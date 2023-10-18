WA Chamber of Arts secured … well, for two years

The Chamber of Arts WA has been teetering for a number of months, faced with a restructure, unsure funding and a new business plan waiting in stasis in the wings.

A step was made in the right direction this week (Monday 16 October) when WA Minster for Culture and the Arts, Sport and Recreation, International Education and Heritage, David Templeman announced that funding for the Chamber has been secured, to the sum of $800,000 over two years.

In a formal statement, the Minister said: ‘The Western Australian creative sector has a unique perspective, and it is fitting that we have a collective voice on issues important to the sector, which will also promote recognition of its achievements both locally and nationally.’

The funding will mean that the Chamber will be able to deliver on its ambitious 2024-2028 Strategic Business Plan, which was tabled on Monday at the peak organisation’s Annual General Meeting.

‘We are working towards a future where cultural prosperity is ingrained in our state’s fabric, contributing to a diversified economy and improved social well-being that benefits everyone. This investment profoundly increases our capacity to pursue that,’ said June Moorhouse, Chair of the Chamber of Arts and Culture.

And, ‘We’re back, baby!’, she added in a letter to Chamber Members following the AGM.

But whether the $800,000 will be enough to reach the full scale of that ambition is questionable. It will certainly set it on a new course, which will hopefully allow greater organisational sustainability to be set in place. ArtsHub takes a look at what’s on the table.

What will it fund?

Described by the organisation as ‘good news for local creatives and Western Australians in general’, the funding is ‘a sign that the state government [is] living up to [its] promises to diversify WA’s economy through the arts’.

This view was echoed in Minister Templeman’s announcement: ‘The Cook Government recognises the great value of arts and culture to our state’s economy and the tremendous outcomes that this activity has for community and individual well-being and engagement.’

His office added: ‘The Cook Government recognises the importance of a flourishing arts and culture sector for the state and is currently developing a 10-Year Vision for Arts and Culture in Western Australia.’

The $800,000 is arguably the outcome of an extensive seven-month organisational review by the Chamber, which resulted in a new business strategy more geared towards ‘integrating arts, culture and creative industries into all aspects of life in Western Australia’.

‘As the peak body, we lead a collective voice that champions the essential role of arts and culture in WA,’ said Moorhouse. ‘This commitment from the WA Government builds our capacity to demonstrate the value of arts and cultural experiences and to influence policy to leverage investment for a thriving sector.

‘We’re already in the process of recruiting a new Executive Director to lead the charge,’ she added.

The new strategy was set out the organisation’s priorities, which are to:

grow and diversify its membership base

work with the government to influence policy

diversify its revenue streams and seek out corporate and private partnerships, and

improve the capacity and resilience of artists and creatives through professional development programs.

Previously, over 80% of the Chamber’s funding came from grants and sponsorships, with paid events and membership fees making up the remaining portion. ‘We also relied on generous in-kind support. This was no longer proving sustainable,’ said the Board at the time of the review. The Chamber was founded in 2010.

In a formal statement this week, the Chamber said, ‘[The] investment will support operations and programs that serve our members and the sector as the peak body for arts, culture and creative industries in Western Australia.’

In her opening message for the Strategic Plan, Moorhouse set the tone: ‘We now have a seat at the table to drive initiatives that will profoundly impact arts, culture and creative industries in Western Australia. Though much is different, our vision hasn’t wavered… What has changed is how we will achieve this: with an evidence-based business plan that is both visionary and pragmatic. This plan has a heart, but it also has teeth.’

Building capacity and exposure

The funding provided to the Chamber will allow it to build its capacity as the peak body for WA’s cultural and creative industries, to deliver capacity-building programs and support industry development initiatives, said the Minister’s office.

Moorhouse further explained: ‘The Western Australian creative sector is evolving with specific challenges and new opportunities, so it is fitting we have a collective voice on issues important to the sector, which will also promote recognition of its achievements both locally and nationally.’

The Chamber will provide a voice for the sector, advocating and representing the state’s cultural and creative industries on key issues to build and support a vibrant Western Australian sector. Part of that visibility and advocacy is ‘to promote the value and social return on investment that the arts deliver to the Western Australian community and economy, championing the essential place of arts and culture in the economic and social well-being of the state,’ added the Minister’s office.

Read: Why WA’s Chamber of Arts and Culture is a good model for all

New strategic goals: what the Chamber will do

The following priorities and targets were identified as critical to the Chamber’s success, and outlined in the 2024-2028 Strategic Business Plan:

membership growth: aiming to reach 600 members by 2028

representation: advocating for the sector’s needs across all government tiers on critical issues impacting the sector

professional development: supporting ongoing education, training and workforce development across professional, artistic and business skills and knowledge, and

organisational sustainability: building a skilled and resourced team to deliver programs and services for its members and the sector.

Key findings from the Organisational Review

At the time of the review release, the Chamber’s Board announced: ‘The review was an invaluable opportunity to reset our course.’ Its detailed analysis and member feedback found that:

the Chamber serves as a unifying voice within, and for, the arts and culture sector, earning it high national recognition

its membership base is highly engaged, but static and does not fully reflect the diversity of its community

its organisational purpose lacks clarity and meaning

its impact on increasing arts funding in WA has been limited

it has consistently delivered policy submissions advocating for the sector at the state and national levels

its initiatives have addressed sector needs

it has a strong track record of providing professional development events for the sector

its corporate leadership has diminished over time, and

its average annual turnover has been suboptimal for the scale of its operations, and there has been no focus on developing the Chamber as a financially viable business.

The Organisational Review was funded by Lotterywest, Minderoo Foundation and the Department of Local Government, Sports and Cultural Industries.

The $800,000 has been delivered via the Department of Local Government, Sports and Cultural Industries.