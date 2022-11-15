Digital Benin an opportunity for global dialogue

A new platform, Digital Benin, brings together over 5000 objects scattered across museums around the world today to provide a transparent database of the Benin Bronzes, which were looted from the West African Kingdom of Benin by British soldiers in 1897.

The database contacted 131 museums across 20 countries to gather information about their Benin holdings, including nine pieces at the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) and four at South Australian (SA) Museum.

While these artefacts are peripheral compared to the 944 pieces held at the British Museum, the progress towards decolonising Australian collections has put these national and state institutions in a position to engage critically with the future of these objects in their possession.

An NGA spokesperson tells ArtsHub: ‘The National Gallery of Australia is delighted to recognise the launch of Digital Benin. The website represents an extraordinary resource for the material culture and history of the Kingdom of Benin in present day Nigeria, and for the many thousands of objects looted during the British “punitive expedition” of 1897, now dispersed in museum and private collections worldwide.

‘The National Gallery is in the process of consulting with country-of-origin representatives, museum and other researchers about the objects in our care. Staff stand at the ready to coordinate and cooperate, where desirable and feasible, on the practical arrangements for any repatriation, on legal or ethical grounds, as well as further knowledge-sharing about Benin objects in the southern hemisphere. The museum welcomes, too, the possibility of loans or joint ownership arrangements, as a way of furthering awareness of Benin, Nigeria and broader artistic traditions on the African continent.’

Stephen Zagala, Research Fellow, World Cultures at SA Museum adds that contemporary dialogues around the Benin Bronzes need to go beyond repatriation. Zagala tells ArtsHub: ‘SA Museum is part of the Benin Dialogue Group, which is generally orientated towards restitution rather than simply repatriation.

‘Repatriation is fine, but often it reduces cultural heritage to this kind of capitalist commodity that can be transferred between owners … When people’s cultural heritage is taken away from them, simply giving back the objects and washing our hands of it is not really a satisfying response to the complexity and the depth of trauma that’s been endured by colonial countries.’

Part of this responsibility arises from the SA Museum’s colonial legacy – a legacy of which Zagala is deeply aware. ‘As a colonial institution established in the late 19th century, we carry a huge burden of that legacy, particularly in our Aboriginal Collections. For us, engaging in Digital Benin is really an extension of something that we work on quite a lot in terms of repatriation and restitution around our colonial collections of Australian material.’

Benin objects in the South Australian Museum, shown through a publicly available search on Digital Benin. Image: Screenshot by ArtsHub.

Though there is still work to be done, many Australian institutions have forged a path in decolonising their collections, and Zagala highlights the importance of genuine cultural consultations – an approach that will also inform the future of the Benin Bronzes where local engagement is key.

Zagala continues: ‘SA Museum is participating in a research project driven by the University of Western Australia, which looks at African materials in Australian collections, as well as Australian materials that ended up in African collections. It’s about examining the history of colonial relationships and creating opportunities for families and communities who’ve migrated from Africa to engage in these conversations.

‘The function of public museums is to facilitate this greater sense of awareness and empathy across cultures and between cultures,’ he adds.

Apart from its high profile across global museum networks, Digital Benin further exemplifies that restitution and repatriation is not a zero-sum game, where one institution ‘loses’ invaluable artefacts and another gains.

Transfer of legal ownership of the objects to Nigeria is a starting point to reinstate cultural agency and flip the power hierarchy, while the objects themselves can be displayed in the foreign institutions with a loan agreement. Germany has led the way in this area, transferring the ownership of 512 objects to Nigeria, but with a third of the treasures remaining on loan in Berlin for at least 10 years and exhibited at the Humboldt Forum.

The four Benin objects in SA Museum’s collection were included in the 2021 Wonders exhibition, when Director Brian Oldman announced that they will be loaned to the new Edo Museum of West African Art (EMOWAA) established by the Benin Dialogue Group, which is currently under construction with a planned opening in 2025.

Zagala anticipates that further decisions at SA Museum will be made next year once a new director is appointed, as Oldman is due to conclude his post at the end of 2022.

The first straightforward step is to update the exhibition didactics of the Benin Bronzes that are currently on permanent display to reflect SA Museum’s engagement in the Benin Dialogue Group and the launch of Digital Benin.

Zagala has kept a collection of the didactics that have evolved over the years at the museum, saying that ‘they really portray the different thinking of different times’.

‘I think one of the things that really interests me about being able to tell the story of the Benin Bronzes at the museum is that it also reflects the history of the museum, and how they’ve grown out of particular ideological and political contexts,’ he concludes.