Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

Red Bull Dance Your Style

Red Bull Dance Your Style is an all-styles one-on-one battle, inviting dancers from all street disciplines to enter. Red Bull Dance Your Style has announced six state auditioning events in Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra, Perth, Brisbane and Sydney throughout June. A series of four qualifier events will take place across June and July, where audience members are invited to witness the breadth of street styles dancers in Australia have to offer and vote for the winner. The crowned Australian champion of Red Bull Dance Your Style will represent Australia at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Mumbai, India in November.

Registrations now open; learn more and register.

2024 Holdmark Innovation Award

Applications are now invited from Australian architecture, engineering, urban design and planning practices for the 2024 Holdmark Innovation Award. This annual award recognises and celebrates excellence and innovation in engineering, architecture and the built environment, with the successful project receiving a $10,000 cash prize. Practices are encouraged to submit projects designed in Australia and completed between 1 January and 31 December 2023 that demonstrate excellence in innovation and address industry challenges.

Applications close 1 July; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

2024 Australia Post Community Grants Program

The 2024 Australia Post Community Grants Program is offering grants up to $10,000 for eligible community-led, local projects that help improve connection, mental health and wellbeing.

Applications close 1 July; learn more and apply.

Arts and Disability Initiative

Creative Australia is offering 10 grants of $30,000. If you are a d/Deaf artist or arts worker, or an artist or arts worker with disability, these grants can provide support for significant projects to extend your arts practice, networks, skills and ambition. Supported activities must last no longer than two years from the proposed start date.

Applications close 9 July; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

Collage Poetry

QueerPatch, alongside Queer China UK, Pearl Slugs Studio publishing and Bristol QPOC Socials, have announced a global call-out for collage poetry in any language. The initiative aims to create a space where the voices of LGBTQ+ individuals, women, people of colour and/or from the Global South can be heard. Submissions that combine visual imagery with collage poetry are invited, and the poem could be about current life experiences, emotions and feelings. All submissions will have the opportunity to participate in future online/offline exhibitions and art book publications.

Submissions now open; learn more and submit.

Creative Australia Peer Assessor

Each year, Creative Australia invests in arts organisations and individual artists across the country. Peers bring expertise, knowledge of the arts and independence from the Australian Government to grant decision making. A peer is anyone who has sufficient knowledge or experience of the arts sector to make a fair and informed assessment of applications for funding. You may have developed this knowledge and experience as a practising artist, creative worker or industry expert in one or more art forms. Peers will serve for a three-year period – from the start of 2025 until the end of 2027. Peer fees are determined based on the number of applications assessed, plus the length of the assessment meeting.

Applications close 6 August; learn more and apply.

Little Gallery 2025 Emerging Artist Program (Tas)

The Devonport Regional Gallery Little Gallery Emerging Artist Program invites early career Tasmanian artists to submit applications for an opportunity to showcase their work. Applications are open to individuals and groups working in all media forms, with five to be selected for exhibitions.

Applications close 26 August; learn more and apply.

Professional development

Wild Turkey Music 101 Mentorship Program

Wild Turkey Music 101 is about giving a stage to emerging Australian artists and providing a platform to share their boldest stories in a celebration of community, music and conviction. The Program will consist of six tailored sessions for 10 aspiring artists, and be held across two days in Sydney this July. As part of the mentorship program, mentees will have the opportunity to learn from and perform with Angus and Julia Stone.

Applications close 14 June; learn more and apply.

Women of Colour Executive Leadership Program (Vic)

Delivered in partnership with Women of Colour Australia, this program responds to the structural and cultural biases that limit the ways women of colour can progress in their careers. The program, backed by an $180,000 investment, examines racial and gendered influences, explores complex challenges, and focuses on clear and practical strategies to support women of colour in advancing to executive leadership roles. It runs from August to November 2024 and is available to 16 participants.

Applications close 1 July; learn more and apply.

The Prudence Macleod Prize (London)

With support from the Lansdowne Foundation, National Art School (NAS) is launching a pilot program that supports an emerging Australian artist to undertake a six-month residency at Acme Studios, London. Acme Studios will provide work/life studio accommodation and a program of support and professional development for a NAS alumni artist. Resident artists are expected to contribute to the program and the artist community, and to deliver a small-scale public outcome at the end of the residency, with the support of Acme and within the budget allocated. Residency dates from 3 February to 25 July 2025.

Applications close 21 July; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Andrew Delaney has taken out the inaugural Marc Wasiak Fellowship worth $10,000 to assist his creative endeavours. Apart from the grant money, Delaney will have access to studios, library, space and industry mentorship to further develop his proposal of the Frankenstein project, a travelling costume and props exhibition. Delaney was selected out of six finalists, including Alexandre Dubois, Bon Mott, Chilali Weller, Erik Yvon and Mae Hartrick. The fellowship, delivered by the Mark Wasiak Foundation, comes with no specific outcome requirements, allowing emerging creatives to venture on an exploratory journey of discovery.

South Australian ceramicist Kirsten Coelho will turn locally-dug clays into new works exploring Tasmanian history when she takes up a $10,000 creative fellowship later this year. Coelho has been awarded the University of Tasmania’s 2024 James McAuley Fellowship and will spend three weeks in Hobart during October to begin new works, mentor students and present a public talk for the community. She says access to historical collections at the University and in Tasmania’s museums will provide the inspiration for objects that shed new light on our stories. ‘Reinterpretation of historical objects to create new narratives with contemporary objects is at the nexus of my practice. I will relish this opportunity to immerse myself both in the culture and community of the University of Tasmania and the wider arts community in Tasmania.’

