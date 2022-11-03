This week’s arts news & trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

Turning unhappy customers into allies

If handled correctly, negative feedback can be used to great advantage.

The changing face of chamber music in Australia

Chamber music is increasingly being played by small-scale orchestras at festivals around the country, while enjoying a popular resurgence.

A safe-ish Budget that dares to be boring

Esther Anatolitis examines the Budget’s arts and cultural impacts, and the policy work to come.

Redevelopment plans put Meat Market in a tight squeeze

Concerns arise over the ‘minimal consultation’ in the potential reallocation of space at one of Melbourne’s most established venues-for-hire in the independent sector.

When history is a prop for contemporary ideas

ArtsHub speaks with Angela Goh ahead of her new project with Sydney Opera House’s retired Concert Hall ‘doughnuts’.

What’s streaming in November 2022: Australian guide

Read: A 50-year milestone for First Nations arts that looks to the future

Top reviews for the week

Exhibition review: TIME • RONE, Flinders Street Station ★★★★ 1/2

Rone’s most ambitious project to date presents captivating storytelling that blurs the boundaries between reality and illusion.

Book review: Desi Girl, Sarah Malik ★★★★★

An engaging, reflective and energised memoir that fills an important space.

Concert review: Musical Theatre Gala, QSO ★★★★☆

An entertaining evening of music theatre hits across a diverse program, but lacking the high-quality production values to really make it sizzle.

Theatre review: Like a Virgo ★★★1/2☆☆

Astrology, sexuality and Madonna – this charming stand-up and burlesque show made it through the wilderness of Melbourne Fringe.

Career chatter this week

More than luck: why succession planning matters

Mentoring and internships are embraced in the arts, but succession planning can strengthen these initiatives for a sector-wide impact.

Tips on maximising your open studio event

The year’s end for makers means open studio time. ArtsHub takes a look at how to do it right and maximise the opportunity.

To merch or not to merch

The pros, the cons and tips to help you navigate the booming world of art merchandise.

Flashback Friday: From the Archive

How to choose the best crowd-funding site

In January 2014, ArtsHub contributor Christine Long took a look at crowd funding. Her article ‘Ten questions to help you pick between Pozible, Indiegogo, Kickstarter and the next start-up to host your crowd-funding campaign’, still remains a viable read for navigating alternative funding sources.