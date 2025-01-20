News

End of an era: Text Prize discontinued

A regular part of the Australian publishing calendar, the Text Prize has been discontinued.
20 Jan 2025 15:06
David Burton
Text Prize was quietly announced as discontinued late last year.

Text quietly announced the discontinuation of its Prize late last year. Image: Eliot Reynar, Unsplash.

Authors preparing to enter their manuscript into the Text Prize for Children and Young Adults Writing may be surprised to learn the company announced the prize would be discontinued after 2024.

The Text Prize has been a regular part of the Australian publishing calendar for 16 years. Submissions would normally open early in the new year, but the company quietly announced the prize’s elimination in October 2024, with Caroline Stills’ A Gift From the Birds, the 2024 winner, celebrated as the final recipient of the Prize.

“We have enjoyed reading the many hundreds of manuscripts received since the Text Prize began in 2008,” reads a statement on Text’s website. “We are so very proud of the near 50 books we’ve published by writers who have come to us through the Prize.”

For much of the Text Prize’s life, the winner was awarded a $10,000 book publishing contract. With the discontinuation of the Prize, Text is instead encouraging writers to submit through its regular submission portal.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Writing and Publishing
