News

 > All Arts > News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

What's in the headlines and what people are talking about in the arts this week.
18 Nov 2022
Gina Fairley
young boy taking photograph of painting

All Arts

The arts that captured our interest this week. Image: Shutterstock.

Share Icon

This week’s top arts news stories

Dealing with an annoying colleague without losing your cool
We’ve all had days of tearing our hair out over a colleague who has annoying habits. But there are ways to avoid the suffering.

Digital Benin an opportunity for global dialogue
Sharing information on the Benin Bronzes in their collection, the NGA and SA Museum are thinking beyond repatriation.

QCGU and QPAC partnership links students with industry
The Queensland Performing Arts Centre opens its doors to musical theatre students in a unique collaboration with Griffith University

The new climate in climate arts activism
Artist-led campaigns are creating powerful change underwritten by concern for the future.

For more arts news.

Top reviews for the week

Barbara Hepworth: tribute to a hard-won career ★★★★★
A long-overdue solo exhibition of the works of British sculptor Barbara Hepworth at Heide opens up the nuances and achievements of her five-decade career.

Book review: A Brief Affair, Alex Miller ★★★★☆
A sympathetic account of a highly intelligent woman surviving a mid-life crisis.

Performance review: Bright Lights and Big Dreams, State Opera South Australia ★★★★☆
A celebration of some of the great composers of musical theatre.

Exhibition review: Speech Patterns ★★★★1/2☆
Masterfully curated and aesthetically resonant, this exhibition reflects upon the power of language in a visual context.

Theatre review: All the Shining Lights, HotHouse Theatre ★★★1/2☆☆
This engaging work for families leans into its specificity to tell a universal tale of courage, community and intergenerational friendship.

For more reviews.

Career chatter this week

Women artists on making at home
What do artists Louise Olsen, Karen Black and Zoe Young have in common? Learn how ‘home’ has influenced how and what they make.

11 clever ways to promote your arts business
When it’s time to stop making art for your own enjoyment, here’s how to find clients who pay.

So you want my arts job: Scribe
Being a scribe is an intense but rewarding experience that requires trust and a synergy of process.

Flashback Friday: From the Archive

Be more productive. Sleep.
Looking back on this article from 2016 by ArtsHub writer, Madeleine Dore: Long hours and never ending To Do lists often means our sleep is the first thing to be compromised. But cutting back on sleep can harm our creative output.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

All Arts All Screen Career Advice Museums News Opinions & Analysis Performing Arts Sponsored Visual Arts
More
Opinions & Analysis

Opinion: ‘Art is fundamental to our society’ say the Greens

It’s time to treat the arts as a public good, matched by public funding, says the Victorian Greens arts spokesperson…

Ellen Sandell
panel discussion on climate at Powerhouse Museum
News

Have you got your organisation's climate action plan in play?

Setting zero emissions targets for 2025, the Powerhouse will be a global leader in its sustainability credentials, adopting First Nations…

Gina Fairley
Sponsored

Communication and Creative Arts courses seek career-minded creatives with passion

Students can harness their creativity to make an impact on the world in Deakin University's new suite of degrees.

Paul Dalgarno
Academy of the Arts
Sponsored

Opening the doors to a practice informed by Country

Charles Darwin University’s new Academy of the Arts will pave the way towards a creative journey that is embedded in…

Celina Lei
News

Recent attendances reaffirm value of IRL experiences

Summer equals open studio trails and festival for many, and recent attendances confirm the value of those ‘IRL’ experiences.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login