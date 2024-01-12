This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

…And we are back! While we may be relaxed from a break, the sector has not stopped. We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the pile this week, and map out some of the resolutions and advice to get you on track for a great work year.

29 jobs to consider for a career change in 2024

Whether you have visions of being in the spotlight, leading from behind the scenes or going out on your own, these arts professionals offer their insights to aid your decision-making.

Prizes and competitions to enter in 2024

A go-to list of prizes and competitions across the visual arts, performing arts and writing and publishing in the first half of 2024.

New shows and films to stream in January 2024: Netflix, Binge, ABC iview and more …

Your guide to the best new shows on streaming platforms in Australia in January 2024.

New galleries and theatres to visit in 2024

From a power station’s $100 million facelift to a museum for queer history, here are the top new cultural destinations to add to your list this year.

What our opera companies are offering in 2024

New leadership means new energy for major companies in an exciting year..

Upcoming books for 2024, January to June

What will be in Australian bookshops this year? Here’s a selection of new titles that will be released in the first half of 2024.

More arts news

The top arts news and reviews from the Amplify Collective

Why is the art world still married to meritocracy?

Part lottery, part systematic exclusion: three artists speak about the limitations of the meritocratic approach, and imagine how the art world could do things differently.

To leave, or not to leave – this is the question

Three creatives reveal how the grass is greener where you water it, and how their arts practices were enhanced by a leap into the unknown.

More from the Amplify Collective

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Musical Theatre review: The Choir of Man, Arts Centre Melbourne ★★★★1/2

Singing and dancing in a pub setting brings frothy joy to all.

Book review: Burn, Melanie Saward ★★★★★

A powerful debut fiction that reveals unsettling answers to ‘Why are good kids misbehaving?’.

Read: 17 top starring book reviews of 2023

Exhibition review: Brent Harris, TarraWarra Museum of Art ★★★★

Brent Harris’ ambiguous and surreal forms explore the body, familial relationships and (post) death.

Book Review: Life Skills for a Broken World by Dr Ahona Guha ★★★

A practical guide to good psychological help to bring in the new year.

More recent reviews

Jobs and education chatter this week

5 considerations for your arts practice in 2024

Tips and resources for those starting out their arts practice, transitioning or looking to make it a full-time career.

The women who changed their lives to become writers

These women seized their moment in midlife and returned to their first love – writing.

20 creative habits to kickstart a productive day

Need to mix up your morning routine? Starting your day creatively can help set you up with focus and flair.

Exit interview: Steven Miller, Librarian and Archivist, AGNSW

For more than 30 years, Steven Miller has built up the Art Gallery of NSW’s archive. These are his leaving thoughts on its value.

More careers articles

