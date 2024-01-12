News

 > All Arts > News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

We break it - you read it. This week's top Arts news stories.
12 Jan 2024
Gina Fairley
Arts news. Hands typing on laptop keyboard.

All Arts

Reporting this week’s arts news. Photo: Mel Poole / unsplash.

Share Icon

This week’s top arts news stories

…And we are back! While we may be relaxed from a break, the sector has not stopped. We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the pile this week, and map out some of the resolutions and advice to get you on track for a great work year.

29 jobs to consider for a career change in 2024
Whether you have visions of being in the spotlight, leading from behind the scenes or going out on your own, these arts professionals offer their insights to aid your decision-making.

Prizes and competitions to enter in 2024
A go-to list of prizes and competitions across the visual arts, performing arts and writing and publishing in the first half of 2024.

New shows and films to stream in January 2024: Netflix, Binge, ABC iview and more …
Your guide to the best new shows on streaming platforms in Australia in January 2024.

New galleries and theatres to visit in 2024
From a power station’s $100 million facelift to a museum for queer history, here are the top new cultural destinations to add to your list this year.

What our opera companies are offering in 2024
New leadership means new energy for major companies in an exciting year..

Upcoming books for 2024, January to June
What will be in Australian bookshops this year? Here’s a selection of new titles that will be released in the first half of 2024.

More arts news

The top arts news and reviews from the Amplify Collective

Why is the art world still married to meritocracy?
Part lottery, part systematic exclusion: three artists speak about the limitations of the meritocratic approach, and imagine how the art world could do things differently.

To leave, or not to leave – this is the question
Three creatives reveal how the grass is greener where you water it, and how their arts practices were enhanced by a leap into the unknown.

More from the Amplify Collective

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Musical Theatre review: The Choir of Man, Arts Centre Melbourne ★★★★1/2
Singing and dancing in a pub setting brings frothy joy to all.

Book review: Burn, Melanie Saward ★★★★★
A powerful debut fiction that reveals unsettling answers to ‘Why are good kids misbehaving?’.

Read: 17 top starring book reviews of 2023

Exhibition review: Brent Harris, TarraWarra Museum of Art ★★★★
Brent Harris’ ambiguous and surreal forms explore the body, familial relationships and (post) death.

Book Review: Life Skills for a Broken World by Dr Ahona Guha ★★★
A practical guide to good psychological help to bring in the new year.

More recent reviews

Jobs and education chatter this week

5 considerations for your arts practice in 2024
Tips and resources for those starting out their arts practice, transitioning or looking to make it a full-time career.

The women who changed their lives to become writers
These women seized their moment in midlife and returned to their first love – writing.

20 creative habits to kickstart a productive day
Need to mix up your morning routine? Starting your day creatively can help set you up with focus and flair.

Exit interview: Steven Miller, Librarian and Archivist, AGNSW
For more than 30 years, Steven Miller has built up the Art Gallery of NSW’s archive. These are his leaving thoughts on its value.

More careers articles

Have you checked out our new Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great new feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

Reviews News Features Theatre Education & Student News Music Installation Career Advice Dance Fiction
More
Photograph of a road sign warning of traffic lights ahead that is half-submerged in floodwaters.
Features

Why writing 'cli-fi' might relieve your eco-anxiety

How does writing fiction focused on climate change impact those who write it? Dr Rachel Hennessy, Alex Cothren and Amy…

The Conversation
'Place des Anges' written and directed by Pierrot Bidon and Stéphane Girard at WOMADelaide festival 2023. Photo: Grant Hancock. A balloon angle floats in the night sky filled with confetti and a standing audience.
Calendars

Arts festivals and events calendar 2024

A month-by-month line-up of annual arts festivals and newcomer events across Australia to mark in your 2024 calendar.

Celina Lei
Frida Khalo Museum exterior. Image: Wikimedia Commons. A blue rectangular building shown from street view where people are gathered outside.
News

Famous artist homes that are now museums

Creativity starts at home – well it did for these famous artists. Their homes are now museums you can visit.

Gina Fairley
News

Australian literary festivals in 2024

Start planning and bookmarking your 2024 calendar with these literary festivals nationwide.

Thuy On
Plushies at the centre of the ‘Constellations’ exhibition at Leo Kelly Blacktown Arts Centre. Photo: Jennifer Leahy, SilverSalt Photography.
Amplify Collective

Constellations – creating community in Western Sydney

Engaging with the network of collectives that enrich and characterise Western Sydney's rich arts scene.

Leo Chau
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login