News

 > Writing and Publishing > News

Backlash after divisive comments from Victorian bookshop owner

The owner of a Victorian independent chain of bookstores, under fire for her tweets, apologises after community furore.
29 Jan 2024
Thuy On
Bookshop. image is a row of books resting on their spines

Writing and Publishing

Photo: Joyce Hankins, Unsplash.

Share Icon

As reported in The Age today (29 January), Victorian independent bookshop owner Susanne Horman, owner of Robinsons Bookshop, which has seven stores across Melbourne, duly deleted her X account, after her series of tweets were screen posted on Instagram through the account @coffeebooksandmagic and received consternation and backlash from the book community.  

The tweets from early December 2023, said, ‘What’s missing from our bookshelves in store? Positive male lead characters of any age, any traditional white family stories, kids’ picture books with just white kids on the cover, and no wheelchair, rainbow or indigenous art, non indig aus history.’

Another tweet Horman wrote said, ‘Books we don’t need: hate against white Australians, socialist agenda, equity over equality, diversity and inclusion (READ AS anti-white exclusion), left wing govt propaganda. Basically the woke agenda that divides people. Not stocking any of these in 2024.’

After calls for boycotts of her stores, the bookseller has subsequently released a public apology, claiming her comments were taken out of context and apologising for anyone who was offended.

In what seems to be a volte-face, Horman told The Age, ‘We fully support and encourage stories from diverse voices, minorities and we are most definitely stocking these important topics and the authors that write them.’

Read: State Library Victoria starts a new chapter

In reply to Horman’s earlier claims, Ana Tiwary, storyteller, filmmaker and cultural safety advocate who has been at the helm of the Diversity in Media community for the last 14 years, told ArtsHub, ‘Any bookstore that only wants to stock books on white culture, is causing harm not only to children from underrepresented groups, but also to white children, by limiting their empathy, imagination and their worlds.

Responding to Horman’s hashtag #weneedbetter books, Tiwary said, ‘Better books are inclusive stories, that prepare all children for our global multicultural society with all its complexities. Better bookstores understand that if we want our children to be culturally competent, they need to have access to books written from different perspectives. Diverse books are not a threat, they are essential for our times.’ 

Tiwary continued, ‘As an immigrant mum of a five-year-old girl, I make sure I enrich and expand her world with books from many different cultures. She has several books by Indigenous authors, books in Hindi, German and Arabic, and books that expose her to lived experience of disability and non-traditional families. The beauty of diverse children’s books is that they allow kids to explore the world in all its colourful glory and prepare them for life in a diverse society.’

Thuy On

Thuy On is Reviews Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her first book, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was published by University of Western Australia Press (UWAP). Her next collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Twitter: @thuy_on

Related News

Reviews Visual Arts All Arts Performing Arts News Fiction Features Education & Student News Non-Fiction Career Advice
More
Women & Children. Image is on the left a grey haired man in a white t-shirt and on the right a book cover with a woman in a hat and coat, 1960s style, standing next to a young girl in a confirmation outfit.
Amplify Collective

Book review: Women & Children, Tony Birch

Tony Birch's latest novel canvasses violence, race and religion.

Gemma Betros
conference. audience gather and listen to speaker in blue lit room
Calendars

2024 Arts Conference and Summit Planner

Want to be inspired and give your career a boost in 2024? Then why not attend an arts conference? ArtsHub…

Gina Fairley
Central Coast free reading program. Image is three middle-aged women holding books, standing on a balcony overlooking greenery, a lake and a hill.
News

Free reading program for the Central Coast

A new reading program has been launched for the wider community in NSW's Central Coast, including a specifically designated stream…

Thuy On
Opportunities. Grenfell Art Group, recipient of the latest CASP funding. Photo: Supplied. A painting studio with a table in the middle and artwork hang on the walls. A person can be seen on one side of the table, working on a landscape painting.
News

Opportunities and awards

Glass prize call-out, travelling scholarships, Country Arts Support Program (CASP) announces recipients and 2024 Indie Books Awards shortlist revealed.

Celina Lei
Maude Horton's Glorious Revenge. Left hand image is a book cover illustration of a large green flask with the book title on the label, right hand image is a young blonde woman with long hair wearing a white top and tilting her head to the right while smiling at the camera.
Reviews

Book review: Maude Horton’s Glorious Revenge, Lizzie Pook

An intriguing though somewhat far-fetched historical fiction. 

Erich Mayer
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login