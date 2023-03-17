Eleven artists awarded $100K each in Australia Council commission

Eleven artists and collectives have received major commissions worth $1.1 million in total from the Australia Council for the Arts, as part of the new 2023 Visual Arts and Craft Strategy Major Commissioning Projects.

Artists Danie Meller, Richard Bell, Rochelle Haley, Justine Youssef, Elizabeth Willing, Sky O’Meara on behalf of George Cooley, Andrew Hutson, Vipoo Srivilasa, AM Kanngieser, Common Collective and Second Generation Collective each receive $100,000 to realise their projects across Australia and internationally.

From multi-sensory installations to aerial, infra-red moving imagery and 5D technology storytelling, the commissions are diverse in scope and span mediums.

Bell, a member of the Kamilaroi, Kooma, Jiman and Gurang Gurang communities, will become the first Australian artist to be programmed in Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall in London this May.

Bell will present his new commission, Pay the Rent (United Kingdom) – an extension of the Pay the Rent (Australia) series developed since 2009 and most recently shown in 2022 at Kassel’s documenta15 – as part of a solo exhibition.

Thai-Australian ceramic artist Vipoo Srivilasa posted on Instagram shortly after the announcement, saying he was ‘honoured and … very humble,’ and adding, ‘I am now a very very happy Australian’.

Australia Council Chief Executive Adrian Collette said in a media statement: ‘Australia has a rich array of talented visual arts and crafts artists, and we recognise and respect their passion and dedication to their craft, as well as their enormous contribution to the nation’s collective artistic endeavour.

‘Through this investment, we are pleased to help ensure these ambitious new works are realised and able to reach diverse audiences, whether they be in small venues, state galleries or exhibition spaces in the United Kingdom and Germany.’

List of 2023 Visual Arts and Craft Strategy (VACS) recipients and their commissions:

Danie Mellor (NSW) presenting at the Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art (Qld).

Richard Bell (Qld) presenting at the Tate Modern (UK).

Rochelle Haley (NSW) presenting at the National Gallery of Australia (ACT).

Justine Youssef (NSW) presenting at Adelaide Contemporary International (SA), Institute of Modern Art (Qld) and UTS Gallery & Collection (NSW).

Elizabeth Willing (Qld), presenting at Metro Arts (Qld).

Skye O’Meara, on behalf of George Cooley (SA) presenting at the Art Gallery of South Australia.

Andrew Hutson (Tas) presenting at Contemporary Art Tasmania (Tas).

Vipoo Srivilasa (Vic) presenting at the Australian Design Centre (NSW).

AM Kanngieser (Vic) presenting at Transmediale (Germany) and Sonic Acts Biennale (Netherlands).

Common Collective (Vic) presenting at a location in the City of Wyndham (Vic).

Second Generation Collective (WA) presenting at the Perth Institute for Contemporary Arts.

Minister for the Arts, the Hon. Tony Burke MP, said the funding would enable works of scope and scale.

‘Our artists hold up a mirror that allows Australians to see themselves, to understand each other and to show us to the rest of the world,’ he said.

‘These artists represent the talent, ambition and diversity of Australia’s arts sector. I can’t wait to see what they create.’