Australia’s ethical and sustainable luxury brand championing lotus silk, Acala Stem, and its founder, Leanne Savage, has been acknowledged by the Duchess of York for her work in combating slavery and poverty. Savage won three awards at the Women Changing the World Awards in London recently, including Woman in Sustainability, Gold for Humanitarian Impact and Gold for the Duchess of York Special Award. Savage partnered with a Cambodian social enterprise to create a supply chain for Acala Stem that allows local seamstresses to work from their villages with flexible hours, enabling them to care for their children and avoid the coercive conditions often associated with factory work. Learn more.

The below section contains references to suicide.

The Australian War Memorial has announced the winner of the 2024 Napier Waller Art Prize to be Kat Rae. Rae’s winning artwork, Deathmin (2023), comprises stacked paper, vinyl, plastic, leather and metal representing the ‘stack of post-death admin’ the artist inherited after her veteran husband Andrew committed suicide in 2017. Rae says, ‘Deathmin is a counter-monument to the strong, upright imagery often conveyed in the Australian War Memorial. At my height and Andrew’s weight, Deathmin embodies the burden placed on veterans and their families. It asks bureaucratic institutions to care for the people they say they will.’ The work was selected from a shortlist of 17 highly commended entries, now on display at Australian Parliament House and online. Rae receives a $15,000 cash prize and her artwork will be added to the Memorial’s National Collection. Voting is now open for the $5000 People’s Choice Award.

Napier Waller Art Prize-winner 2024 Kat Rae, ‘Deathmin’, 2023, stacked paper, vinyl, plastic, leather, metal. Image: Supplied.

Performing arts

FRIDAY* (Fabian Odame), Gemma Navarrete and Yellowline have been named as the recipients of the 2024 Generations – Western Sydney Music (Early Career) Fellowship as part of the NSW Government’s 10-year Creative Communities policy, delivered in partnership by Create NSW, Powerhouse, Blacktown Arts and Vyva Entertainment. Each Fellow receives $25,000 funding, plus in-kind support during their six-month residency, including studio space in Blacktown and industry mentoring and networking facilitated by Vyva Entertainment. Mayor of Blacktown City, Councillor Brad Bunting says, ‘Blacktown City welcomes live music and creatives to our city and its precincts. Blacktown is a hub for contemporary music, drawing artists from across Western Sydney and NSW to collaborate, celebrate and create. It’s all happening in Blacktown and we couldn’t be prouder of the next generation. Music is vital to the culture of Blacktown City and this partnership will amplify the next generation of leading artists and creatives.’

All

ANU School of Art and Design has named Dr Jen Rae as its 2024 H C Coombs Creative Arts Fellow. Rae is an award-winning artist and researcher of Canadian Scottish-Métis (Indigenous) descent living on unceded Djaara Country/Castlemaine, Australia. She is recognised for her practice at the intersections of art, speculative futures and the climate emergency through transdisciplinary collaborations. She is a co-Founder and the Creative Research Lead at the Centre for Reworlding, a member of the National Task Force for Creative Recovery, and was awarded a 2023 Creative Australia Fellowship for Emerging and Experimental Art. As part of Rae’s Fellowship, she will be developing the next stage of BILYA with collaborators Claire G Coleman, Lee Shang Lun (PlayReactive) and researchers at ANU. BILYA is a tool and platform of people, projects and organisations working in the areas of arts and culture, climate, disaster risk reduction and resilience, and social justice.

Shortlisted and finalists

The shortlist for the 2024 Dick and Joan Green Fmaily Award for Tasmanian History has been announced, with family epics, horticultural history, stories of survival and a focus on John Clover making up some of the topics covered. The $25,000 award recognises high-quality published work that makes a significant contribution to an understanding of Tasmania’s past, and seeks to celebrate and promote books on Tasmanian history and cultural heritage, including historical fiction based on research. Shortlisted titles are Limberlost by Robbie Arnott (Text), Gardeners, Plant Collectors, Friends: Hobart Town and beyond by Ann Cripps (Fullers), John Glover: Patterdale Farm and the revelation of the Australian landscape by Ron Radford (Ovata Press) and Tongerlongeter: First Nations leader and Tasmanian war hero by Henry Reynolds and Nicholas Clements (NewSouth). The winner will be announced in August.

Thought-provoking finalist works have been selected for the 2024 Environmental Art and Design Prize, which received almost 700 entries this year. Judges include fashion designer Genevieve Smart, industrial designer Trent Jansen and visual artist Khaled Sabsabi. Finalists’ works will be displayed at Manly Art Gallery and Museum, Curl Curl Creative Space and Mona Vale Creative Space Gallery from 2-25 August. View the full list of finalists.

An exhibition featuring the 2024 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) finalists will open at Artspace. The $30,000 fellowship recipient will be announced at the official exhibition launch in July. The six finalists and their respective projects are:

Kalanjay Dhir is an artist and musician who uses sculpture and video, and draws on popular culture, sci-fi and history.

Remy Faint expands languages of painterly abstraction by examining its global histories.

Charlotte Haywood is dedicated to eco-aesthetics, biomimicry and the nurturing of biodiversity.

Gillian Kayrooz uses silk to establish a meaningful connection to her ancestral home in Lebanon, home to one of the world’s largest silk industries.

Kien Situ draws upon his Sinospheric background (Chinese/Vietnamese diaspora), and his research considers the position and potential of immigrant/refugee/alien identities in Australia.

Talia Smith is of Cook Island, Samoan and Pakeha heritage. Her photographic and moving image practice explores time, memory, familial histories and connecting with culture when removed from ancestral homelands.

