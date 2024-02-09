Themes revealed for Archie Moore’s presentation at Venice Biennale

Kamilaroi and Bigambul artist Archie Moore is the artist selected to present at the 60th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia (Venice Biennale) in the Australia Pavilion. Today, Creative Australia has unveiled the title and first details of his solo presentation which will be on show from 20 April to 24 November.

kith and kin is ‘a holographic map of relations which connects life and death, people and places, circular and linear time, everywhere and everywhen to a site for quiet reflection and remembrance,’ describes Moore.

The artist will transform the Australia Pavilion with works – including a series of digitally altered found photographs – that speak to personal and universal stories, and explore his Kamilaroi, Bigambul, British and Scottish heritage. The presentation is curated by Ellie Buttrose, who adds: ‘kith and kin physically immerses the audiences in the world of Archie Moore and lays bare how we are all entangled within his web of connections.’

Moore is the second First Nations artists to have a solo presentation at the Australia Pavilion, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

When the artist announcement was first made in February, ArtsHub reported that Moore was ‘gobsmacked’ upon learning the news, and said, ‘I won’t let us down’. He continued: ‘To be able to show my work to an international audience is a big honour, and to show them what contemporary Aboriginal art is, and the history of this place – my place – is.’

For the past three decades, Moore has worked in the realms of the personal and the political, and the guiding principle in kith and kin is that ‘relationality is the root of identity’. Moore will reflect on the nature and strength of Indigenous kinship, issues of surveillance and incarceration, the enduring impact of colonisation and First Nations language revival. kith and kin will include Gamilaraay (the language of the Kamilaroi Nation) and Bigambul terms, in an effort towards First Nations language revival.

More explains: ‘The phrase “kith and kin” simply means friends and family but an earlier Old English definition for “kith” dates from the 1300s and originally meant “countrymen” (kith also meant “one’s native land”) and kin [means] “family members”. These words gradually took on the present looser sense: friends and family.

‘Many Indigenous Australians, especially those who grew up on Country, see the land and other living things as part of their kinship system – the land itself can be a mentor, teacher, parent to a child. The sense of belonging involves everyone and everything and First Nations peoples of Australia, which, like most Indigenous cultures, is deeply rooted in our sacred landscape from birth until death. I was interested in the phrase as it aptly describes the artwork in the pavilion, but I was also interested in the Old English meaning of the words as it feels more like a First Nations understanding of attachment to place, people and time.’

The media release shared with ArtsHub details: ‘Australia’s history is inextricably linked with the carceral system. British colonisation was established with penal colonies from 1788, and today First Nations peoples in Australia are statistically some of the most incarcerated people globally. kith and kin examines this history via specific examples from Moore’s genealogy: his British and Scottish great-great-grandfather arrived as a convict in 1820; while his Kamilaroi and Bigambul great uncle was imprisoned in the notorious Boggo Road Gaol. With respect and solemnity, kith and kin will make visible the impact that the incarceration of Indigenous Australians has on familial connections.’

The kith and kin exhibition has been developed by the artist and curator, with design consultant Kevin O’Brien of BVN and digital designer Sebastian Adams.

The Australia Pavilion at the 2024 Venice Biennale is commissioned by Creative Australia, and is open from 20 April – 24 November 2024.