This week’s arts news and trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.
20 Sep 2024 9:00
Gina Fairley
Woman sitting on a stool at waters edge, fully dressed with a laptop. Arts news.

All Arts

Stay on top of arts news. Photo: Anastasia Shuraeva, Pexels.

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From art in the Supreme Court, questions of ethical management, new literary stars and cultural tourism’s rising trends – these were your top reads this week.

Latrobe Regional Gallery in hot water over treatment of Blak queer artist
The treatment of artist Clinton Hayden by the regional gallery prompts questions of adherence to cultural protocols and RAPs, along with concerns about understaffing and burnout.

What’s changed in cultural tourism?
Understanding value, handing over to First Nations-led experiences and the long tail of COVID – ArtsHub looks at what’s changing cultural tourism today.

Failure and frustration spawn success for Prime Minister’s Literary Awards winners
Six books, including a debut novel and a debut poetry collection, have each received $80,000 in this year’s Prime Minister’s Literary Awards.

New $125,000 art prize reminds us to ask questions
Is the Sorrento Art Prize a concern? We take a look at Australia’s newest and richest offering.

Determined to ‘drive men crazy’, Mona’s Ladies Lounge saga continues in the Supreme Court
Artist Kirsha Kaechele has appealed the ruling to allow men inside Mona’s Ladies Lounge and feels “inspired” by the Supreme Court hearing.

And staying in our top reads for a second week was:

Message to arts boards in the wake of MSO crisis
In a tough time for arts leaders, some in the sector are speaking up about arts governance structures… Is it time for change?

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Dance review: Oscar, Regent Theatre ★★★★
The life, loves and legend of Oscar Wilde take centre stage in the world premiere of the first full-length ballet commissioned by The Australian Ballet in 20 years.

Opera review: Sweeney Todd, Arts Centre Melbourne ★★★★★
A wickedly delicious production from Victorian Opera and New Zealand Opera.

Book review: The First Friend, Malcolm Knox ★★★★1/2
A thriller, a satire and an insight into humankind’s inhumanity.

Theatre review: Love Stories, QPAC ★★★★
Trent Dalton’s book has been adapted for the stage as part of Brisbane Festival.

Exhibition review: ZAHALKAWORLD, NAS Gallery ★★★★
A stunning piece of curation, delivered with such ease, while allowing the viewer to linger over, and rethink, tired national narratives.

More recent reviews

Jobs and education chatter this week

The Artist Fund helping conquer the mid-career ‘turning point’
Minderoo’s Artist Fund is shaping the future for mid-career WA artists and communities, in an ambitious, artist-led way. (Sponsored.)

The art of the author photo – how to take a portrait that sells your book
Like them or loathe them, author photos are a vital part of the publishing industry.

Selling Yourself – Learning Module 2, Think Like an American
The second video in this second module, offering practical advice for creative businesses and produced by The Big Idea in New Zealand.

6 essential steps to opening an art gallery successfully
Opening an art gallery is more than throwing artworks on a wall. Check out these practical steps for success. (Sponsored.)

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Student Membership - Join for FREE
Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

