Sydney Dance Company announces 2024 international tour

Sydney Dance Company will embark on an international tour to Europe, the UK and the US throughout March and April. It will be performing Rafael Bonachela’s Impermanence and ab [intra], alongside the triple bill Ascent to six locations – Barcelona, London, Belgrade, Portland, New York and Washington DC.

The tour marks a significant moment in the dance company’s 55-year history with debuts at the Royal Opera House, London and the Kennedy Centre, Washington DC.

The 17-strong ensemble will be presenting Impermanence (14-16 March) and Ascent (19-20 March) as part of Dansa Metropolitana 2024, Barcelona’s metropolitan dance festival, alongside other international performances from Marco da Silva Ferreira (Pensamento Avulso) and Leïla Ka (Maciej Kuźmiński).

Ascent features the work of thee leading choreographers in contemporary dance, with the international premiere of Spanish choreographer, Marina Mascarell’s The Shell, A Ghost, The Host & The Lyrebird and Bonachela’s I Am-ness, alongside Antony Hamilton’s Helpmann Award-winning work, Forever & Ever.

Sydney Dance Company will return to London 11 years after the Company’s last tour, and debut at the Royal Opera House with Ascent (25-28 March). It will be a homecoming for Bonachela, who lived in London from 1992-2009 before moving to Australia. It was during this time that he established his own Bonachela Dance Company, after years as a dancer and choreographer at Rambert Dance Company.

While in London, on 21 March the Company will take part in an official function at Australia House with a duet performance, followed by panel discussion with Sir Lloyd Dorfman, Chair of the Royal Opera House, Dr Paul Thompson, Chair of the British Council, Dame Darcey Bussell, former ballerina and Sydney Dance Company International Patron, and Bonachela.

In April, the Company will bring Bonachela’s ab [intra] to the 21st Belgrade Dance Festival in Serbia (5-6 April) and White Bird, Portland (10 April). It will be performing alongside other companies, including GöteborgsOperans Danskompani (recently at Sydney Festival) and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

The US will be Sydney Dance Company’s final destination, touring along the east coast with ab [intra] at The Joyce Theatre in New York (16-21 April) and Impermanence at Kennedy Centre in Washington DC (25-27 April). The Kennedy Centre performance will be joined by Australian String Quartet, playing Bryce Dessner’s string composition that accompanies the choreography.

‘Impermanence’ featuring Sydney Dance Company and Australian String Quartet. Photo: Pedro Greig.

Sydney Dance Company will be welcomed to New York by the American Australian Association. The event features a duet performance and Bonachela in conversation.