News

 > News

V&A Wedgwood exhibition to debut in Townsville

In a coup for Perc Tucker Regional Gallery, Wedgwood comes to Queensland from the V&A.
4 Nov 2024 15:07
Gina Fairley
Happy image of woman in red dress and man in t-shirt having a tea party in tropical location. Wedgwood

Visual Arts

Councillor Liam Mooney and Townsville City Galleries director Holly Arden on The Strand, Townsville, for ‘Wedgwood Artists and Industry’ exhibition. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

The landmark exhibition Wedgwood: Artists and Industry, will travel to the Perc Tucker Regional Gallery in Townsville in 2025, in an Australian exclusive from the UK’s iconic Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A).

Two iconic brands – the V&A and Wedgwood – come together to present 100 objects at the Perc Tucker Regional Gallery, opening in April.

Townsville City Galleries director Dr Holly Arden says, “Wedgwood is a coup for us, further cementing Townsville as the north Queensland capital of arts and culture.”

This will be the first time that Perc Tucker has hosted a paid exhibition, and Arden says that it brings the Gallery “into line with other nationally recognised galleries that host internationally-renowned artworks”.

The Gallery is looking forward to welcoming the visitors who will travel interstate to see this remarkable collection. 

Townsville Councillor, Liam Mooney, notes that the city has a long history of championing Australian ceramics. “Perc Tucker Regional Gallery is the home of the North Queensland Ceramic Awards, which celebrates excellence in Australian ceramics during its biennial exhibition.”  

Mooney continues, “Hosting Wedgwood: Artists and Industry takes the city’s reputation as a ceramics hub and catapults it to the next level, showcasing our city’s arts scene on an international stage.”

What to expect to see

The V&A Wedgwood Collection’s chief curator Catrin Jones says the museum was thrilled to be sharing some of its most prized pieces with Australian audiences as part of this brand new exhibition.

“We’re delighted that our exhibition Wedgwood: Artists and Industry is travelling to Townsville for its first leg in 2025. This exhibition showcases the artistry of Wedgwood and the extraordinary technical innovations that mark out this company over four centuries through highlights from the V&A’s Wedgwood collections and archives,” says Jones.

The exhibition charts the complex history and cutting-edge creativity of Wedgwood. Arden explains, “Visitors to Perc Tucker Regional Gallery will be amazed by pieces spanning more than 200 years across five distinct chapters, giving them the chance to learn the history of this household name and its global impact on the world of ceramics, while exploring a completely immersive exhibition experience.”

Read: Independence will define Sturt Gallery and Studios’ future

She adds, “This is nothing like looking inside your grandma’s china cabinet. The company’s founder Josiah Wedgwood was like an early Kim Kardashian – a brand powerhouse. At the same time, the Wedgwood story is woven into Australia’s colonial history. Explorer Joseph Banks actually supplied Josiah with clays sourced from Sydney Cove, which were used to create a medallion commemorating the landing of the First Fleet in 1788.”

Wedgwood: Artists and Industry will be presented at Townsville’s Perc Tucker Regional Gallery from April to August 2025. This exhibition is ticketed.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

Performing Arts News Writing and Publishing Film Digital All Arts Television Features Reviews Museums
More
Brightly coloured art installation with wall mural and sculptural figurines. Joan Ross
Reviews

Exhibition review: Joan Ross, Those trees came back to me in my dreams, National Portrait Gallery

Joan Ross is a master at contextualising and recontextualising Australia’s colonial past, with an edginess for today’s viewing audiences.

Gina Fairley
Group of people sitting around in an acting workshop.
Features

How do I market my workshop for success?

Ten ways to market your creative workshop, and increase your cash flow.

Gina Fairley
NAS Post Grad Show 2023. An exhibition space with timber floor and white walls, displaying a range of 2D and 3D works.
Calendars

2024 visual arts graduate show calendar

A national rundown of current and upcoming visual arts graduate shows, including fine art, design, fashion and photography and more.

Celina Lei
Man in gallery with Japanese prints and screens. Teraoka
Reviews

Exhibition review: Masami Teraoka and Japanese Ukiyo-e Prints, NGA

Japanese master woodblock printmaker Masami Teraoka still offers contemporary lessons.

Gina Fairley
green timber door with chain and padlock. arts education
News

Southern Cross University cuts Creative Arts Program

Creative learning avenues again on the chopping block, with NSW’s Southern Cross University discontinuing its Arts Program.

ArtsHub
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login