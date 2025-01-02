Upcoming Australian fiction and non-fiction for 2025, January to June

Yes, we know you’ve barely read your to-do pile for 2024 and all of a sudden there is an avalanche of new titles in the offing. Here are just a few of the new Australian novels and non-fiction (including memoir) titles that caught ArtsHub’s attention and are slated to be published in the first half of the new year. Look out for some upcoming 2025 poetry and YA/children titles in a separate post.

Fiction

Three Boys Gone, Mark Smith (Pan Macmillan Australia, January)

On a school excursion, three boys slip away into perilous sea conditions. Will their teacher try and save them, and thereby endanger her own life? Mark Smith presents a moral dilemma in this psychological thriller.



The Knowing, Madeleine Ryan (Scribe, February)

This book introduces Camille, a young woman dealing with the chaos of working in a florist on Valentine’s Day, and the usual pressures of modern life and a long commute from her country home.

The Thrill of It, Mandy Beaumont (Hachette, February)

Mandy Beaumont’s third book moves from literary fiction into crime territory. It was inspired by the true-life murder of the famous wallpaper designer Florence Broadhurst, while also tracking other crimes against older women by a man dubbed ‘the granny killer’.

By Her Hand, Marion Taffe (Fourth Estate, March)

A debut set in the 10th century, this book about female empowerment revolves around a young girl who fights to write her own story.

The Buried Life, Andrea Goldsmith (Transit Lounge, March)

Andrea Goldsmith’s ninth novel tackles coercive control in relationships and is “a story of love and friendship, faith and fundamentalism, subtly underscored by the power of poetry and music”.

Time Together, Luke Horton (Scribe, March)

Told by four different characters, this is the follow-up to the author’s previous novel The Fogging and assembles a cast of middle-aged friends and their kids for a week’s beach stay. It’s about how spending time together can bring out the best and worse in people.

Signs of Damage, Diana Reid (Ultimo, March)

A girl goes missing on a holiday to France and discovered hours later with no visible signs of injury. Yet 16 years later, she collapses at a family funereal – there is a link between past and present. What really happened to Cass back then?

Shift, Irma Gold (MidnightSun, March)

Set in the township of Kliptown, where the Freedom Charter was signed outlining the principles of democracy and freedom in South Africa, Shift follows Arlie, a photographer trying to set up an exhibition amid the beauty, poverty and violence there.

100 Years of Betty, Debra Oswald (Allen & Unwin, March)

On the eve of her 100th birthday party, Betty tells her story, which is set against a century of world events and social upheavals including the London Blitz, anti-war protests, women’s liberation of the 70s and AIDS crisis of the 80s.

Consider Yourself Kissed, Jessica Stanley (Text Publishing, April)

What does living ‘happily ever after’ mean? This book, which apparently triggered a global publishing auction, focuses on 29-year-old Australian Coralie, who meets Adam while in London. Love blooms and Coralie seems to get all that her heart desires, but then what?

Out of the Woods, Gretchen Shirm (Transit Lounge, April)

An Australian woman travels to the Hague in the year 2000 to work as the secretary for a judge. There, she sits through the trial of a former military man who has been charged with war crimes and is confronted by the testimony of witnesses, while at the same time plagued by doubt as to the defendant’s guilt.

The Butterfly Women, Madeleine Cleary (Affirm Press, May)

Set in 1863 in the seedy CBD of gold rush Melbourne, this historical fiction features the characters of Johanna Callaghan trying to make a hardscrabble living and journalist Harriett Gardiner. Their paths cross when a murderer starts stalking the streets of Little Lon.

Nightingale, Laura Elvery (UQP, May)

Best known for her short stories, Laura Elvery’s debut novel is inspired by the life of Florence Nightingale. It’s part historical fiction, part ghost story and continues Elvery’s interest in women’s contributions to scientific history.

The Unquiet Grave, Dervla McTiernan (HarperCollins, May)

For crime fiction enthusiasts, there’s another Cormac Reilly title from Dervla McTiernan to look forward to that’s set in the boglands of northern Europe. A body is found that’s not a historical death. Then other corpses are found. Is this the work of a serial killer?

