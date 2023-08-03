This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? It was a mixed bag of “faves” that sat across career considerations and breaking news – with the topic of metal health remaining on top. These were your most read stories:

Is the myth of “sameness” unwarranted across the emerging artist landscape?

When it comes to the emerging artist landscape in Australia, how accurate is a perception of “sameness” or are we getting that wrong?

Design revealed for National Aboriginal Art Gallery, Mparntwe

The design for Australia’s First National Aboriginal Art Gallery has been revealed, putting gathering spaces first.

How do artists work with global brands?

Commercial brands are forever looking for creatives to add cachet to their wares. So, what’s it like to strike deals with these global giants?

And staying in the top five stories this week:

Artist burnout is not a mental health issue – it is a labour issue

Reframing burnout in labour terms would implicitly shift our approach to advocacy around artists’ well-being.

Decolonising the written word

Monique Choy writes about a relatively new part of her brief – to be on the alert for colonial exceptionalism – and her surprise at the amount of material she would have waved through a few years ago.

The top read from The Amplify Collective

Uninvited to the mainstage: the unfortunate consequence of approaching diversity without respect

New diversity initiatives shouldn’t disregard the history of older artists and arts workers fighting in this space.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Theatre review: The Hypotheticals, State Theatre Centre of WA ★★★★1/2

Should a gay man and his female best friend have a child together?

Exhibition review: I am the People, White Rabbit Gallery ★★★★★

An edgy and creative exhibition hang leads viewers on a journey of considering contemporary Chinese identity.

Music review: Symphony Series 5, Vitality, Adelaide Town Hall ★★★★1/2

A musical Mount Everest and a starry, starry night.

Book review: The Hummingbird Effect, Kate Mildenhall ★★★★

Four time lines that stretch from the past into the future follow characters as they navigate events beyond their control.

Education and career chatter this week

Empowering mid-career artists to create bold new work (sponsored)

The journey of an artist often requires a “day job” to maintain the freedom to pursue their creative practice. By mid-career, artists may question whether their art is sustainable as a profession.

What to do when you feel left behind (from the archive)

Comparison, setbacks, expectations and pressures can lead to feeling behind in your arts career. Here’s how to sidestep the race and ensure you don’t feel stifled.

Education in Brief: spiky solutions proposed for thorny problems

The Government has agreed to implement five key actions from the Australian Universities Accord Interim report, plus education news from around the web.

Exit interview: Robyn Ayres, Arts Law Australia

After 20 years, the outgoing CEO reflects on her tenure – the legislation passed and the fights still on the table.

