Velvet Underground co-founder, 10-minute dance parties, drones: it’s all in for Illuminate Adelaide

There are 134 booked experiences and events that will shape Illuminate Adelaide for 2025 – nine of which are world premieres and 23 are Australian exclusives. It is an incredible win for this relatively new festival, which celebrates its fifth edition this July.

Co-founded by Lee Cumberlidge and Rachael Azzopardi, the festival is far more than what it’s title suggests: Illuminate Adelaide is all about immersive innovative experiences, from light to music, to food and technology. From starting with a COVID lockdown to today attracting over a million attendances each year, this is a winter must for the festival city.

In an earlier interview, Adelaide-born Cumberlidge told ArtsHub the festival has tried to move away from prosaic architectural projections and, instead, looks to “activate the civic spaces between the buildings”.

“The free nature of the program has become hugely successful,” he added. “Music is a big part, and that element of a light festival program to tap into the area where art, technology and immersive experiences meld. That has blown up into a multimillion-dollar industry globally, but we ensure that creatives remain at the centre of that. So rather than big touring [light] exhibitions, being more stretched as a not-for profit arts festival, we are not as commercial as those big global light festivals. And that is part of the uniqueness of Illuminate Adelaide – the very spirit of that mindset.”

Lee Cumberlidge and Rachael Azzopardi. Image: Supplied.



Each year about 30% to 50% of the program for Illuminate Adelaide is usually new or adapted work, ensuring that there is a focus on South Australian artists, and support for emerging festival producers.

“Especially a small city, like Adelaide, to get that scale right is key. People really turn up in numbers because we are so connected to Adelaide’s festival identity – it is the psyche here,” said Cumberlidge.

What are the 2025 highlights?

In a one-night only performance, Adelaide Oval will be transformed into a living canvas as drones, light, and sound explore themes of human connection, and celebrate place and people for Horizons. The world premiere pays a nod to the site’s deep cultural significance as a gathering place for the Kaurna People and also its role in recent history as a stage for legendary sporting moments, while looking ahead to an inspiring vision of our future.

And rolling forward from the recent success of Chihuly Nights at the Adelaide Botanic Garden will be the extraordinary sensory journey Night Visions utilising cutting-edge light, lasers, projections and sound.

Illuminate Adelaide’s Night Visions, Royal Botanic Garden. Photo: Tyr Liang Xplorer, Studio4.

This will be “a powerhouse of audio and visual luminaries including UK light sculpture artist Amelia Kosminsky, groundbreaking Melbourne audiovisual creator Robin Fox, Sydney’s site-responsive projection artist Craig Walsh, and South Australian locals Jayden Sutherland (founder of The Bakery Design Co) and Chris Petridis (lighting designer and Night Visions’ Associate Creative Director) will unite with Melbourne-based composer and sound designer Jethro Woodward for an otherworldly vision, blending the natural after-dark beauty of Adelaide Botanic Garden with vibrant realms of colour and sound,” according to the festival’s media release.

Another fun addition, Dutch digital detox initiative Offline Club will be presented in Australia for the first time in an exclusive series of experiences that invite guests to step away from their devices and rediscover the joy of real-world connection.

While in contrast, punters can pump it up at the 10-Minute Dance Party at Lot Fourteen on North Terrace – a high-energy, immersive, pop-up experience inside a shipping container, created by Melbourne-based artist and DJ, Joseph O’Farrell (JOF).

Cumberlidge says: “We continue to commission local artists to make new installations, as well as inviting the best makers of immersive and interactive artworks from around the globe.”

International stars headline music program

Unsound, John Cale. Photo: Madeline McManus.

Unsound Adelaide, the southern hemisphere’s only outpost of Europe’s cult experimental music festival Unsound, returns over two electrifying nights. It will feature legendary Velvet Underground founding member John Cale, improvisational US noise duo Yellow Swans, German producer and DJ Wolfgang Voigt and UK avant-garde musician aya.

According to Illuminate Adelaide: “Curated by Unsound Artistic Directors, Mat Schulz and Gosia Plysa, [Unsound] sees artists at the vanguard of electronic, experimental and club music come together from around the world for Australian premieres and exclusive live shows that revel in a spirit of adventure.”

Supersonic is a brand new music event taking over the city’s West End for one night only, marking a bold new chapter for the city’s night-time culture. “Running from 5pm to 5am, it will span some of the West’s most iconic venues, where audiences can move between free and ticketed events – from indie jams and experimental sounds to vibrant techno curated by Motez at Lion Arts Factory and The Sound of Revolution Film Program curated by Shalom,” explains the festival.

Free stuff at Illuminate Adelaide

City Lights returns with more than 40 light installations, running nightly from 5.30pm.

This year’s program also welcomes street performance artists into the fold for the first time, including FierS à Cheval by French company Compagnie des Quidams, featuring giant roaming illuminated horses parading through Adelaide’s city centre, and the surreal Illuminated Angels by Melbourne’s Born in a Taxi, floating through the city streets, interacting with audiences.

Adelaide Central Market will also transform into a glowing hub of immersive art installations and performances.

The late-night hub, Base Camp returns to Lot Fourteen on North Terrace – a free, family-friendly precinct with installations, performances, and street food.

‘Winter Forest’, at Illuminate Adelaide, created by ILA Immersive Table. Image: Supplied.

And, if you prefer to slow down your illuminated experience, then maybe the Winter Forest feast is more your speed. Created by the ILA Immersive Table Series, it will bring seasonal storytelling and sensory design to the dining table. The event surrounds diners with mesmerising moving visuals, layered sounds and a curated menu with each course reflecting the winter landscape.

Illuminate Adelaide will be presented city wide from 2-20 July. It is a mix of free and ticketed events. Plan your experience now.