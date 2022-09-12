Vale Shirley McKechnie.

Professor Shirley McKechnie AO, one of Ausdance’s founders and perhaps one of the most influential artists and educators in Australia’s recent history has died, aged 96.

McKechnie’s passion for dance, her unwavering faith in the ability and potential of young artists and educators, and her understanding of the core values of dance, made her one of our greatest and most articulate advocates and mentors. Her life was marked by generosity, intellectual rigour and support for artists across the whole dance spectrum.

Born in Melbourne in 1926, McKechnie’s life in dance was marked by the early influences of Bodenwieser training with artists such as Johanna Kolm (later Exiner), Margaret Lasica and Daisy Purnitzer, artists for whom improvisation and choreography were central.

Her later seminal friendships with artists such as Dame Peggy van Praagh, Keith Bain and Kathryn Lowe, and with the UK’s Peter Brinson and the Dean of Education at LaTrobe University, Warren Lett, greatly influenced her later teaching and research.

A leader in Australian dance

McKechnie’s career was marked by significant firsts.

She was founder of one of the first contemporary dance schools in Australia in 1955 and of one of the earliest contemporary dance touring companies (Contemporary Dance Theatre of Melbourne 1963-72). She also founded the first tertiary dance degree course (Rusden State College, 1977) and was a driving force behind the seminal Armidale choreographic seminars (1974–76).

McKechnie was a founder of the Australian Association for Dance Education (Ausdance, 1977); a member of the Council of the Victorian College of the Arts (1974–88); assisted with the founding of the first professional dance education company (Tasdance, 1981), and was the founding chairperson of the Tertiary Dance Council of Australia (1985–86).

She was an interviewer and researcher for the National Library of Australia (1980s–90s) and a guest artist with The Australian Ballet (Nutcracker, 1992).

She also served as National President, Ausdance (1992–94), was a founder of Green Mill Dance Project (1993–97), and received the first Australian Research Council grants for choreographic research, Unspoken Knowledges (1999–2001), Conceiving Connections (2002–2005) and Intention and Serendipity: Investigating Improvisation, Symbolism and Memory in Creating Australian Contemporary Dance (2005-2008).

McKechnie was Professor of Dance at the Victorian College of the Arts (1998), an Honorary Professorial Fellow at the VCA/University of Melbourne, and was awarded an Order of Australia (OAM) in 1987, a Kenneth Myer Medallion for the Performing Arts in 1993, an Ausdance 21 Award for outstanding and distinguished service, two Australian Dance Awards, including Services to Dance Education (1997) and Lifetime Achievement (2001), and a Centenary Medal (2000).

McKechnie was made an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in 2013.

A catalyst for research

McKechnie led several seminal research projects from 1999–2008 that were at the forefront of a new research interdisciplinary area – dance and cognitive science. She had recognised – years ahead of other research groups – that the intellectual, creative and collaborative processes involved in the conception and development of dance works have much to offer psychology, sociology, anthropology, cognitive science and cognitive neuroscience as a lens on human thought, expression, communication, problem solving and decision making.

With her multidisciplinary team, McKechnie investigated the processes involved in creating new dance works. She analysed and described the choreographer and dancers working together as a ‘community of creative minds’ and as a self-organising system, sometimes centralised and other items distributed.

McKechnie’s work crossed disciplinary boundaries and inspired others in the research team to do the same, a catalyst for breakthroughs in thinking across seemingly disparate academic disciplines, leading ultimately to dance connecting with science.

Read: Is climate change turning the blowtorch on outdoor theatre?

Her major concern was that audiences for contemporary dance needed to grow, and she therefore applied her research to understanding the ways in which audiences respond to contemporary dance works.

One hallmark of McKechnie’s research was the productivity and diversity of output from each project. Sharing practical knowledge from these projects, she also wrote extensively on the value of multidisciplinary research and the challenges and possibilities it entails.

Her research writing during the 1980s and 1990s, and her initiating and leading of large interdisciplinary research projects in Australia demonstrated her usual foresight and vision.

McKechnie’s pre-eminence in national and international dance research, her leadership in dance scholarship, her ongoing mentorship of young dancers and choreographers and her unprecedented contribution to Australian dance and dance research have created a proud legacy for one of our most revered artists, educators, researchers and mentors.

Vale Shirley McKechnie.

This obituary is an edited version of that appearing on Ausdance and reproduced with the author’s permission.