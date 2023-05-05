Multi-year AOIP funding for WA’s small to medium arts orgs

Occurring every four years, the Arts Organisations Investment Program (AOIP) is targeted at Western Australia’s small to medium creative organisations.

Sixty-three eligible applications were received for the 2023-2027 round, with more than half successfully securing multi-year funding. Thirty-seven WA not-for-profit organisations will receive a total of $56 million in a record-breaking round, increased from $31 million in 2019.

AOIP’s outcome framework focuses on several key aspects, including quality of arts experiences, authenticity, social awareness, diversity, community engagement and collaborations, and financial, environmental and social sustainability.

A minimum $100,000 per annum across three years can be requested for two organisation categories: Producing and Presenting, and Service.

Out of the 37 successful applicants (the same number as 2019), six are new entrants, including Fremantle Biennale ($400,000 pa), Centre for Stories ($280,000 pa), Mundaring Arts Centre ($280,000 pa), North Midlands Projects Inc ($170,000 pa), CircusWA ($100,000 pa) and Theatre Kimberley Inc ($100,000 pa).

The highest funded organisations include Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA) ($890,000 pa), Fremantle Arts Centre ($800,000 pa) and the Contemporary Dance Company of Western Australia ($700,000 pa).

The applications were assessed by an external advisory panel of industry peers. The AOIP 2023-2027 panel comprised: June Moorhouse (Chair, no voting), Aaron Beach, Annette Carmichael, Belinda Hermawan, Cassie Lynch, Drew Dymond, Evan Kennea, Jim Cathcart, Jude van der Merwe and Simone Flavelle.

Culture and the Arts Minister, David Templeman says he is ‘very proud of the McGowan Government’s significant financial investment and commitment to grow Western Australia’s arts and creative industries and generate positive outcomes for the communities we serve’.

A statement from the Chamber of Arts and Culture WA

The Chamber of Arts and Culture WA, a peak policy and advocacy body in the sector, released a formal statement welcoming the investment.

It highlights: ‘Many of the organisations receiving funds are an important gateway for independent artists to access support, which is critical given the challenges faced by the sector in recent years due to the impact of COVID.’

The Chamber also welcomes the investment towards three regionally-based organisations – Mundaring Arts Centre, North Midlands Project and Theatre Kimberley.

Out of the total AOIP 2023-2027 investment, 11% directly targets First Nations-focused organisations that will ‘contribute towards the preservation and intergenerational transmission of cultural knowledge and cultural practices, which underpin economic and social well-being’.

Chamber Executive Director, Kim Jameson adds: ‘The National Cultural Policy has set a tone for Australia’s arts and culture industry. Ensuring there is a connected policy environment at state and local government level is an important priority for the Chamber going forward.

‘We are all chasing similar outcomes and by working together to harness the power of arts and culture to drive improved social and economic outcomes. We look forward to working closely with government to secure improved outcomes for arts and culture in WA,’ Jameson concludes.

However, the increased AOIP investment of $56 million is still short of the Chamber’s strong recommendation to increase funding through AOIP by $35 million (taking it to $66 million in total) as detailed in a statement to the State Government last year.

AOIP 2023-2027 funded organisations: