This week’s arts news and trending topics

Our most popular story of the week was the announcement of the 11 titles longlisted for this year’s Miles Franklin Literary Award (the winner of which receives $60,000) and also features links to nine of the 11 longlisted novels reviewed by ArtsHub. Perhaps catching up on a review or two will help you decide which novel to read in the coming weeks, before the shortlist is announced?

Also popular this week was a new exploration of intimacy coordination in the performing arts, while two follow-up stories about last week’s Federal Budget also received considerable attention from you, our readers.

Finally, we round out our regular coverage of the week’s most popular stories with a range of reviews and career-focused articles. Read on to see what you’ve missed!

This week’s arts news

Miles Franklin Literary Award longlist announced

‘The 11 longlisted novels define Australian literature as a transformative space where writers are singing the songs of the nation today,’ the judges said.

It’s not just acting: why consent matters in the performing arts

‘There is a particular challenge in the performing arts because it’s an industry where people are expected to simulate relationships and simulate sexuality as part of the job,’ says Bayley Turner, a consent consultant who works with theatre companies on sexual violence prevention and ways to create safe consented workplaces.

Federal arts budget needs a closer eye, says Opposition

Shadow Minister for the Arts Paul Fletcher MP responds to last week’s Federal Budget and questions Tony Burke’s figures.

Visual literacy: have you noticed your superpower?

If you’re creative then visual literacy is likely to be in your DNA. You may not realise you’re even using it.

Budget 2023-24: the sector responds

Live Performance Australia, the National Association for the Visual Arts and other peak bodies respond to last week’s Federal Budget.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. Here are this week’s most-read reviews:

Theatre review: Loaded, Malthouse Theatre ★★★★

A freewheeling, caustic monologue performed with feverish intensity by the spellbinding Danny Ball.

Book review: Fat Girl Dancing, Kris Kneen ★★★★1/2

An achingly honest memoir of otherness, queerness and embodied becoming.

Performance review: The Poison of Polygamy, La Boite Theatre ★★★1/2

A rediscovered morality tale highlighting the Chinese diaspora in Australia and offering some fresh perspectives.

Drone performance review: Wintjiri Wiṟu, Uluṟu ★★★★1/2

How do you review a drone performance-slash-immersive light experience that is so embedded in an ancient culture and a story that reaches back generations?

Opera review: The Pirates of Penzance, G&S Fest ★★★★★

Featuring clever staging, colourful costumes, cheeky comedy and beautiful work from the ASO and SOSA, this production is a delight.

Education and career chatter this week

Want schools to love what you do? 7 things you need to know

Top tips from arts companies that are kicking goals in the education space and running schools programs that really connect.

The 10 best performance review questions to ask your manager

Whether you are a manager yourself, or an arts professional stepping into your annual performance review, this story from the ArtsHub archives arms you with the best questions to ask.

7 marketing tips to convert interest into action

Need more cut-through when promoting your festival, exhibition or arts event? We’ve pulled together a savvy tips list to steer you towards success.

So you want my arts job: Graphic Novelist

Yawuru artist, creator and graphic novel author Brenton McKenna was Australia’s first-ever-published Indigenous graphic novel author, and explains his profession in the latest in our long-running careers series.

Strengths and challenges for neurodivergent editors

Dr Louise Merrington and Tanja Gardner shared insights in the recent IPEd panel, Neurodivergence and editing: a view from the inside.

More careers articles