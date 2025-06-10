News

Sydney’s new landmark sculpture is a First Nations woman rising out of water

A part woman, part whale figure that represents Country will be situated in Sydney’s central district in 2026.
10 Jun 2025 11:18
Celina Lei
A digital render of a large bronze sculpture of a woman emerging out of the water, only showing the top half of her body, in a public space next to a building.

Artist impression of ‘Badjgama Ngunda Whuliwulawala (Black Women Rising)’ by Alison Page. Image: Supplied.

A cast bronze sculpture over five metres high of a First Nations woman rising out of water will be situated outside the Waldorf Astoria Sydney hotel at Circular Quay – a central business district and popular tourist site with heavy foot traffic.

Commissioned by Lendlease and created by Dharawal and Yuin artist Alison Page, Badjgama Ngunda Whuliwulawala (Black Women Rising) depicts a part woman, part whale figure that represents the deep connection First Nations people have to Country.

Page speaks on the significance of the public artwork: “Badjgama Ngunda Whuliwulawala (Black Women Rising) emerges from the water below the city, a place of spiritual potency for Dharawal women. She is the mixing of the salt water and the fresh water, her energy and essence lives within the Aboriginal women of Sydney today. She is every black woman, every mother, daughter, sister, aunty. She is Country.”

The project has been developed in conversation with Curatorial and Cultural Advisor Rhoda Roberts AO and Culture and Heritage expert Rowena Welsh-Jarrett, as well as locally connected representatives and Traditional Owners of the Coastal Sydney region who have come together to form the new Sydney Coastal Aboriginal Women’s Group. The Group is made up of over 20 women including Rhonda Clark, Rene Campbell, Jacqui Jarrett (Timbery), Denise Simon, Lavina Phillips, Kowana Welsh, Dakota Dixon, Sara Campbell, Shaneah Jones, Keisha Davison, Angeline Penrith and Bronwyn Penrith. 

Page began her career in the late 1990s working in Australia’s first Aboriginal architecture group, Merrimack. Page’s public artworks already have a strong presence in New South Wales, including the permanent film installation at Barangaroo, Wellama (2019) and The Eyes of the Land and the Sea (2020), a sculpture at Kama Botany Bay National Park.

In addition to Badjgama Ngunda Whuliwulawala (Black Women Rising), Page is currently working on sculpture projects for the redevelopment of the David Jones building, the Sydney Fish Markets, Westmead Children’s Hospital, M6 Parklands and Bondi Pavilion.

Installation for Badjgama Ngunda Whuliwulawala (Black Women Rising) is due to begin in 2026.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is ArtsHub's Content Manager. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

