What does an artist collective look like today?

The Collective Polyphony Festival was founded by artist Nina Sanadze, whose practice centres collective storytelling and social engagement.

The Festival’s mission statement calls out the need to embrace ‘a narrative artistic approach that welcomes multiple perspectives, voices and ideas at a time when communities are socially and politically fragmented’.

Sanadze says: ‘Diverging from the idealisation of individualism in art and society, and moving towards more supportive and collective structures, the Festival serves as a powerful symbolic and political gesture.’

The idea of bringing together artist collectives emerged in September 2022 when Sanadze shared an exhibition opportunity at Gertrude Glasshouse with her peers in the ShrewD Collective. A year later, the Festival will kick off its first event at Kyneton Stockroom on 2 September, led by the newly formed In-Kind Collective.

The development and presentation of Collective Polyphony has been a deeply collaborative process, with Sanadze joined by a group of five emerging curators, Georgina Loughnan, Thomas Stoddard, Yuzhen Cheng, Mia Palmer-Verevis and Xiaolin Chen, as well as photographer Astrid Mulder.

The 10 inaugural Festival participating collectives are Indigenous art collective Pitcha Makin Fellas, Jakarta-based Gudskul (including collectives Ruangrupa, Serrum and Grafis Huru Hara), Filipinx/o Saluhan Collective, ShrewD Collective, LAST Collective, Collective Agitation, London Alternative Photography Collective (LAPC), Seaweed Appreciation Society international (SASi), In-Kind Collective and the Chinese Museum Arts Collective (CMAC).

Artist collectives are, and always have been, integral structures of support centred on knowledge sharing, generosity and critical discussions. Collective Polyphony aims to ‘model peace-building architecture and infrastructure … founded upon the central idea of artists supporting artists’.

LAST Collective say: ‘We have come together as independent artists, who enjoy combining our unique, independent practices, while maintaining autonomy. By acting collectively, we amplify our voices, offer one another support and create a community of practice that supports us individually and collectively.’

Gudskul add: ‘As Gudskul is committed to principles, mechanisms and the lumbung [Indonesian word for communal rice barn] value, we are intrigued by collective practices within Australian contexts and networks. We are eager to explore avenues of regeneration, not only of ideas but also of individuals, by disseminating our methods and modules for others to adopt, refine and expand upon. Our ethos of generosity drives us to openly share our wealth of knowledge and resources.

‘Collective Polyphony is designed to promote modes of collective organisation and collaboration as a cornerstone and model of peace-building infrastructure and architecture in polarised society; therefore, we feel that the missions of Gudskul and Collective Polyphony are in line.’

Gudskul (Ruangrupa, Serrum and Grafis Huru Hara Collectives) will present ‘Knowledge Market’ at Testing Grounds on 30 September 2023. Image: Supplied.

Just days before the Festival opens to the public with a staggered exhibition schedule, Sanadze tells ArtsHub: ‘Everyone is thrilled, actually, by that warm and reassuring feeling of camaraderie and coming together within this challenging industry.’

Having received no funding to date, Collective Polyphony has only been made possible through volunteer efforts and gallery partnerships, with seven art spaces in Melbourne and Kyneton now on board.

Collective Polyphony Festival exhibition schedule

In-Kind Collective – Something Holding these Bodies In-Kind (30:55) at Kyneton Stockroom from 2 September to 1 October

ShrewD Collective – Habitat at Gertrude Glasshouse from 8 September to 7 October

LAST Collective – Space at Mary Cherry, Collingwood from 8 September to 7 October

The Chinese Museum Arts Collective – (Un) Home at Testing Grounds from 9 September to 30 September (performance on 16 September)

Seaweed Appreciation Society international – Macroalgae Mobilisation

Collective Agitation with London Alternative Photography Collective – Fossilised Sunshine at Blindside from 13 September to 7 October

Saluhan Collective – Archival Aesthetics at Seventh Gallery from 21 September to 13 October

Pitcha Makin Fellas – Past Present Future – All at Once at Diane Singer from 23 September to 28 October, and

Gudskul – Knowledge Market, a one-day event at Testing Ground, involving gameplay, artworks and live artist talk on 30 September.

Each collective is encouraged to work with their own themes and create multifaceted narratives.

ShrewD Collective, ‘Habitat’, Gertrude Glasshouse, 2023. Photo: Nina Sanadze.

As Pitcha Makin Fellas note, ‘Pitcha Makin Fellas are all different people with different stories to tell. We break down the generalisations about Blackfellas. We are learning about our past as we go. We’re making for a better future for all of us now.

‘We’re making art, no bulls**t.’

Collective Polyphony Festival runs throughout September and October in Melbourne and Kyneton, entry to exhibitions is free.