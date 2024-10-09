West Australian Ballet’s 2025 season features world premieres and classic works

“Season 2025 embodies the spirit of Western Australia, showcasing its wild beauty and unique stories. I’m thrilled to bring this extraordinary program to our audiences as we move toward our 75th anniversary in 2027,” says David McAllister AC, Guest Artistic Director of West Australian Ballet.

McAllister, who programmed the company’s 2024 season following the departure of former Artistic Director Aurélien Scannella in late 2023, has also had his tenure as Guest Artistic Director extended for 2025, it was revealed today (Wednesday 9 October).

“I am so delighted to be given this opportunity to continue my time with West Australian Ballet. It is a privilege to work with this talented and much-loved organisation and aid the company on the transition to a new artistic leader,” McAllister says.

In 2025, West Australian Ballet will present four world premieres, including Butterfly Effect, choreographer Alice Topp’s contemporary reimagining of Puccini’s Madame Butterfly, at His Majesty’s Theatre in September. The world premiere of Topp’s earlier short work, Open Heart Story, was presented as part of West Australian Ballet’s 2023 Perth Festival production, IN Cognito: Ballet at the Quarry; she has also choreographed for the Royal New Zealand Ballet.

Topp, who has previously described her choreographic style as “collaborative and inspired by the human condition,” was a dancer with The Australian Ballet for almost 14 years before transitioning into the role of resident choreographer with the company, a position she held from September 2018 until January 2024.

A full-length ballet, Butterfly Effect is described as having a ‘uniquely Australian perspective’ on Madame Butterfly’s familiar themes of love and betrayal, though how Topp handles the more problematic aspects of Puccini’s opera, which include ‘cultural appropriation [and] a plot dripping in misogyny and exploitation’, remains to be seen. The performance will be accompanied by the West Australian Symphony Orchestra.

“I have known Alice since she was a dancer both at the Royal New Zealand Ballet and The Australian Ballet. She joined the [latter] company as an incredibly talented dancer, but then showed her ability to create and craft really emotive and glorious works, which really touched the audience. That’s why I think Butterfly Effect is going to be such a great opportunity for her, to do her first full-length ballet and to tell this amazing story to an audience for the 21st century,” McAllister says.

West Australian Ballet’s 2025 season opens with The Wild Between Stars: Ballet at the Quarry, featuring three world premieres from three Australian choreographers, including the titular work by Loughlan Prior (Hansel & Gretel, Spartacus). The program also includes Concerto Anniversary, a new homage to the music of Tchaikovsky choreographed by Lucas Jervies, and the world premiere of Ripples by Yawuru woman Tara Gower, inspired by the rugged nature of the Quarry Amphitheatre itself.

Additional short works are featured in Genesis at the West Australian Ballet Centre from late March, a testing ground for choreographic exploration in which dancers from the West Australian Ballet create their own works and bring new ideas to life.

Dancers Adam Alzaim and Gakuro Matsui in a publicity image for ‘Genesis’, part of West Australian Ballet’s 2025 season. Photo: Stef King and VML.

For the more canonically inclined, the season also features the late Dame Lucette Aldous AC’s take on Don Quixote, after Marius Petipa’s 19th century original, which was originally staged for West Australian Ballet in 2010 and remounted in 2017.

“Don Quixote is one of the great classical ballets of the repertoire,” McAllister says, adding that West Australian Ballet has an important connection to the work through a connection with Aldous herself, who taught and shared her art with young West Australians for generations.

“This season, we celebrate her life and her legacy through this amazingly beautiful production that she has gifted to West Australian Ballet,” he explains.

Previously described as a ‘refreshing, condensed adaptation’ that offers ‘opportunities and challenges for the dancers … and a celebratory ending for audiences,’ Don Quixote plays His Majesty’s Theatre in May, with the company again supported by the West Australian Symphony Orchestra.

Septime Webre’s award-winning ALICE (in wonderland) has been programmed for families at Crown Theatre in July, while the year closes with another classic in Cinderella, choreographed by Jayne Smeulders and originally created for West Australian Ballet in 2011.

The production, which had sold-out seasons in Perth and Canberra in 2011 and was restaged by West Australian Ballet in 2015, premiered in Montreal last year and is arguably a safe programming choice by McAllister given its previous success.

“It’s definitely a real fairy tale and has that magical look to it,” Smeulders said of the production in 2015. “It’s very much a family-oriented show. There’s nothing out of the box about it and I’m happy with that.”

Smeulders, who was born and raised in Western Australian, has included Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev’s 1944 score in her production. For Cinderella’s 2025 season, the score will be played by the West Australian Philharmonic Orchestra, which also performed alongside the West Australian Ballet for the production’s 2015 revival.

Learn more about the West Australian Ballet’s 2025 season.