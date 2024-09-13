Latrobe Regional Gallery in hot water over treatment of Blak queer artist

The censorship of Wiradjuri Blak queer artist Clinton Hayden by Latrobe Regional Gallery has forced the Latrobe City Council to offer the artist a formal apology and acknowledge a long list of shortcomings on the part of the Gallery across the artist’s exhibition.

Hayden’s exhibition at the regional gallery entitled mudyigalang-gu ngurambang-gu was installed on 7 June this year, after the Gallery’s former Senior Curator, David Ashley Kerr, saw a sequence of Hayden’s work exhibited in December 2023 as part of the NotFair art fair at Alchemy in Melbourne.

As an exhibiting artist, Hayden says he came up against a number of significant challenges while engaged by the Latrobe Regional Gallery.

This included the cancellation of the exhibition’s opening night celebrations, which had been planned to take place during NAIDOC week (7-14 July) earlier this year. This cancellation happened without sufficient notice, says the artist. This meant he had to break this news to family – who had travelled from as far as Canberra to attend.

Hayden explains, ‘NAIDOC Week is a time for uplifting First Nations voices and a time when the Gallery should have actively engaged with the work. Instead, the exhibition celebration was quietly cancelled without explanation.’

In a formal written apology, Latrobe City Council acknowledged, ‘The lack of additional promotion during NAIDOC week was a missed opportunity that they [Latrobe City Council] will learn from.’

Escalating issues

Hayden tells ArtsHub, ‘Everything seemed fine during install, but between 7 and 12 June I asked about connecting with the Gunaikurnai Land Council, as I needed to check my use of Wiradjuri language on their Country.’

This request to be connected with the Gunaikurnai Land Council was ultimately delayed by the Gallery, the artist asserts.

‘I also emailed to ask about photography around the same time and, to both these requests, no one would respond. I didn’t hear anything and kept chasing things up,’ Hayden says.

‘There was a trust that had been established with the senior curator, who understood the work and had supported its development over several months prior. Together, we installed the exhibition, carefully positioning the work and the wall text, ensuring everything aligned with the vision.

‘But five days after the installation, things began to shift. Around 12 June, I reached out to David [Ashley Kerr] asking for images I could use as promotional material, then it just dropped off – no communications.’

Unbeknown to Hayden, and despite being his key contact at the gallery, Kerr had been placed on involuntary leave.

Redacted wall text

On 27 June, the situation escalated when Hayden was alerted to the fact that his artist didactic had been censored, which he discovered via seeing an image of the redacted wall text.

Hayden’s work references Tom of Finland as a clear visual nod to that artist’s legacy, and as a prompt because his art was some of the first queer imagery Hayden encountered.

‘His work shaped early queer visual culture, but mainly focused on white men, excluding people of colour, including Aboriginal men. My work critiques this exclusion and explores how, without diverse representation, marginalised groups were made invisible in queer culture. This “you can’t be what you can’t see” aspect is key, as the project imagines a past where Aboriginal men were more visible and empowered,’ explains Hayden.

‘There was a chunk of text missing. When we installed everything, the reference to Tom of Finland was still there in my didactic.’

Hayden recalls, ‘The silence then felt more deliberate, as it became clear that the space for this work was shrinking.

‘The work visually references Tom of Finland, and I had originally installed wall text that mentioned him. However, the reference was minimal, limited to just the words. Since I am using language in my work, I had to approach it with respect,’ the artist tells ArtsHub.

The removed text read: ‘Physique Pictorial and Tom of Finland played critical roles in shaping the early queer visual canon, but these representations predominantly featured white men, further marginalising queer people of colour.’

Images supplied to ArtHub corroborate this claim. The Gallery had peeled off parts of the decal, which was displayed as part of the exhibition to remove “the offending material”.

Hayden alleges that, after lodging another complaint, and during a subsequent meeting with the Gallery, staff told Hayden they had ‘looked up Tom of Finland on Google and it came up with pornography’.

List of complaints

On 29 June, Hayden sent a document to the Gallery outlining a list of complaints. At the top of the list were concerns surrounding the Latrobe Council’s handling of cultural protocols and its Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP).

‘It’s performative, I had a look at their RAP and I [thought], “You haven’t done anything that you have publicly stated in your RAP”.’

This has led to concerns that, in some instances, RAPs are being treated more as a compliance exercise than a desire for meaningful engagement with cultural protocols.

‘I was advised by my Elders [to connect with Gunaikurnai Land Council] because I am using another language on another Country. There’s a lot of sensitivity around language and the protocol, because not all nations’ languages are awake or have been revitalised; we have to be very careful,’ Hayden explains.

Understaffed

David Ashley Kerr, who ceased working at Latrobe City Council in July this year, believes there are also other factors at stake here, including problems of ongoing understaffing.

Kerr tells ArtsHub, ‘Situations like this are hopefully uncommon, but raise serious concerns about council-run galleries and accountability, particularly regarding the real implementation of RAPs, NAVA (National Association for the Visual Arts) guidelines and, in Victoria, Public Galleries Association of Victoria (PGAV) best practice and staffing benchmarks.

‘Looking online, it is in plain sight that Latrobe City Council’s regional gallery, Latrobe Regional Gallery, meets only half of its staffing benchmarks recommended by the PGAV for medium-sized public galleries.

‘The result of this can lead to frequent staff burnout and turnover, incessant restructuring, and the unfair consolidation of roles and responsibilities. Councils, especially those in regional areas, should see their galleries as a “must have” rather than simply a “nice to have”.‘

Kerr adds, ‘The crucial reality is, these civic spaces are often a potential lifeline for the marginalised and isolated, which is especially felt in regions such as Gippsland, and which should be celebrated for their power to promote social inclusion and narratives of diversity, not viewed with disdain or mistrust, nor as an economic drain.’

A council spokesperson tells ArtsHub, ‘Latrobe Regional Gallery is proud to be hosting the engaging and thought-provoking exhibition by Clinton Hayden, mudyigalang-gu ngurambang-gu.

‘In relation to the matters raised by Mr Hayden … these have been addressed directly with Mr Hayden.’

Hayden remains unconvinced. ‘Despite claims that these issues have been dealt with, the Gallery’s response has been drawn out, and many of my concerns have often been minimised rather than fully addressed,’ he tells ArtsHub.

‘This insufficient engagement has not adequately resolved the cultural and professional harm caused. It is essential that institutions like Latrobe Regional Gallery not only acknowledge these responsibilities, but actively take steps to address them with the urgency and respect these matters deserve.’