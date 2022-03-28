Women artists reckon with war

With the prevalence of current world events, the globe is coming to terms with war, and artists, creatives and storytellers have gathered to explore these pressing narratives.

In Melbourne, two projects give voice to those who are impacted by war through the perspective of women.

When Women Speak of War: Artists Reckon with Wars Declared and Hidden was conceived well before the invasion of Ukraine, but has now become an act of resistance.

Co-curated by Ukrainian-Jewish-Australian writer and cultural historian Maria Tumarkin, the theatrical collaboration is being presented at The National Theatre Melbourne and engages artists including Simi Genziuk, Anita Lester, Jacki Tut and Sarah Krasnostein who tell stories of women in war.

Contextualising the project within the current climate, Tumarkin said: ‘Now we’re witnessing daily war crimes powered by the Putin regime’s long-haul (dis)information war that has succeeded in zombifying millions within Russia itself. A devastating lesson to those of us who would like to think wars belong safely to the past.

‘Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta and the 2021 Nobel Peace laureate, called propaganda a form of radiation. It’s artists who help their societies develop strong antidotes to radiation of this kind by making us reckon with what wars do, how they get made and what they leave behind,’ Tumarkin added.

Australia doesn’t get to sit this one out. I’m intensely proud of this event that feels more necessary than ever. Maria Tumarkin, Co-Curator, When Women Speak of War.

Bringing together a dynamic show incorporating Sephardic Jewish Romance music, contemporary writing, classical Ukrainian folk songs, multimedia projections and more, When Women Speak of War invites audiences on a journey of reflection, remembrance and resilience.

Participating talent Jacki Tut added in a Facebook post: ‘The creative expression of war from the woman’s perspective – now that is something I never knew I longed to hear until now. I’m very honoured to be able to share a part of my story as a South-Sudanese Australian woman.’

The performance will be held on 28 April at The National Theatre Melbourne and streamed live online, coinciding with this year’s Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day).

Presented by FOJAM, Artistic Director Lior Albeck-Ripka, added: ‘It’s been an incredible privilege to collaborate with Maria Tumarkin, a fearless artist who goes where others may not dare. At a time when people are fighting for their freedom, it feels vital to create a space for artists to connect with audiences through art and music.’

Another call to peace

Meanwhile in South Melbourne (coincidently less than 5km apart), 2021 churchie emerging art prize winner and Soviet-born artist Nina Sanadze has put up an act of resistance towards violence in the public space with her sculptural installation, Call to Peace.

Similar to When Women Speak of War, Sanadze began working on the project in November 2021 as one of six winning designs for City of Port Philip’s Reimagine – Activation Design Competition. By the time the sculpture was ready in her studio, the tensions between Russia, NATO and Ukraine were at a climax.

‘I sensed an urgency and a strong pull to make this sculpture in response to the growing tensions and the increasing polarisation around the world,’ said Sanadze.

The public installation depicts a windswept woman with arms outstretched, based on a historic Soviet post WWII monument of the same name by Valentin Topuridze.

The artist continued: ‘The statue incorporates different emotional dimensions – fear, rage, dispossession, trauma, but most importantly strength, resolve and hope.’

The work will be situated in South Melbourne for the next six months, where Sanadze invites visitors to attach messages and wishes of peace on the scaffolding surrounding the sculpture.

It’s intended to exist as a live monument, presenting an eerie timelessness that speaks to history but also to the global political dynamics of our present day.

Sanadze continued: ‘In a way, I feel [the sculpture] is me … I am a tall Amazonian-looking woman, a mother, who has experience war and terrified of it … [is] calling for peace!’

The artist has lived experience of war – first when Russia resisted Georgia’s declaration of independence, and then the two years of civil war that followed.

‘My family were forced to flee and we ended up being refugees in Moscow in 1992. I was very shaken by the experience. When we emigrated to Australia in 1996, I became a relaxed Australian. I felt so safe. Now I no longer feel complacent,’ she added.

Also designed as a gathering place for others like herself to process trauma, reflect and celebrate their resilience, Sanadze is calling for volunteer performers and creatives to play music, jam, read poetry and dance in the name of peace every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, starting 1 April. Performers are invited to register their proposed act on the Call to Peace roster.