This week’s arts news and trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.
13 Dec 2024 1:06
Gina Fairley
overhead detail view of person on lounge with coffee, rug and reading phone. Arts news

All Arts

Get your fix of arts news. Photo: rdne, Pexels.

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From reflecting on AI in 2024, to best rated audiobooks and celebrating Notre-Dame, these were your top reads this week.

Celebrate the reopening of Notre-Dame right in the middle of Melbourne (sponsored)
The Immigration Museum presents an immersive opportunity to time travel through the history of Notre-Dame and get a French culture hit at the same time.

2024, the year that was AI
Understanding the march of AI development and its uptake across the arts in 2024.

Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe saved with overnight $1.5 million federal rescue grant
One week after a wave of local outcry about the cancellation of this popular exhibition due to a lack of funding, the Prime Minister has stepped in.

Unpacking the 11th Asia Pacific Triennial, and its bounceback
Sensitivity over the spectacular makes for a more nuanced survey of the region.

The best Australian audiobooks of 2024
More people are listening to audiobooks than ever before and Australian audiobooks are thriving.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Performance review: The Pirates of Penzance – In Concert, QPAC ★★★★★
Gilbert and Sullivan at their finest in this rip-roaring crowd-pleaser, which offers an all-star cast with many musical gems.

Book review: The Position of Spoons, Deborah Levy ★★★1/2
The celebrated novelist and playwright reveals and honours some of her greatest influences.

Music review: Missy Higgins, The Second Act Tour 2024, ALWAYS LIVE festival ★★★★★
Missy Higgins stands in her own power in the face of heartbreak and uncertainty

Review: The Future & Other Fictions, ACMI ★★★★
ACMI’s centrepiece summer exhibition imagines a future where things could be better.

Theatre review: ILARUN: The Cutting Comb, fortyfivedownstairs ★★★★1/2
A story of decolonised power based on a 18th century Jamaican matriarch.

Exhibition review: Ethel Carrick and Anne Dangar, National Gallery of Australia ★★★★★
Must-see summer viewing. Two women artists who shaped Australian art history get their day with parallel retrospective exhibitions.

Jobs and education chatter this week

What I’ve learned: Martin Hughes, Affirm Press
Martin Hughes shares with ArtsHub his learnings after 16 years as CEO and Publishing Director of Affirm Press.

The changing landscape of artist/dealer representation
The Australian art market is at a crossroads. How will that impact the artist and art dealer relationship?

7 life hacks for writers
Here are some tips to help you with your writing goals.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

