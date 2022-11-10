This week’s arts news & trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

Child abuse accusations shock Qld arts sector

A senior figure in the performing arts has been charged with multiple sexual offences against both adult males and boys as young as 12 over a 20-year period.

A national body for First Nations arts and culture

A new report borne out of consultations with the sector will move forward the idea of a national body for First Nations arts and culture.

Vale painter Nicholas Harding

Self-taught Australian great Nicholas Harding has died aged 66.

Your 2022-2023 summer exhibition planner

ArtsHub’s 20 ‘must see’ exhibition picks for this summer.

Read: How tight economic conditions affect arts audiences

For more arts news.

Top reviews for the week

Exhibition: When trendy immersion is second to genuine connection: Do Ho Suh ★★★★ 1/2

Awe without ostracising audiences, Do Ho Suh’s exhibition highlights humanity in the turgid passage of migration and movement.

Book review: After You Were Gone, Vikki Wakefield ★★★★☆

A fast-paced, perfectly plotted and brilliantly conceived psychological thriller.

Opera review: A Celebration of Opera by Voxalis ★★★★☆

The finale to Voxalis’ inaugural program for 2022 offered a tantalising mix of opera favourites with some welcome lesser-known repertoire.

Circus review: From Old Things, Circa Cairns ★★★★☆

Marvels from a First Nations-led, Cairns-based contemporary circus.

Dance review: SITU-8:CITY ★★★★☆

Unusual site-specific dance works that respond to a key element from a film.

Music review: LEENALCHI and 1300, OzAsia ★★★★☆

OzAsia festival rocked on with some cool tunes from Korean and local bands.

For more reviews.

Career chatter this week

How to navigate the writer-editor relationship

Working on a manuscript together necessitates compromise, humility and humour.

So you want my arts job: Studio Assistant

Balancing her own practice as a painter, Mirra Whale is Studio Assistant to Ben Quilty. How does that work? She speaks with ArtsHub.

The problem with art prize communication

Communication with those brave enough to put themselves forward for awards, prizes and grants should be respectful.

Flashback Friday: From the Archive

Lightbulb moments versus slow dawning: learning to love the arts

Looking back on this article from 2017: Artists and arts workers discuss falling in love with the arts – for some a flash of insight, for others a gradual realisation.