Celebrate the reopening of Notre-Dame right in the middle of Melbourne

The Immigration Museum presents an immersive opportunity to time travel through the history of Notre-Dame and get a French culture hit at the same time.
6 Dec 2024 9:00
‘Notre-Dame de Paris: The Augmented Exhibition’ at Immigration Museum. An exhibition space with large panels depicting the architecture of a church and a sculpture of Mary. A person is looking up at the sculpture while two more people behind them are looking at a screen.

‘Notre-Dame de Paris: The Augmented Exhibition’ at Immigration Museum. Photo: Eugene Hyland.

Let yourself get carried away to the City of Light in Notre-Dame de Paris: The Augmented Exhibition at Immigration Museum for the opportunity to be immersed in French culture and history. 

In this moment of medieval meets modernity, the exhibition is a 3D, 360-degree journey that will take visitors through Notre-Dame’s illustrious history, just as the restored cathedral is about to reopen in Paris for the first time since the devastating 2019 fire. 

Notre-Dame de Paris traces 20 key moments in the cathedral’s history, from the Middle Ages when the first stones were laid to the extravagant wedding of King Henry IV and Marguerite of Valois in 1572. It even allows visitors to witness the coronation of Napoleon Bonaparte in 1804. 

Unless you’re in Paris, this exhibition is the closest anyone will get to stepping beneath its hallowed spire, thanks to the innovative HistoPad, with transportive augmented reality technology. 

Accompanying the opening of the exhibition on 6 December is a series of unmissable programs, including the Notre-Dame de Paris exhibition tour, ‘Grand Spaces, Gripping Histories’. The tour offers local connections to the 180-year-old building, Old Customs House, which houses the Immigration Museum, and interweaves French and Australian histories to uncover shared stories. 

Meanwhile, for those who want to dabble in French or are already skilled speakers of one of the most romantic languages, there is an opportunity to join the French Conversation Club to meet like-minded people and enjoy a morning of engaging discourse. 

Throughout the January school holidays, bring the whole family to the Immigration Museum for Notre-Dame Windows Craft, a daily workshop that shares insights into the stones, statues, glass and gargoyles of the iconic cathedral with the opportunity to create your own ‘stained glass’ masterpiece. 

Notre-Dame Windows Craft at Immigration Museum. Photo: Eugene Hyland.

Notre-Dame de Paris: The Augmented Exhibition has delighted audiences across the world, including in Paris, Dubai, London and Montreal, and is set to entrance history lovers, architecture enthusiasts, travel bugs and families in Melbourne.

Grand Spaces, Gripping Histories’ exhibition tour runs on 7 December and then fortnightly on Saturdays from January to April; ticketed. 

French Conversation Club is presented by VoulezVouloz French school and runs on 7 December, then the first Saturday of every month from January to April; ticketed. 

Notre-Dame Windows Craft runs daily throughout the January school holidays; free.

Notre-Dame de Paris: The Augmented Exhibition runs from 6 December 2024 to 27 April 2025 at Immigration Museum; ticketed.

