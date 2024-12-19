Vale John Marsden

The literary community has woken up to the devastating news of the death of one of the giants of OzLit. John Marsden has died at age 74. Born in 1950 in Melbourne, the writer has over 40 books to his name, with his works not only translated into multiple languages, but also winning every major award in Australia for young people’s fiction.

Even though Marsden’s suite of creative works includes picture books, poetry and non-fiction, he was best known for his hugely influential novel, Tomorrow, When The War began (1993), the first of a series of young adult novels that tracked a fictional rural town in Australia being invaded and occupied by a foreign force, and a guerrilla-band of teenagers, led by resourceful protagonist Ellie Linton, who resisted capitulation and fought back. The book was later made into a feature film (2010) and then a TV series (2016).

Alice Robinson is just one writer who grew up enthralled and influenced by his books. ”I think that for women readers – girls – the books were particularly thrilling because of the way John wrote Ellie, a young woman with practical skills, courage and fortitude. Ellie was also very Australian; it was such an Australian story. As a kid growing up partially down the Hume in Wallan, I remember reading the Tomorrow series and thinking it was the first time I’d seen my own landscapes (interior and exterior) represented in contemporary fiction. Ellie assumed a place in my head and heart reserved for interesting and independent women – alongside Anne Shirley and Jo March – giving me something to aim for and aspire to. I’ll always feel a reverential sense of gratitude to John for that.”

Journalist Ricky French, who profiled Marsden in The Australian magazine during the pandemic, after the release of his book Take Risks, has nothing but admiration for the man unafraid to carve out his own path and follow it: “I loved everything about John’s philosophy, his creative impulses, his visionary approach to education, his fearlessness of offending and unwillingness to bend to bullshit bureacracy. He was original, observant, gentle, humble.”

Teacher, performer and musician, Kathryn O’Neill was once a student of Marsden’s. She posted on social media: “John Marsden was one of the most amazing teachers I had the fortune to know; he was hugely influential on me as a student. I remember him reading something I’d written and saying, ‘That’ll easily get you an A, but does it satisfy you?’ He taught me to push the boundaries with language and I loved him. He was quirky and antiauthoritarian (he even gave his badly behaved dog the same name as our head of campus!), but he was adored. I’m so grateful to have caught up with him a number of times since finishing school. He changed me and I know he changed countless others too through both his teaching and his books.”

Marsden’s first book was written back when he started his teaching career, So Much to Tell You (1987). Throughout his life, Marsden balanced his authorial and his academic interests, becoming the founder and principal of two schools (Candlebark and Alice Miller) in Victoria’s Macedon Ranges.

So dedicated was he to the creative health of young adults that he was also a patron of Express Media, a youth arts organisation that has since awarded the annual John Marsden Prize for Young Australian Writers since 2005.

According to The Guardian, Marsden’s death was confirmed in a letter from Alice Miller School that said, “‘He died at his desk in his home, doing what he loved, writing.”