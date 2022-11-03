News

 > All Arts > News

This week’s arts news & trending topics

What's in the headlines and what people are talking about in the arts this week.
4 Nov 2022
Gina Fairley
arts news

All Arts

What are people talking about this week? Image: Shutterstock.

Share Icon

This week’s top arts news stories

Turning unhappy customers into allies
If handled correctly, negative feedback can be used to great advantage.

The changing face of chamber music in Australia
Chamber music is increasingly being played by small-scale orchestras at festivals around the country, while enjoying a popular resurgence.

A safe-ish Budget that dares to be boring
Esther Anatolitis examines the Budget’s arts and cultural impacts, and the policy work to come.

Redevelopment plans put Meat Market in a tight squeeze
Concerns arise over the ‘minimal consultation’ in the potential reallocation of space at one of Melbourne’s most established venues-for-hire in the independent sector.

When history is a prop for contemporary ideas
ArtsHub speaks with Angela Goh ahead of her new project with Sydney Opera House’s retired Concert Hall ‘doughnuts’.

What’s streaming in November 2022: Australian guide

Read: A 50-year milestone for First Nations arts that looks to the future

Top reviews for the week

Exhibition review: TIME • RONE, Flinders Street Station ★★★★ 1/2
Rone’s most ambitious project to date presents captivating storytelling that blurs the boundaries between reality and illusion.

Book review: Desi Girl, Sarah Malik ★★★★★
An engaging, reflective and energised memoir that fills an important space.

Concert review: Musical Theatre Gala, QSO ★★★★☆
An entertaining evening of music theatre hits across a diverse program, but lacking the high-quality production values to really make it sizzle.

Theatre review: Like a Virgo ★★★1/2☆☆
Astrology, sexuality and Madonna – this charming stand-up and burlesque show made it through the wilderness of Melbourne Fringe.

Career chatter this week

More than luck: why succession planning matters
Mentoring and internships are embraced in the arts, but succession planning can strengthen these initiatives for a sector-wide impact.

Tips on maximising your open studio event
The year’s end for makers means open studio time. ArtsHub takes a look at how to do it right and maximise the opportunity.

To merch or not to merch
The pros, the cons and tips to help you navigate the booming world of art merchandise.

Flashback Friday: From the Archive

How to choose the best crowd-funding site
In January 2014, ArtsHub contributor Christine Long took a look at crowd funding. Her article ‘Ten questions to help you pick between Pozible, Indiegogo, Kickstarter and the next start-up to host your crowd-funding campaign’, still remains a viable read for navigating alternative funding sources.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

All Arts Career Advice Dance Features Film News Performing Arts Visual Arts Writing and Publishing
More
community
Features

Arts alliance aims to reconnect community

Conceived in the depths of lockdown, a new one-off festival aims to reconnect communities in Melbourne’s western suburbs.

Richard Watts
First Peoples
News

Record investment in First Peoples creative industries

Almost $2 million has been invested in First Peoples creatives, businesses and projects in the latest rounds of Creative Victoria…

ArtsHub
Features

When history is a prop for contemporary ideas

ArtsHub speaks with Angela Goh ahead of her new project with Sydney Opera House’s retired Concert Hall ‘doughnuts’.

Gina Fairley
News

Opportunities and awards

Call-outs for Queensland Music Awards plus winners of the Brett Whiteley Travelling Scholarship, the Poem Forest shortlist, and more!

Celina Lei
one female and one male person sitting together in an otherwise empty theatre looking at bad customer reviews on their phones.
Features

Turning unhappy customers into allies

No one likes hearing they’ve done a bad job, but if handled correctly, negative feedback can be used to great…

Jo Pickup
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login