This week’s arts news and trending topics

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the pile this week, from bookstore owners under fire to funding outcomes and honouring our sector.

Backlash after divisive comments from Victorian bookshop owner

The owner of a Victorian independent chain of bookstores, under fire for her tweets, apologises after community furore.

Arts sector luminaries in Australia Day Honours 2024

A number of prominent figures in the arts sector have been recognised in this year’s Australia Day Honours List.

Paused in part, but not cancelled, Dark Mofo announces dates

Dark Mofo beckons, despite being a reduced event in 2024.

Creative Australia funding shock results show a sector on the brink

Analysis of public data shows some initial cuts, with more funding to be announced later this year.

Q&A: Craig Donarski on transforming powerhouse venues

From one industrial arts site to another, Craig Donarski reflects on his time at Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre, and his new role at White Bay.

Fashion, craft and design calendar 2024

What’s on in fashion, craft and design this year, including exhibitions, fashion festivals, art trails and makers’ markets.

The top arts news and reviews from the Amplify Collective

Australian independent music, where is it?

How can we listen to more independent Australian music, and where can artists share their tracks?

Art centres go above and beyond

The cross-sector benefits of community-controlled art centres.

Sculptor David Attwood on our obsession with domestic maintenance

ArtsHub speaks with David Attwood, a 2024 Hyper Local artist-in-residence at PICA, on the ideas that inspire his work.

And with this iteration of the Amplify Collective initiative wrapping up this week, ArtsHub takes a look back over the project and the stories that brought diverse voices to our readers.

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Exhibition review: Titanic: The Artefact Exhibition, Melbourne Museum ★★★

An easy one-hour amble through a well-trodden historical event with less focus on the Titanic’s artefacts than the exhibition title would suggest.

Performance review: Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett, FRINGE WORLD, WA ★★★★★

A sexy and subversive celebration of difference.

Book review: The Lucky Ones, Melinda Ham ★★★

Six Australian immigration stories across time and place.

Theatre review: The Inheritance, fortyfivedownstairs ★★★1/2

A theatre marathon about the intergenerational relationships, romantic or otherwise, of a gay community in New York City.

Prizes and competitions to enter in 2024

A go-to list of prizes and competitions across the visual arts, performing arts and writing and publishing in the first half of 2024.

Repositioning: teaching and learning in the visual arts

The fifth National Visual Art Education Conference (NVAEC) saw teachers, artists and curators gathering to share ideas, inspire each other and enjoy the latest exhibitions at the National Gallery of Australia.

So you want my arts job: Games Curator

The gaming sector is booming, so we take a look at what it means to be a Games Curator for a museum.

4 urgent issues on the minds of arts educators this year

Problems of equity and access continue to weigh on the minds of art teachers at the start of this new school year.