The Name of the Sister, Gail Jones (Text Publishing, June)

The ever-lyrical and prolific Gail Jones is back with another novel, this time about a woman who has had a car accident. She’s lost the ability to speak. So what’s her story, who’s the assailant? Set in Sydney and Broken Hill, this is a book about identity, history and reliable narrators.

Stinkbug, Sinéad Stubbins (Affirm, June)

Described as a “part anxious millennial fever dream, part searing workplace satire” Stinkbug is set in an advertising company and a work retreat in the mountains. Expect mayhem with team-building excursions and the confiscation of phones.

Non-fiction

Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I’d Known About Menopause, Naomi Watts (Penguin Random House, January)

The actress offers a guide to menopause and ageing in this book that blends personal stories with advice from doctors, hormone experts, and nutritionists. It promises to answer questions such as “What’s hormone therapy and should I be on it? Will I ever sleep again? Will I get myself back? What happened to my libido? Do I need 18 serums for my ageing skin?”

Joan Lindsay, Brenda Niall (Text Publishing, February)

For those who ever wondered about the life and times of the woman who wrote Picnic at Hanging Rock, Brenda Niall’s biography promises to be elucidatory. According to Niall, “She allowed no clocks in the house and never wore a watch – and her deep reverence for the Australian landscape hints at the mystical centre of her masterpiece.”

Groomed, Sonia Orchard (Affirm, February)

A memoir about abuse and the search for justice. Was the author groomed when, at 15, she became involved with a man 10 years older? Orchard moves between autobiography and research, and explores a legal system stacked against victims of sexual assault.



Gutsy Girls, Josie McSkimming (UQP, February)

Written by her sister, this is a book about the poet Dorothy Porter that offers a behind-the-scenes look at love, sisterhood and family.

Women of a Certain Courage, edited by Bron Bateman (Fremantle Press, February)

Within are 18 stories from women who tell us what being courageous means to them in their lives, and includes tales of activism, escaping domestic violence and finding their own voice.

Memorial Days, Geraldine Brooks (Penguin Random House, March)

A memoir in which Geraldine Brooks writes about the aftermath of the death of her husband of 35 years, Tony Horwitz, who died at just 60 years of age.



Someone Like Me, edited by Clem Bastow and Jo Case (UQP, March)

This is an anthology of creative non-fiction, memoir and graphic stories from a line-up of autistic, gender-diverse and women writers combating the trope of the nerdy, white autistic man.

All Women Want, Alyx Gorman (HarperCollins, March)

A book that measures straight women’s (lack of) pleasure in the bedroom and why this is so, with insights from over 100 interviews.

Funga Obscura: Photo journeys among fungi, Alison Pouliot (NewSouth Books, March)

Ecologist Alison Pouliot takes readers on an immersive journey through forests across Australia and the globe, sharing photographs and writing on the mysterious world of fungi.

Blue Poles: Jackson Pollock, Gough Whitlam and the Painting That Changed a Nation, Tom McIroy (Hachette, March)

History and biography interweave to tell the story about this artist and his controversial painting. It’s where “art and politics, myth-making and modernism intersect”.



Fearless Beatrice Faust: Sex, Feminism and Body Politics, Judith Brett (Text Publishing, April)

Judith Brett tackles an extraordinary woman in her portrait of Beatrice Faust – feminist activist, writer and intellectual who founded the Women’s Electoral Lobby in Melbourne in 1972 and also campaigned for abortion law reform, among her other achievements.

Read: What I’ve learned: Peter Rose, Australian Book Review

Unsettled: A Journey Through Time and Place, Kate Grenville (Black Inc, April)

A memoir by one of Australia’s leading writers, who rose to prominence following the release of The Secret River in 2005, this book takes a trip back to Kate Grenville’s early settler ancestors to continue her grappling with colonialism.

Always Home, Always Homesick, Hannah Kent (Picador Australia, May)

The first work of non-fiction from Hannah Kent is literary memoir and love letter to her muse, Iceland. It explores how the country shaped the person and writer she is today, alongside how this tiny nation continues to be a powerhouse of creative expression.