someone whose passion for the art can become entirely egoic. Since Mr G’s first debut almost 20 years ago, criticism and reflection on Australian arts education have only grown. Yet the potency of Liley’s character remains.

Chris Lilley’s controversial legacy

Lilley’s broader body of work has not aged as gracefully. He has faced significant criticism for his portrayal of characters from diverse racial backgrounds, often employing blackface and brownface. In 2020, several of his shows were removed from streaming platforms due to these controversies. Lilley is one of the few Australians to successfully launch a Netflix-produced series, but his launch of the inexpensive podcast possibly reflects a loss of bigger opportunities for the performer.

Lilley’s decision to revive Mr G, a character aligned with his own identity, is a strategic move to navigate the evolving landscape of comedy and representation. However, this return has been met with scepticism. Critics argue that the new podcast lacks the dynamic interplay of characters that once defined Lilley’s work, rendering it a one-dimensional echo of past successes.

Mr G offers a reflection for the creative community

Despite the controversies surrounding Lilley, Mr G’s character continues to serve as a valuable mirror for the creative community. His exaggerated flaws offer a platform for introspection, encouraging artists and educators to examine their practices. The character’s resurgence invites a dialogue on the balance between artistic expression and social responsibility. More, Lilley’s navigation of identity and representation remains essential. 

In an era where representation and inclusivity are paramount, Mr G’s return is a double-edged sword. It rekindles fond memories for some, while prompting critical discussions about comedy’s evolution and creators’ responsibilities. For artists and educators, engaging with this character can be an opportunity to reflect on their approaches, ensuring that passion and creativity are always tempered with empathy and awareness.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

