With venues announced today for 2032 Brisbane Olympics, Institute of Architects offers warning

Today (25 March), the Queensland Government will announce the venues for the 2032 Olympics, after undertaking a 100-Day review by the Games Authority. Speculation is widespread, and controversy is expected to be unleashed as the day unfolds.

Joining concerns, the Australian Institute of Architects (AIA) has issued a warning. In a formal statement, President of the Queensland Chapter, Caroline Stalker said, “This is about more than sport; it’s about creating places that enrich communities for decades to come.”

She continued: “The people of Queensland rightly expect that this once-in-a-generation investment will deliver infrastructure that endures well beyond the Games.”

While the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games is an opportunity to deliver world-class venues for the state, the choice can have a weighty impact on how people live, how neighbourhoods may thrive and how the cultural heritage of the built landscape is impacted.

Involve the design sector now

Further, with the currently constrained funding environment, the AIA has urged the Government to prioritise key factors in its planning. Among them is to design for long-term public benefit, and to plan around existing residents and businesses and – we would add – cultural offerings.

“To achieve these outcomes, it’s critical that the design and delivery process involves architects and urban designers from start to finish,” said Stalker.

“The Office of the State Government Architect has a crucial role to play in ensuring design quality and long-term value, and it must be appropriately resourced to provide the leadership required,” she continued.

While today the focus is upon where the main arenas will be located, and the spread and impact of the Athlete Villages, AIA has warned the Government that it must “balance economic responsibility with enduring civic benefit” and should seize the opportunity to be a global leader.

It’s all about the approach

In July last year, the Brisbane Olympics was the topic of a report by the Canberra think-tank, A New Approach (AAN). It said that, “Australia can learn from other nations’ experiences as we intensify our efforts to become a global cultural powerhouse,” in particular looking at how South Korea, France and Brazil leverage their hosting of the Games “to enhance their cultural position and global standing, achieving lasting cultural, social and economic benefits”.

CEO of ANA, Kate Fielding, writes: “This isn’t just a sports mega-event, it’s a cultural mega-event too. Along with the popular Opening and Closing Ceremonies, the Games include a four-year Cultural Olympiad and a 20-year Legacy Strategy with arts, culture and creativity outcomes. Through these, Australia can deliver a program that presents our maturing cultural confidence and our contemporary national identity to the world.”

Pairing these two positions – the lead in cultural strategy and the long tail benefit of a liveable infrastructure for more rounded outcomes than sports alone – are timely reminders as punters both celebrate and push back against today’s venue announcements.

The venue announcement is expected later today. The 2032 Olympic Games will commence in 2677 days.