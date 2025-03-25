News

 > News

With venues announced today for 2032 Brisbane Olympics, Institute of Architects offers warning

The AIA reminds the Government of the impact of Olympic venues upon everyday life and the city’s architectural heritage.
25 Mar 2025 12:32
Gina Fairley
View of a city with blue sky and the word Brisbane in front. Olympics

All Arts

Brisbane. Photo: Romain Terpreau, Unsplash.

Share Icon

Today (25 March), the Queensland Government will announce the venues for the 2032 Olympics, after undertaking a 100-Day review by the Games Authority. Speculation is widespread, and controversy is expected to be unleashed as the day unfolds.

Joining concerns, the Australian Institute of Architects (AIA) has issued a warning. In a formal statement, President of the Queensland Chapter, Caroline Stalker said, “This is about more than sport; it’s about creating places that enrich communities for decades to come.”

She continued: “The people of Queensland rightly expect that this once-in-a-generation investment will deliver infrastructure that endures well beyond the Games.”

While the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games is an opportunity to deliver world-class venues for the state, the choice can have a weighty impact on how people live, how neighbourhoods may thrive and how the cultural heritage of the built landscape is impacted.

Involve the design sector now

Further, with the currently constrained funding environment, the AIA has urged the Government to prioritise key factors in its planning. Among them is to design for long-term public benefit, and to plan around existing residents and businesses and – we would add – cultural offerings.

“To achieve these outcomes, it’s critical that the design and delivery process involves architects and urban designers from start to finish,” said Stalker.

“The Office of the State Government Architect has a crucial role to play in ensuring design quality and long-term value, and it must be appropriately resourced to provide the leadership required,” she continued.

While today the focus is upon where the main arenas will be located, and the spread and impact of the Athlete Villages, AIA has warned the Government that it must “balance economic responsibility with enduring civic benefit” and should seize the opportunity to be a global leader.

Read: Art and sport: is there really a divide?

It’s all about the approach

In July last year, the Brisbane Olympics was the topic of a report by the Canberra think-tank, A New Approach (AAN). It said that, “Australia can learn from other nations’ experiences as we intensify our efforts to become a global cultural powerhouse,” in particular looking at how South Korea, France and Brazil leverage their hosting of the Games “to enhance their cultural position and global standing, achieving lasting cultural, social and economic benefits”.

CEO of ANA, Kate Fielding, writes: “This isn’t just a sports mega-event, it’s a cultural mega-event too. Along with the popular Opening and Closing Ceremonies, the Games include a four-year Cultural Olympiad and a 20-year Legacy Strategy with arts, culture and creativity outcomes. Through these, Australia can deliver a program that presents our maturing cultural confidence and our contemporary national identity to the world.”

Pairing these two positions – the lead in cultural strategy and the long tail benefit of a liveable infrastructure for more rounded outcomes than sports alone – are timely reminders as punters both celebrate and push back against today’s venue announcements.

The venue announcement is expected later today. The 2032 Olympic Games will commence in 2677 days.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

Everybody NOW! took the opportunity of its tenth birthday to announce a suite of programming for the coming year. Image: supplied.
News

Community arts levels up: Everybody NOW! celebrating 10 years on the Gold Coast

Known for its large-scale community-led works, Gold Coast-based company Everybody NOW! has grown over 10 years to become a staple…

David Burton
Meta is now battling multiple court cases, defending itself against claims of mass theft. Image: Julio Lopez on Unsplash.
News

Revealed: Meta pirated millions of books to train its AI engine

A new investigation has revealed Meta used millions of pirated publications to train its new AI systems.

David Burton
On the Move is ArtsHub's weekly wrap of Australian arts sector comings and goings. The photo shows a wet white dog leaping excitedly in the water at a beach.
News

On the move: latest arts sector appointments and departures

ArtsHub’s weekly round-up of who’s going where and who’s leaving what role in the Australian cultural landscape.

Richard Watts
Two photos collaged side by side. On the left is Vincent Namatjira, a middle-aged First Nations man with dark brown skin, wearing a black and white stripe shirt and standing with his arms folded. On the right is Jarra Karalinar Steel, a young woman with pale skin and brown hair, smiling and standing in front of a colourful tram.
News

Opportunities and awards

Curatorial call-out for craft triennial, plus country music winners and more!

Celina Lei
The audience assembles for another Adelaide Festival performance.
News

Adelaide Festival and Adelaide Fringe celebrate big numbers as Mad March wraps up

A six-figure surplus is projected for Adelaide Festival, while Adelaide Fringe expects to sell a million tickets for the third…

Richard Watts
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login