Victorian Opera and Opera Australia have announced their first ever collaboration

When Opera Australia (OA) announced its 2023 Melbourne season last September, there was a strong backlash from opera supporters in the southern state.

While Sydney audiences would be treated to revivals of Aida, Rigoletto, Don Giovanni and La Bohème plus two new productions of The Tales of Hoffmann and Adriana Lecouvreur, in Melbourne there were to be no staged operas and just two concert performances at the Melbourne Recital Centre.

The limited program was in stark contrast to previous years when big budget productions had been staged. OA blamed the decision on confusion around the availability of Melbourne’s State Theatre, although the theatre is not closing for renovations until 2024.

Victorian Opera (VO) meanwhile, at its launch on 21 November 2022, announced a very strong 2023 season of contemporary and classical works, with a total of eight works including two world premieres. At that time, the company also announced a landmark fully-staged production of Mozart’s Idomeneo to be presented at the Palais Theatre for three performances in July, with director Emma Muir-Smith, conductor Benjamin Bayl and accompanied by the Melbourne Chamber Orchestra.

Creating some confusion among the Melbourne opera cognoscenti, a recent joint statement between VO and OA has announced this production as a new collaboration between the companies, with no reference to the previous inclusion of the work in VO’s season.

Most details remain the same, but now direction is by well-known opera and festival director, Lindy Hume, who has previously directed the work for Pinchgut Opera.

Casting has also been announced, with Steve Davislim as Idomeneo, Catherine Carby as Idamante and Olivia Cranwell as Elettra. Richard Roberts is the scenic designer, based on the original set design by Michael Yeargan, with costume designs by Anna Cordingley.

Following the unanticipated early departure of Lyndon Terracini as Artistic Director of OA last year, Hume is also currently working with OA to curate an interim 2024 summer season at the Sydney Opera House. Effectively she is bridging the gap until the newly appointed Artistic Director, Jo Davies, arrives from the UK to take up residence at the end of the year.

Elizabeth Hill-Cooper, CEO of VO, says of the co-production: ‘Victorian Opera and Opera Australia have been exploring opportunities to collaborate for a year now. We are thrilled that this project was one that could be fast-tracked for our 2023 program ahead of Richard Mills’ departure as Artistic Director. Our Victorian community deserves to see their state and national companies collaborating to the highest standards.’

Meanwhile, the CEO of OA, Fiona Allan says: ‘This is the first time in OA’s history that we’ve joined forces with Victorian Opera and it feels like a real turning point for the Company, whereby we are seeking to genuinely collaborate with other leading Australian arts organisations.’

She continues: ‘Working together with our industry colleagues is the way of the future, the cross-pollination of creative ideas, giving more opportunities to Australian artists and the sharing of resources can only make our industry stronger, more vibrant and resilient.’

A press release states: ‘With the closure of the Arts Centre Melbourne, the showcase also ensures Opera Australia a continued presence in Melbourne with Victorian Opera given the opportunity to share in the resources provided by the country’s national company.’

Others see this move quite differently. Melbourne entrepreneur and producer of the independent Melbourne Opera, Greg Hocking, who is about to open three fully-staged Ring Cycles in Bendigo, says: ‘This looks and feels like double dipping with scarce resources. Both companies have more than enough money and an obligation to present stand-alone seasons. If this is the future, will the duplicated excessive administrations be combined?’

At the time of writing, OA has made no reference to this production in Melbourne on its website or schedule of 2023 performances. VO’s website, which on the weekend still acknowledged Emma Muir-Smith as the director of Idomeneo, has subsequently been updated.

Perhaps the first questions to ask are why VO decided to share its Idomeneo production with OA and the rationale for directorial change in an already announced production?

Idomeneo plays at the Palais Theatre, Melbourne on 4, 6 and 8 July 2023.