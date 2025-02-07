Who is representing Australia at the 2026 Venice Biennale?

Creative Australia announced today (7 February) that Australia’s representation at the 2026 Venice Biennale will be led by artist Khaled Sabsabi and curator Michael Dagostino.

The 61st La Biennale di Venezia international art exhibition will see the two collaborate for the Australian Pavilion in a project that “hopes to build empathy and connection between all people”. The two were among the shortlisted for the 2024 Venice Biennale.

Based in Sydney, Sabsabi and Dagostino have worked closely together before and have known each other for more than 20 years. Dagostino’s experience includes being the founding director of Parramatta Artists’ Studios and Director of Campbelltown Arts Centre; he is currently the Director of the Chau Chak Wing Museum at the University of Sydney. Adopting the moniker, Peacefender, Sabsabi’s practice extends over 35 years through a critical social lens.

In 2022, Campbelltown Arts Centre hosted a major Sabsabi retrospective, A Hope, highlighting key works from his career, starting with one of the earliest pieces from 1998.

Sabsabi was born in Tripoli, Lebanon in 1965 and moved to Australia in 1977 with his family to flee the Lebanese Civil War. His lived experience of migration translates to his art, where he works across mediums, geographical borders and cultures to tap into shared connections.

Khaled Sabsabi, ‘Knowing Beyond’, 2024, installation view. Photo: Saul Steed.

Sabsabi says of this collaboration for the 2026 Venice Biennale, “We acknowledge and recognise First Nations cultural and linguistic diversity that has existed on these lands for thousands of years.

”Our collaboration is informed by our common lived experiences and work histories, as migrants and children of migrants. We trust in the culturally diverse voices of Western Sydney and Australia more broadly and the lessons they may offer in negotiations of global futures.”

In ArtsHub’s review of A Promise – Khaled Sabsabi at Art Gallery of New South Wales in 2020, Gina Fairley wrote, “Sabsabi has the capacity to provoke deep questioning of our own racial, religious and political positioning without ostracising the viewer in the process”.

Sabsabi’s biennale history includes participation in the 5th Marrakech Biennale, the 18th and 21st Biennale of Sydney, the 9th Shanghai Biennale and Sharjah Biennial 11 and the Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art in 2018.

Dagostino is similarly familiar in the biennale circuit, and commissioned the Australian First Nations component of Lisa Reihana’s In Pursuit of Venus [Infected] for the New Zealand Pavilion at the Venice Biennale in 2017. The artist representing Aotearoa New Zealand at the 2026 Venice Biennale is Fiona Pardington.

Creative Australia CEO Adrian Collette AM adds that Sabsabi and Dagostino’s project “reflects the diversity and plurality of Australia’s rich culture, and will spark meaningful conversations with audiences around the world”.

Six artistic teams were shortlisted to represent Australia at the 2026 Venice Biennale:

Dhopiya Yunupiŋu (1950 – 2024, artist) with Tony Albert and Sally Brand

Hayley Millar Baker (artist) with Erin Vink

James Nguyen (artist) with Anna Davis

Jenna Mayilema Lee (artist) with Tina Baum

Mel O’Callaghan (artist) with Tamsin Hong

The Australian Pavilion by Archie Moore and Ellie Buttrose received the Golden Lion for Best National Pavilion at the 2024 Venice Biennale.

The 2026 Venice Biennale runs from April to November 2026, curated by Koyo Kouoh, Executive Director and Chief Curator of Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa.