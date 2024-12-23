What we can learn from Agency’s move to First Nations leadership

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander viewers are warned that the following article contains a reference to a deceased person.

ArtsHub has been witness to a number of significant appointments of First Nations arts professionals and artists during 2024. This swelling zeitgeist was echoed by the Federal Government’s announcement in September to form the inaugural First Nations Board as part of Creative Australia.

Also in sync was the recent announcement by the Melbourne-based organisation, Agency, that its inaugural Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kade McDonald would be stepping down to make way for a First Nations person to lead this visionary organisation into its next chapter.

Applications closed this week, ahead of a 2025 appointment.

ArtsHub catches up with McDonald to reflect on those first five years of Agency projects, and how the not-for-profit has grown into an organisation with a $2 million turnover and international scope. He says it all comes down to leadership, which was a goal from the start.

In a formal statement McDonald said, “When Agency was first established, we committed to pave the way for a transition to First Nations’ leadership. I am proud that we have achieved this objective, and I am able to stand aside to enable this to be realised.”

Speaking with ArtsHub, he adds: “Going back to the origins of leadership, Mr Wanambi, who has passed away now, was very instrumental in working with me to establish the vision for Agency – to see through his eyes what was required, or what was needed, to support communities and artists alike.

“It was very much his entrepreneurial approach to bridging a gap in the industry – that it wasn’t a duplication of existing service provisions and was a new and innovative way of doing due diligence between the donor and the recipient to ensure that there was reciprocity.”

Central to that thinking was that Agency had to be First Nations-led.

The first five years

Established in 2019, Agency adopted the view of being a catalyst to connect artists and cultural leaders with innovative philanthropists, and to ensure that voices align across government priorities, academic research and the promotion of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art, culture and people on a local, national and international scale.

McDonald explains: “We had a vision, once the Board was established, that it would transition to a First Nations Chair, which happened after a couple of years. After that, it transitioned to Lauren Ganley as the current Chair. Now, the transition is about First Nations management and leadership, thanks to the hard work that’s been done to establish the foundations of governance, and the support and confidence within government, who see Agency as a service provider for the Indigenous visual arts industry.”

He adds that the funding has been consistent and has increased. ”Our first piece of funding was in 2020 with $80,000 through the IVASA (Indigenous Visual Art Industry Support) stream, and thankfully has significantly increased over the course of [the last] five years into a position of ongoing support.

“I think the reason it’s grown is our commitment to First Nations employment,” says McDonald.

Almost 50% of Agency’s team are First Nations professionals. “We’re talking high-level leadership roles,” he says. “We’re a national organisation, so it’s really important that the leadership maintains that kind of vision of being a service provider for everything, from the Torres Strait across to the Pilbara, down to Victoria, and in between. it’s also important that we make a stronger effort, I guess, to engage the local community and bring them into our new premises, which is a facility that’s there for community.”

McDonald says the timing for the transition is perfect. “We have established systems, staff, network, finances and relationships, and now it’s an opportunity for Agency to grow through the leadership of a First Nations CEO and really live up to what we’ve imagined, and what we’ve been building towards.”

Byron Brooks, Spinifex Arts, UPLANDS digital project. Photo: Timothy Hillier.

Among the achievements McDonald remains most proud of during this period was the digital project, launched last year, he says.

“I think one of the things that was really innovative, and driven by Agency as a team, but also from communities, was UPLANDS, which bridged the digital divide. It was the only investment [from] the RISE funding that went to a collective of art centres, which I think is really important.”

On the announcement of McDonald’s departure, Board Chair Lauren Ganley said, “Kade leaves having overseen extraordinary growth in the organisation, including the establishment of a new office and gallery space in Collingwood, a touring exhibition program to North America, exhibitions in Southeast Asia and Europe, a nationwide digital twin program for remote art centres and UPLANDS. And [he] brought to the fore the voices of First Nations practitioners through the innovative UNTOLD speaker series. It is an impressive legacy.”

What are the challenges for a First Nations-led organisation?

McDonald tells ArtsHub, “One of the initial challenges that we’re facing at the moment is recruitment. There’s a lot of demand, especially in the arts, for First Nations leadership, and that’s fantastic, but that is a challenge that we’re aware of, especially at that level of CEO.”

He adds that a further challenge for a First Nations organisation is having a national perspective. “A task, that will be exciting – but also possibly create challenges to some degree – is that national perspective, and really embracing all the communities around the country that want to engage us, and to represent that broader national perspective.”

Working within the landscape of art centres

“It certainly has been a challenging time,” says McDonald. “Going back to recruitment, there’s never a moment on ArtsHub, as an example, in the job bulletin that there’s not a job at an art centre. And, increasingly, I think in the last 12 to 18 months, we’ve seen that turnover more active.

“So having an entity like Agency with that consistency to connect and support is really important. So even if there is turnover, we hopefully can be seen as a partner, and the First Nations CEO will strengthen that identity.”

McDonald says that the inquiry into the APY lands has been hard felt by the sector. “The inquiry is an ongoing agenda, so until any discussions are resolved around that, it’s always going to be a pressure point,” he tells ArtsHub “I think it certainly is an unfortunate impact on the broader sector, regardless of the outcome.”

Optimistically, he adds: “Largely, most art centres are resilient – those kinds of accusations are not new to our sector – and the sector has ridden those turbulent times and got through them. Ultimately, the artists are ones who suffer the most.”

He continues that another thing he is proud of has been that genuine relationship with arts centres.

“I think it’s very difficult to establish a new entity. And, at Agency, we’ve managed to do that, but also managed to demonstrate that there was a necessity – and the way to measure our success is that we’re being consistently approached from art centres for support.

“People at art centres want to work with us, and so establishing Agency not as a ‘come-and-go’ kind of project, but as something that is hopefully going to sustain within the landscape and on a level of permanency, and have a valid position within the sector that is not only supporting those arts centres, but also encouraging influence and policy at a higher level, because we understand the sector.

“That understanding of the sector will be a key element for an incoming CEO, and a position that they’ll have a lot of strength in as a First Nations person.”

What are you most proud of?

“I really think, personally, being able to create an organisation where First Nations employees want to come to work, and creating an environment that we’ve done collectively – as the Board, myself and as the staff – that’s culturally safe,” McDonald says.

“Many years ago I started Bus Projects, and now Agency, and in some ways, bringing those worlds together through initiatives at the Melbourne Art Fair, and bringing more dialogue into Sydney Contemporary, collaborating with West Space on some of [its] shows, and taking arts workers to Singapore Art Fair – a first to have First Nations arts workers on the floor in an international art fair – that has been a highlight to blur the defined line of contemporary art and Indigenous art.”

Read: 2025 Melbourne Art Fair’s new Fair Director hopes to build artists’ voices

He continues: “We always talk at Agency about going beyond the art. And so, really beyond the art for us is the voices of the people. How you can bring a community across oceans to activate that art on the wall and speak for it?

“Obviously the international sphere has been a real defining initiative for a service provision [organisation] like Agency that’s projecting contemporary Indigenous art into the international sphere, whether it’s through partnerships in Japan, North America or across Asia. We’ve done a really good job of getting the voices of the people out.“

McDonald is hoping that Agency’s new space at Collingwood Yards will offer further opportunity to present exhibitions.

“We’re not in denial that it’s important that art centres make money from that, and we’re in a position where we can return that investment back to art centres at a greater level than other galleries can offer – and that’s really about building capacity for those art centres and artists.

“You know, these times are tough. They are trickier, more competitive in the commercial market, and there are a lot of art fairs, which is causing a bit of pressure on those art centres to participate in all of those things.

“Handing that control and ‘agency’ back to the artists is a future goal we will see played out more under the new CEO.”

What’s next for you?

McDonald says he is currently focused on supporting the succession and the transition to a First Nations CEO.

“The activity in North America, which I’ve been very much engaged with, is still very active, and there’s still a lot that I’d like to do to support the trajectory of how that evolves, and ensuring that it’s not just a commercial trajectory, but that it’s curators and institutions in foreign countries that are curating First Nations Australians into programs, and keeping the momentum going.”

He concludes: “I love the space. I never take for granted those relationships I established in my early days of working at Buku Mulka and having those strong connections to Durrmu Arts Aboriginal Corporation, and with Regina Pilawuk Wilson and the communities I’ve worked at. So there’s a strong desire to maintain those, and certainly there’s a lure pulling me back to Arnhem Land, not necessarily in terms of work, but certainly in terms of those relationships that I am so fond of and that have supported me throughout the whole course of my career.”