This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this week? ArtsHub takes a look at the top reads and the headlines that piqued your interest – from artist opportunities to a call for equity in funding, flood recovery and pseudonyms.

Eleven artists awarded $100,000 each in Australia Council commission

The Australia Council’s $1.1 million Visual Arts and Craft Strategy Major Commissioning Projects will support works of scale from 11 artists and collectives.

Art should not be by postcode: report calls for a fair share

Report finds a staggering inequality of arts and culture funding, skills shortfall and infrastructure support for Western Sydney.

Pop-up theatre space will aid flood recovery

NORPA is reconnecting culture and community in Lismore a year on from 2022’s devastating floods.

Webinar #1 –Thinking outside the box

What the creative industries can learn from innovators in other fields.

Your NSW Election arts policy checklist

ArtsHub spoke to the major parties and has listened to sector: this is a summary of what you need to know ahead of this weekend’s NSW Election.

More arts news.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews; these were this week’s most read reviews:

Theatre review: Dogs of Europe, Adelaide Festival ★★★★1/2

A theatrical cri de coeur and a warning to the world to ignore Russian aggression at our peril.

Exhibition review: Portrait23: Identity, NPG ★★★★1/2

Punching through the constraints of the genre, Portrait23: Identity is an ambitious and challenging exhibition.

Musical review: On A Clear Day You Can See Forever, Seymour Centre ★★★

A murky thematic perspective obscures the view despite the brilliant performances.

Theatre review: Drizzle Boy, Bille Brown Theatre ★★★1/2

A coming-of-age story that tackles many of the real-life preconceptions about autism.

Dance review: Ascent, Sydney Opera House ★★★★1/2

As part of its 50th anniversary, Sydney Dance Company presents three works.

Music review: Lorde, Adelaide Festival ★★★★1/2

Lorde’s triumphant return to Adelaide after nearly a decade.

More recent reviews.

Read: Australian Film Festivals Guide 2023

Career chatter this week

Gallery wall labels: short, long, digital or none at all?

ArtsHub takes a look at the shifting dynamic around gallery didactics: what has changed, and are we doing wall labels better?

Calling artists and designers to lead change for the environment

The Northern Beaches Environmental Art and Design Prize awards $42,000 across nine categories to platform creatives who are using their work to explore ‘the things that really matter’.

Why we use pseudonyms as creatives

What’s in a name? ArtsHub talks to a range of creatives in the sector to ask why a pseudonym can be helpful in an arts career.

So you want my arts job: Art Tour Leader

Well-seasoned Art Tour Leader to Japan, curator and consultant Kathryn Hunyor tells what is like to be ‘on tour’.

More careers articles.