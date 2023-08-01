Is the myth of ‘sameness’ unwarranted across the emerging artist landscape?

Often one approaches sweeping survey exhibitions of the emerging art scene with a sense of trepidation and cynicism. “They’re all the same,” may be the comment thrown around, or “there’s nothing new”. But is this indeed true?

ArtsHub has taken a helicopter view over this year’s season of emerging art award exhibitions and has run the numbers to ascertain whether there has been a repetitive tic of familiar favourites – or it is just a myth?

Concurrently, there are three high-profile exhibitions on show across three states, with another shortlist announced last week for presentation later in the year. They are: the Ramsay Art Prize 2023, the 2023 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) and the churchie emerging art prize 2023 with the Primavera 2023: Young Australian Artists to open in September.

Of the 52 artists selected across the four exhibitions, there was surprisingly no overlap in artists.

Add to that, recipients of 2023 ACE Studio Program artists (Adelaide Contemporary Experimental), and the latest crop of the Brett Whiteley Travelling Scholarship finalists (2022) – both selection-based and offering opportunities for artists in their early career – they bring the tally of artists up to 68, with only two overlaps arising.

That remains a staggeringly low percentage. And even trying to complicate – or break that picture – by adding The National 4: Australian Art Now (with over 80 artists) and Melbourne Now (exhibiting over 200 artists and designers), reveals only six extra overlaps with our list. That takes the total to just eight artists repeated across these high-profile exhibitions, and what equates to a whopping pool of around 398 artists.

So, what do these numbers tell us? First, that the sector has a wealth of new talent bubbling up. The more interesting story here, however, is that our curators are looking far and wide to find fresh emerging talent, and are making brave decisions in forefronting them.

Joel Spring, ‘TERRA- Memory + Soil’, 2022. In collaboration with Victoria Pham. Installation view, West Space, Melbourne. Currently part of the 2023 churchie emerging art award, IMA, Brisbane. Photo: Janelle Low.

Trend not in name: the myth dispelled

The results would dispel a foregone conclusion that, as an early career artist, it is hard to get the eye of curators. On the contrary. The numbers spell out “opportunity” for them.

Momentum is one of the greatest things that an early career artist can have – to harness these moments to create visibility, which inevitably leads to greater awareness and opportunity. They effectively become shopping lists for curators to build their awareness of the emerging scene. This is why these numbers are so curious, for their lack of overlap.

Perhaps the words of Talia Smith, curator of this year’s Primavera exhibition, offer some insight: ‘The exhibition considers the idea of the “collective body” and the ways in which communities and growing movements attempt to question, challenge and manoeuvre through failing societal structures.’

These artists are loud advocates for social justice in our times, often bearing witness to events of the day. This, in part, has pushed them into the light (and the eye of curators) aided by the kind of traction that social media channels offer.

Amanda Bennetts, ‘The Spectacle of the Antagonist’, 2022. Multi-channel video. Installation view, Metro Arts, Brisbane. Finalist 2023 churchie emerging art prize. Photo: Louis Lim.

Meeting point is not a roll call, but a hunger for diversity

Taking a deeper dive into this landscape, of the 68 artists selected for these emerging artist awards and exhibitions, 17 identify with their First Nations heritage and culture, that is 25% or a quarter of the selected artists.

Further to that, another 14 artists draw upon, and identity with, their diverse cultural upbringing as shaping what they make. This group of artists points to the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Malta, Italy, Venezuela, Africa, Hong Kong/China, Vietnam, Korea and Bosnia.

This brings the group of artists from diverse and First Nations backgrounds up to 46%. A further three artists identify as neurodiverse.

It is also heartening that the wave of artists bubbling up into our institutions is more reflective of an Australian identity today, and the layers and nuances of storytelling that brings with it.

From a geographic standpoint, 23 artists were drawn from New South Wales, 12 from Western Australia, and nine each from Victoria, South Australia and Queensland. Two artists live in the Northern Territory. No artists living in Tasmania or the ACT made the cut this year. While this is a slightly skewed figure as some of these opportunities are location specific, it nevertheless points to a broadening of the curatorial lens away from the traditional dominance of Melbourne and Sydney. Counter to that, nearly all artists remain city-based with only a few exceptions.

What do all these numbers and biographical data mean, when it comes down to making art?

Of the 68 artists across these exhibitions and awards, most describe themselves as multidisciplinary artists, and are not bound by any one medium to tell their story. Installation is the preferred genre, often shaped out with elements that are moving images, digital processes or sculptural.

There is also a strong vernacular of materiality embedded in the practice of many of these artists, whether it be the use of textiles, found materials, ceramics, mirrors, hand-made materials or more. This is less an outcome of coming off the wave of the makers movement of the past decade, but rather a renewed drive for a sense of humanity, and a push-back in the face of rising technologies such as AI.

There is also a strong sense of witness, disputed legacies or social justice across this group. To again call on Talia Smith’s words about this year’s Primavera selection (which could be more broadly applied to this larger lens): ‘What brings these artists together is the way they reckon with the perils of history, education, culture and language to question authoritative structures and systems.’

In short, if we are to take these numbers as a sign of where the future of the visual arts sector is heading, it would appear that we are in exciting times that are more equitable and inclusive.

Dates to know

NSW Minister for the Arts, John Graham with Morgan Hogg, winner of the 2023 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging). Photo: Anna Kucera.

The artists shaping today

