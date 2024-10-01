Story Week 2024’s program to foster ‘Common-Unity’

Spinning the spotlight

“We have so many avenues for passive consumption of art: TV, film, books, songs. We don’t need another celebration that divides artist from audience,” the director of Story Week, Miles Merrill, explains to ArtsHub. “A lot of people want to be heard and seen. They want to participate in the creative process. Everyone has a story and an urge for creativity, otherwise YouTube would have failed. The aim of Story Week is to pass the mic around. Spin the spotlight around to people who aren’t ‘on the bill’. That’s what slams do and what our Story Dinners do – where everyone who attends shares a story and a meal. Story Week is a deepening the human experience beyond consumption to creative communication.”

Presented by Word Travels, Story Week 2024 will take place this October in Sydney, with the festival centred on the theme of ‘Common-Unity’: an objective to make storytelling an intimate shared experience. This year’s program moves beyond traditional boundaries to unite audiences and artists in ways that foster deeper connections.

Slamming poetry

Audiences can look forward to the Australian Poetry Slam finals, where spoken word artists from Queensland (3 October), Victoria (5 October), Sydney (11 October) and New South Wales (12 October) will compete for a place in the National Final at the Sydney Opera House (13 October).

Finalists will have just two minutes to impress audiences and judges – who are chosen from the crowd. The National Final will feature Australia’s top 16 poets, with one winner earning an international tour that includes stops at prestigious festivals like the Ubud Writers & Readers Festival and the Singapore Writers Festival.

K J Hayward, the 14-year-old winner of the 2023 Australian Poetry Slam, is enthusiastic about the power of performance poetry, telling ArtsHub, “I discovered Slam during a time of my life where I was lacking in confidence and resilience and found myself often being overlooked or easily dismissed. In a world that so often shuts down youth who don’t ‘fit the mould’ Slam Poetry was the perfect outlet for me to reclaim my voice.

“Slam combines passion with performance and offers a stage to those who don’t always get a turn in the spotlight. The poetry community is made up of people from all walks of life and no two stories are ever the same. The diversity is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced and I wish to extend that authenticity into the lives of anybody struggling with their identities.”

Ubud Poetry Slam Champion Lizzie Chan will also bring her international experience to the festival, performing at several key events.

Young readers and refugees

Those with young children are invited to take part in Sea Tales, a free, oceanic storytelling program at the Australian Maritime Museum (4-6 October and 9-11 October). Poets and musicians, led by Merrill and Trevor Brown, will transport young audiences through Australia’s maritime history, with participants encouraged to become part of the performance by transforming into a humpback whale as the grand finale unfolds.

Story Week will also host a series of story dinners in Sydney, bringing people together around a table to share personal stories and reflections. Held on consecutive evenings (14-17 October), this event will inspire participants in a communal setting to explore themes ranging from life-changing moments to cultural appropriation.

The program also features key artists such as Rob Waters, who will curate the Blak Out series (12 October) of First Nations storytelling, and Hani Abdile, who will lead Chasing Home (13 October), a storytelling event that explores refugee stories.

“As writers, we have a profound obligation to illuminate the human discomfort surrounding displacement and to advocate for justice,” says Abdile. “This year’s focus on ‘Home’ allows us to delve into the stories of those affected by displacement, particularly highlighting the ongoing struggles faced by refugees from Palestine. By sharing these narratives, we not only humanise the statistics, but also draw attention to the larger systemic injustices that contribute to their plight. This theme provides a platform to bring the community together and highlight our common interests in peace and love, fostering empathy and understanding through our words.”

Read: The art of the author photo – how to take a portrait that sells your book

The finale, Show and Tell (18 October), will gather the best storytellers from the festival to create a night of live performance and music.

For tickets and full program details, visit Story Week.