Backlash after divisive comments from Victorian bookshop owner

As reported in The Age today (29 January), Victorian independent bookshop owner Susanne Horman, owner of Robinsons Bookshop, which has seven stores across Melbourne, duly deleted her X account, after her series of tweets were screen posted on Instagram through the account @coffeebooksandmagic and received consternation and backlash from the book community.

The tweets from early December 2023, said, ‘What’s missing from our bookshelves in store? Positive male lead characters of any age, any traditional white family stories, kids’ picture books with just white kids on the cover, and no wheelchair, rainbow or indigenous art, non indig aus history.’

Another tweet Horman wrote said, ‘Books we don’t need: hate against white Australians, socialist agenda, equity over equality, diversity and inclusion (READ AS anti-white exclusion), left wing govt propaganda. Basically the woke agenda that divides people. Not stocking any of these in 2024.’

After calls for boycotts of her stores, the bookseller has subsequently released a public apology, claiming her comments were taken out of context and apologising for anyone who was offended.

In what seems to be a volte-face, Horman told The Age, ‘We fully support and encourage stories from diverse voices, minorities and we are most definitely stocking these important topics and the authors that write them.’

In reply to Horman’s earlier claims, Ana Tiwary, storyteller, filmmaker and cultural safety advocate who has been at the helm of the Diversity in Media community for the last 14 years, told ArtsHub, ‘Any bookstore that only wants to stock books on white culture, is causing harm not only to children from underrepresented groups, but also to white children, by limiting their empathy, imagination and their worlds.

Responding to Horman’s hashtag #weneedbetter books, Tiwary said, ‘Better books are inclusive stories, that prepare all children for our global multicultural society with all its complexities. Better bookstores understand that if we want our children to be culturally competent, they need to have access to books written from different perspectives. Diverse books are not a threat, they are essential for our times.’

Tiwary continued, ‘As an immigrant mum of a five-year-old girl, I make sure I enrich and expand her world with books from many different cultures. She has several books by Indigenous authors, books in Hindi, German and Arabic, and books that expose her to lived experience of disability and non-traditional families. The beauty of diverse children’s books is that they allow kids to explore the world in all its colourful glory and prepare them for life in a diverse society.’