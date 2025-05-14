Support Act’s Wellbeing Helpline is now open to all creative arts workers

Support Act’s Wellbeing Helpline has been expanded to include artists and arts workers in every sector, thanks to Federal Government assistance through Creative Workplaces (established by the Albanese Labor Government’s national cultural policy Revive in 2023).

Support Act was initially created to provide crisis relief and wellbeing support across the music industry when it was launched in 1997, a considerably under-supported sector at the time. Over 25 years later, Support Act is still an active, adapting and pioneering service which strives to provide arts support across the nation.

Support Act’s Wellbeing Helpline – a national telephone counselling service – was launched in 2018 and was dedicated to tackling emerging or exacerbated mental health issues that are endemic in the sector, as well as other wellbeing barriers including burnout, workplace conflict, career concerns or financial management.

Evaluation process acted on

The Helpline has recently undergone an extensive evaluation process revealing high levels of efficiency, accessibility, appropriateness and quality, with 81% of those using the Helpline reporting that their situation ‘improved’ after counselling, and 44% said it had ‘improved a great deal’.

The evaluation also included a set of recommendations to improve the service with a focus on increasing access. Recognising the need for support across all creative industries, Support Act has reimagined the Wellbeing Helpline to now include all creative arts industries. Workers in theatre and literature to visual arts and screen industries can now access the Wellbeing Helpline, which can be easily accessed by calling 1800 959 500.

Support Act CEO, Clive Miller, says, “We know that in industries as competitive and uncertain as ours, there can be a fear that reaching out for help could stifle future employment opportunities, so we want to make sure people know the service is free and completely confidential. We encourage those in need to reach out.”

Clive Miller, Support Act CEO. Photo: Campbell Manderson.

The service can also be accessed online through the Support Act website; those seeking counselling will be scheduled to speak with a trained counsellor after being triaged. Helpline sessions can occur over the phone, through video conferencing or in person where available.

What does the expanded program include?

Improved, tailored assistance now includes:

A dedicated First Nations Support Line staffed by Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander counsellors and advisors with appropriate cultural awareness training.

An LGBTQI+ Support Line staffed by professionals and counsellors with ACON Pride Inclusion training.

A Safety At Work Support Line which provides counselling support for matters related to sexual harassment or sexual abuse in an arts workspace.

A dedicated Manager Helpline for team leaders, artist managers and line managers.

Support Act First Nations Program Manager, Catherine Satour, speaks to the importance of First Nations Arts support resources.

“Cultural safety is not optional – it’s essential. This expansion helps us continue to break down barriers and offers space for healing, while recognising the challenges and strengths of First Nations Arts communities,” she explains.

The expanded Helpline allows callers to access 12 free sessions with a regular counsellor, supporting the creation and maintenance of a sustainable wellbeing plan. Each counsellor has undergone specific training to be able to support the unique challenges that creative industry workers face.

Support Act’s Resident Psychologist, Dr Ash King, says, “Having someone warm, knowledgeable and understanding to hear you out, and provide guidance and support when you’re in the midst of struggle or hardship can be lifesaving.”

Support Act aims for a safe, thriving arts industry for all. Visit Support Act online for more information.