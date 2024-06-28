Vale First Nations Elder and artist

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the name and photo of a person who has died.

Proud Bundjalung Mununjali woman, Elder, artist and founding member of Boomalli Aboriginal Artists Co-operative, Euphemia (Phemie) Bostock has died aged 88.

The news was shared by Boomalli in an email on 20 June, which also detailed Bostock’s life and accomplishments.

Bostock was born in Tweed Heads, NSW in 1936 and moved to Sydney in the 1960s with her family. She received artistic training at the East Sydney Technical College, Sydney College of the Arts (now the National Art School) and Redfern’s Eora Centre. Her work embraced many mediums including textiles, printmaking, design, and sculpture.

After moving to Sydney, Bostock quickly became involved in a number of advocacy and community organisations active at the time, including the Aboriginal Progressive Association, Aboriginal Legal Service, the Aboriginal Medical Service and Tranby Aboriginal College, where she was a visual arts tutor.

Bostock was a founding member of Redfern’s Black Theatre in 1972 and a regular teacher, committee member and coordinator of the Theatre along with her brothers, Lester and Gerry Bostock. Around the same time, Bostock was involved in the foundation of the Aboriginal Arts Board with painter, actor and Indigenous land rights activist, Wandjuk Marika.

Throughout the 60s and 70s, Bostock was involved in many political movements and demonstrations for Aboriginal rights, and was present for the early days of the Aboriginal Tent Embassy in Canberra. She later became Director of the National Indigenous Arts Advocacy Association, established in 1993 and originally known as the Aboriginal Artists Management Association.

The late Euphemia Bostock giving the Acknowledgement of Country at the ‘RIGHTNOW’ exhibition at Boomalli in 2014. Photo: Sharon Hickey.

As an artist, Bostock exhibited in the 1984 exhibition Koori Art 84, seen as a pivotal exhibition for urban contemporary First Nations artists. She was among the first Australian designers to exhibit in Paris in 1987 for the Australis Down Under fashion show, alongside Bronwyn Bancroft and Mini Heath. It was from there that Bostock and Bancroft began their long and enduring friendship.

Over the last 37 years, Bostock served as the Treasurer (1990-92), Chairperson (2011-2022) and Director (2010-2024) of Boomalli. She was instrumental in helping the Co-operative back on its feet in recent years, tirelessly volunteering her time and energy to promote First Nations artists from NSW. Her work, alongside that of other founding members, was honoured in a 30th Anniversary Boomalli exhibition in 2017, curated by Djon Mundine.

Bancroft curated Bostock’s retrospective exhibition at Boomalli in 2022, titled Made With Love.

Bostock’s works have been acquired by the National Gallery of Australia, National Gallery of Victoria and Powerhouse Museum. In 2022, she was awarded a Fellow of the National Art School (NAS).

NAS paid tribute to Bostock in a Instagram post, saying, ‘Phemie’s legacy is her incredible body of work and the countless artists she mentored. Her spirit of kindness, bravery, and creativity will continue to inspire us all.’

Those at Boomalli remember her as a ‘kind and generous’ spirit. ‘She would light up every room with her endless love, kindness, bravery, and cheekiness. She was a mentor to so many artists and was beloved by her community. She is not just a part of history, she is history, our history,’ their statement read.

In a full circle moment, Bostock’s work is currently exhibited at the IDAIA gallery in Paris alongside works by her daughter, Tracey Bostock.