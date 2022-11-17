This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

Dealing with an annoying colleague without losing your cool

We’ve all had days of tearing our hair out over a colleague who has annoying habits. But there are ways to avoid the suffering.

Digital Benin an opportunity for global dialogue

Sharing information on the Benin Bronzes in their collection, the NGA and SA Museum are thinking beyond repatriation.

QCGU and QPAC partnership links students with industry

The Queensland Performing Arts Centre opens its doors to musical theatre students in a unique collaboration with Griffith University

The new climate in climate arts activism

Artist-led campaigns are creating powerful change underwritten by concern for the future.

Top reviews for the week

Barbara Hepworth: tribute to a hard-won career ★★★★★

A long-overdue solo exhibition of the works of British sculptor Barbara Hepworth at Heide opens up the nuances and achievements of her five-decade career.

Book review: A Brief Affair, Alex Miller ★★★★☆

A sympathetic account of a highly intelligent woman surviving a mid-life crisis.

Performance review: Bright Lights and Big Dreams, State Opera South Australia ★★★★☆

A celebration of some of the great composers of musical theatre.

Exhibition review: Speech Patterns ★★★★1/2☆

Masterfully curated and aesthetically resonant, this exhibition reflects upon the power of language in a visual context.

Theatre review: All the Shining Lights, HotHouse Theatre ★★★1/2☆☆

This engaging work for families leans into its specificity to tell a universal tale of courage, community and intergenerational friendship.

Career chatter this week

Women artists on making at home

What do artists Louise Olsen, Karen Black and Zoe Young have in common? Learn how ‘home’ has influenced how and what they make.

11 clever ways to promote your arts business

When it’s time to stop making art for your own enjoyment, here’s how to find clients who pay.

So you want my arts job: Scribe

Being a scribe is an intense but rewarding experience that requires trust and a synergy of process.

Flashback Friday: From the Archive

Be more productive. Sleep.

Looking back on this article from 2016 by ArtsHub writer, Madeleine Dore: Long hours and never ending To Do lists often means our sleep is the first thing to be compromised. But cutting back on sleep can harm our creative output.