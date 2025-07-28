Top arts prize winners, shortlists and finalists: 22-28 July 2025

Performing arts

Out & Loud Festival – Australia’s largest LGBTQIA+ choir festival – has announced the winner of its new choral competition to be Aotearoa New Zealand-based composer Anthony Young for his composition, Wander-Light.

The piece was inspired by a Henry Lawson poem and will make its international debut at Out & Loud’s Gala Concert in Perth WA, performed by the Perth Pride Choir. Young is an experience composer whose works have been performed by the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, the New Zealand & Tasmanian Symphony Orchestras, Tapestry New Opera Works (Toronto) and OperaUpClose (London).

The 2025 Pinnacle Awards celebrated performing arts excellence in WA. Winners include Arts Margaret River and Koorliny Arts Centre – join the winners of 2025 Presenter of the Year – Breaksea (2025 Producer of the Year) and Gina Williams Am and Guy AM (2025 People’s Pinnacle Award).

Both Arts Margaret River and Koorliny Arts Centre were recognised for their commitment and contribution to diverse communities, championing local artists and producing rich programs. Breaksea, led by Matt Ward, champions local stories, youth engagement, and artistic excellence through touring works like The Magical Weedy Seadragon and upcoming projects such as Aliwah Bardinar.

Both Williams and Ghouse have made extraordinary contributions to music, storytelling, and the celebration of Noongar Language and Culture.

A total of $9.3 million will support the careers of local NSW musicians and growing job opportunities in the music industry through the largest batch of 2024/2025 Sound NSW grants. 29% of the Contemproary Music Development Grants and 30% of the Touring and Travel Fund went to regional recipients, while two new funding streams supported First Nations artists, including over $575,000 for 21 First Nations artist and $600,000 for First Nations-led organisations.

Wynnum Fringe announced the winners of its Pelican Award. KABOOM! Took out Audience Favourite with a huge 31.4% of votes whole Theo Katzman won Pick of the Fringe. Special mentions include Railed and DOLLY: I Will Always Love You starring Brooke McMullen.

2025 Miles Franklin winner Siang Lu. Arts prize winners, recipients, shortlists.

Miles Franklin winner 2025: Siang Lu, Ghost Cities



Siang Lu, a first-time shortlistee, has won the 2025 Miles Franklin Literary Award for his novel Ghost Cities.



On winning the award, Lu said: ‘I am honoured beyond belief and beyond words. I didn’t dare dream of this. It didn’t seem possible. My most heartfelt thanks to Perpetual as trustee for the Miles Franklin Literary Award estate, the Copyright Agency, my publisher Aviva Tuffield and the wonderful team at UQP, and my agent Brendan Fredericks.’



Creative Australia has awarded nearly $15 million through its Arts Projects and International Engagement Fund programs to more than 300 creative projects. Funding recipients include Singing Our Futures, Tactile Tactics, Small Fry Rock and Mosaic collective.

Organisations receiving the International Engagement Fund include Moorambilla Voices and Arctic Light Choir for First Nations exchange between Australia and Sweden’s Arctic Circle; Jeonju Cultural Foundation and ArtPlay to co-create new art for children; and OzAsia, Ubud and Singapore Writers Festival to give Asian-Australian voices a new international platform.

Country Arts Support Program (CASP) revealed four community arts projects supported with funding to up to $5000 each for community arts and cultural development in regional NSW. Angourie Dance will present youth-led dance and storytelling workshops and performance, Coastal Rhythms: Dance of the Emu; Robin Davis will host Foundations of Aboriginal Cultural Weaving Practice with Creative Approaches workshop; Mullumbimby Chamber of Commerce will present Development Stage Community Making Workshops for Kaleido Festival Mullumbimby 2026; and Raise The HeART will present Merringingi Kulcha Day: Healing Through Art and Yarnin.

These projects will take place between 1 August 2025 and 30 June 2026 across the Northern Rivers.

Arts prizes: shortlisted and finalists

Finalists have been announced for the Tapestry Design Prize 2025, chosen from over 150 submissions. The five finalists are: Jack MacRae, Wilson Architects; Troy Emery and COX Architecture; N’arwee’t Professor Carolyn Briggs AM and Geenshoot Design; Yvette Coppersmith and Anouska Milstein; and Mouriya Senthilkumar and Ian Tsui, Archutectus.

The five finalist designs will be woven into tapestry and exhibited for public viewing at Boyd House II/Walsh Street from 14-16 November 2025. They are now in the running for the $5000 prize.

Somerset Regional Art Gallery is a finalist in the Gallery and Museum Achievement Awards (GAMAA) hosted by Museums & Galleries Queensland. It’s exhibition, Volatile Terrain is presented by guest curator Cara-Ann Simpson who worked with Somerset artists Cassandra Hodgins, Jim Filmer, Naomi McKenzie, Sandi Hook and Shirley Gregor to develop themes and artworks. Volatile Terrain was displayed over February and April 2025, the first installation of a two-yearly exhibition series called the Harvest Biennial. The 2025 GAMAA winners will be announced on 9 September at the Museum of Brisbane.

