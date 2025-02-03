Vale Tom Lowenstein OAM – a man who looked after artists

Tom Lowenstein OAM helped artists with the tough stuff. Tax and financial accounting can often be an impenetrable mine of frustration for creatives, but Lowenstein dedicated a lifetime to making it easy for them.

Lowenstein was the Founding Director of Lowenstein Sharp, which later became Lowensteins Arts Management, a firm of financial specialists for creatives and taxation services to the arts and culture sector since the 1960s.

He worked tirelessly for over 40 years in, “negotiations with the ATO (Australian Tax Office) and other Government departments to secure better conditions for artists generally,” stated the firm’s website in a tribute this week.

“All of us here at Lowensteins have benefited from his wisdom, mentorship and leadership over the many years of his involvement with the company,” the firm added.

Today, Lowensteins’ clients number about 3000, including painters, sculptors, musicians, singers, graphic artists, filmmakers, set and costume designers and architects. Tom Lowensteins’ legacy is far reaching and deep.

Actor Jack Thompson, Tom Lowenstein and author Sasha Grishin at the launch of ‘Accounting for Taste’. Image: Supplied.

“The Lowenstein clan has been part of my life for a number of decades,” said Professor Sasha Grishin, author of Accounting for Taste, a book about Lowenstein’s art collection, launched by actor Jack Thompson and capturing the magnanimous nature of the man behind this firm and its collection.

Read: Who said accountants don’t understand art?

Grishin added, “Much of Tom Lowenstein’s activities could be interpreted as an attempt to translate cultural capital into economic capital.”

Arts journalist Stephen Feneley posted on Facebook this week: “Tom was a very significant figure in the Melbourne/Sydney art world for many decades and a great friend and wise counsel to many. He was a prolific art collector, a generous benefactor and performed a great deal of pro bono work as a board member of a range of arts organisations… Tom had a warm and generous spirt and a wicked sense of humour.”

It was this connection that artist Lewis Miller celebrated in paint, in a portrait of Lowenstein, which was a finalist for the celebrated 2018 Archibald Prize at the Art Gallery of NSW (AGNSW), and was collected by HOTA Gallery, Home of the Arts Gallery in the Gold Coast, Queensland.

Archibald Prize 2008 finalist, Lewis Miller ‘Tom Lowenstein’, oil on linen, 152 x 122 cm, copyright the artist. Image: Copyright Art Gallery of New South Wales, Jenni Carter.

Art for Accounting

Lowenstein loved art. Lowenstein loved artists. Charles Blackman once said, “Tom, you don’t collect art, you collect artists!” – a quote Lowenstein shared in his memoir Lovers and Others. Published in 2021, it was like a Rolodex of the Australian art world as a close circle of friends.

“He has managed to achieve what nowadays is a difficult feat, whereby most of his clients are also counted among his closest friends,” wrote his son – and fellow director – Evan Lowenstein upon his retirement in 2022.

Lowenstein’s publisher, Melbourne Books, wrote of the memoir, “The book describes Lowenstein’s numerous David and Goliath battles with the Australian Government and the Australian Tax Office for a greater understanding and fairer treatment of the unique set of circumstances and numerous challenges faced by the country’s creative sectors.”

Book cover ‘Lovers and Others’, by Tom Lowenstein, Melbourne Books. Image: Supplied.

It is “enlivened by the author’s impish sense of humour [and] narrates the way in which, by chance and circumstance, Tom Lowenstein placed his career at the service of the Australian art world.”

In ArtsHub‘s earlier interview Grishin explained that Tom Lowenstein did not have a promising start as an art collector in the 1960s. But, by the 1970s, he had worked out how to merge his passion with his world of numbers and accounting.

“Probably his most important role has been to act as a conduit between an art world by which he was seduced, and economic realities, and to do this in such a way as not to compromise this fragile and precious world of dreams, beauty and illusion,” observed Grishin.

Lowenstein was acutely aware that only five to 10% of his clients earned their living solely from their art practices. From the 1970s onward Lowenstein would accept works from his artist clients in return for tax advice.

While the collection papered the walls of Melbourne and Sydney offices, this goodwill gesture meant that the firm was cash short at moments.

Lowenstein Sharp was dissolved in 2002 to set up Lowensteins Arts Management, with 257 lots heading to auction as a consequence. Lowenstein personally bought back many of the works.

And in March 2017, another 255 pieces – about a quarter of the collection – again went under the hammer with Mossgreen with an estimate of $2 million. The idea was to free up cash flow, and to expand to invest in emerging artists.

Lowenstein Director Adam Micmacher told the Australian Financial Review at the time: “You can’t [exchange paintings for tax advice] forever. We will reset and collect again.”

Lowenstein eventually retired in 2022. At the time, Evan Lowenstein wrote: “Tom, who has been a wonderful mentor to not just me, his son, but to countless staff members over the years, leaves an amazing legacy of service to his clients – and, also, a level of professionalism and an untarnished professional reputation over all his years as a trusted adviser to all his clients.”

He continued: “As a result of Tom’s tireless efforts to seek a better deal for artists, many successful lobbying campaigns have resulted in reforms that recognise artists’ rights and improve the economic viability of the arts industry – not just via the Australian Taxation Office, but some whole-of-government initiatives as well.



“One just has to think of the lengthy political campaign for the Save Super Art that Tom spearheaded in 2010, where he managed to galvanise the disparate arts bodies, including all artists and art galleries, to realise that the impact he has made on the professionalism of the arts industry is indeed far-reaching.”

Lowenstein was also an ardent advocate of the topic of super, coming off the back of the 2010 Cooper Review of Australia’s superannuation sector, and proposing that self-managed funds be banned from investing in collectibles such as art, coins, wine and antique cars. While the Government at the time did not ban investing in art, the restrictions it imposed made it not viable. The decision had a huge impact on artists salaries and arts accounting.

Born in 1937, Lowenstein was 87 at the time of his death.

Lowenstein was awarded the Order of Australia, OAM, for his contribution to the visual arts and the community in 2016. He had been a Board member of the Museum of Modern Art at Heide, a founding Board member of Vi$copy, a Foundation Board member of 200 Gertrude Street, and also an active Board member of Melbourne’s 45downstairs gallery and performance space.

He is survived by his wife and confidante of 64 years, Sylvia, their children Evan and David, and grandchildren Pip and Henry.