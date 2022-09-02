‘We are sorry’: Music industry body responds to damning report

Music industry body APRA AMCOS (Australasian Performing Right Association and Australasian Mechanical Copyright Owners Society) has responded to the damning portrait of the music industry revealed in Raising Their Voices: the Music Industry Review into Sexual Harm, Sexual Harassment and Systemic Discrimination released 1 September.

In a joint statement released 2 September, APRA AMCOS accepted the findings of the review and acknowledged the harm documented within it, adding that ‘we are sorry’.

The statement goes on to affirm that: ‘Everyone has the right to work in an environment free from bullying, sexual harassment, sexual assault and discrimination. As disturbing and confronting as the findings are, the Australian music industry is committed to change and to rebuilding trust. The music industry should – and will – foster safe, welcoming, respectful, creative, and fun environments.

‘We have been listening and have heard your calls for change. We can and will continue to do better. We all can.’

Drawing on a survey of almost 1,300 participants and the stories of over 300 music industry workers, Raising Their Voices was commissioned in 2021 in the wake of media reports highlighting discrimination, sexual harm and harassment, and drug and alcohol abuse.

The 78-page document is a sobering read, not least for its revelation that 55% of the respondents surveyed reported incidents of sexual harm or harassment, with one third of those incidents happening in the past five years. The vast majority of respondents – more than 80% – had experienced some form of bullying.

Read: Raising Their Voices, the Music Industry Review into Sexual Harm, Sexual Harassment and Systemic Discrimination

Harassment of all kinds was most commonly experienced in music venues but also experienced in the workplace, or during work-related events. Three-quarters of the alleged perpetrators were male.

The 80+ signatories to the response, which range across the publishing, touring and broadcasting spheres, ‘are committed to working through the recommendations of the report, doing the necessary work and being accountable, to ensure our industry is a safe, inclusive, and respectful workplace.

‘We all have a personal and professional responsibility to make our culture the best it can be,’ the report states.

NSW music news: ‘Fit for purpose’

The APRA AMCOS response arrives at the same moment the NSW Department of Customer Service has called for a review of the Entertainment Industry Act 2013 in order to ensure it is ‘fit for purpose’.

The Act establishes a code of conduct for the entertainment sector and also provides dispute resolution for issues arising between performers and industry representatives.

NSW Fair Trading Commissioner Natasha Mann said the NSW Government wants to ensure the regulatory framework for the entertainment industry is still relevant for the sector.

‘We’re seeking feedback from all parties – this includes performers, lawyers, managers, venue operators and any other industry representatives who would like to have their say,’ Mann said.

Read: New diversity research offers snapshot of the publishing industry

Industry stakeholders and members of the public are encouraged to provide feedback which will improve regulation and decide if any changes can be made to ensure legislation achieves objectives and operates effectively.

‘We have witnessed pivotal changes to the entertainment industry, not only prompted by the pandemic but the introduction of new technologies continues to shape how entertainment is consumed and delivered,’ Mann said.

‘A review of the Act is essential to continue to protect and support the industry and to ensure it’s up to date, relevant and reflects the changes to the entertainment sector.’

Music Victoria: Boosting the brand

Music Victoria has also launched its white paper, Priorities for the Victorian Music Industry.

The white paper seeks to build the global recognition of the Victorian music sector, which, according to Music Victoria CEO, Simone Schinkel, ‘contributes over $1.7B per year in GDP, creates over 116,000 jobs and returns $3 for every $1 invested’.

Despite that upbeat assessment of its fortunes, the Victorian music industry is still grappling with systemic business, cultural and capacity challenges.

There is job and financial insecurity, with one out of every four gigs unpaid, and access to skilled labour is difficult, with many workers having left the industry in the past three years.

There are also the endemic cultural issues as highlighted in the Raising Their Voices report and a lack of diverse and inclusive representation.

The COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on the industry in Victoria have been severe, Schinkel noted, with only 47% of venues licensed for live music in 2019 renewing their licenses for 2021/22.

‘Our white paper outlines 12 key actions that will encourage investment and innovation, foster fulfilling careers, develop skills and capacity as well as expand research and advocacy possibilities,’ said Schinkel.