TikTok sensation: $19 Japanese strawberries transform into a pop art phenomenon

In a bizarre intersection of art, commerce and social media, the US is currently going crazy for Japanese strawberries, which are sold individually and priced at US$19 each. In November last year, Maurizio Cattelan’s artwork featuring a real banana sold for US$5.2 million. This season’s strawberry from Kyoto can be framed as a consumer-level sequel in overpriced fruit art.

As far as anyone can tell, the strawberry is a genuine product, although the narrative surrounding its rarity and shipping is the apotheosis of creative consumer design and marketing. After a video from TikTok creator Alyssa Antoci went viral, the strawberry is now experiencing record sales.

The strawberries are sold under the brand name Elly Amai. The online store features just two products: a musk melon priced at AU$95, and a gift box of 15 strawberries (currently sold out) for AU$90.

The famed strawberry is of the Tochi-Aika variety, known for its pleasing heart-shaped profile and sweet flavour. The berries are harvested and shipped to Erewhon stores in the US, a high-end health grocer with multiple locations.

The TikTok video of Antoci trying the strawberry has quickly amassed over 16 million views. The video appears not to be sponsored (although it is still possible Antoci was paid for the post). Antoci is also, perhaps, an unintentional Andy Warhol figurehead – blurring the lines between consumerism and pop art.

