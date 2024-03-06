News

Universal Everything unveils generative installations at ACMI

Characters are created via display technologies to produce hyperrealist, nature-inspired designs.
6 Mar 2024
Clara Copland
Universal Everything. A woman stands in front of a large screen. On the screen, two tall structures react to her movement.

Installation

‘Future You’, Universal Everything. Photo: Eva Carasol.

ACMI presents Beings by Universal Everything, a world premier exhibition that invites visitors to interact with coded character artworks on large scale screens. 

The vibrant and playful style of Universal Everything is on full display, with the beings inspired by nature, human shapes and emotions. Visitors may expect to see creatures take on molten, water and furry forms, all of which are grounded in hyperrealist designs. 

Five human-like figures of different sizes and textures stand in line.
‘Maison Autonome’, Universal Everything. Image: Courtesy of the artists.

Universal Everything utilises emerging display technologies to create the generative installations, technologies typically reserved for Hollywood studios and video game industries. Algorithms allow for select creatures to respond in real time as exhibition visitors engage with them. Additionally, Universal Everything is unveiling four new artworks in Beings, created in collaboration with choreographer Benjamin Millepied and the LA Dance Project. 

Read: Exploring the ethics of Artificial Intelligence in art

A white and pink human-like design is walking on a large screen in a dark exhibition room.
‘Maison Autonome’, Universal Everything. Image: Courtesy of the artists.

Hand-drawn designs behind the artworks are on display for those interested in discovering the craft behind Universal Everything’s design processes.

‘I relish this opportunity to push our studio practice even further, with some never before seen artworks created for Melbourne audiences. And, as ever, I’m looking forward to being surprised by unexpected visitor responses to the show. We hope they have lots of fun,’ says Universal Everything’s founder Matt Pyke.

ACMI’s Gallery 4 features Beings from 22 May – 29 September 2024. Tickets are available on ACMI’s website.

