Six books Prime Minister Albanese should read this summer

Australia’s leading public policy think tank, the Grattan Institute, today announced its ‘Prime Minister’s Summer Reading List’ for 2023.

​Each year the independent think tank selects its best books of the past 12 months and offers its recommendations not just for the reading pile of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, but for all Australians to put on their to-read list.

Four of their books are by Australian writers and all are non-fiction.

​The top six as chosen by the Grattan Institute are:

​‘The books we’ve selected range across a vast sweep of subjects, from climate to disability, from sport to relations between the sexes,’ says the head of Grattan Institute’s staff book club, Natasha Bradshaw.

‘The policy challenges faced by Anthony Albanese are piling up: cost-of-living stresses; a rental crisis; escalating costs in healthcare, aged care and disability care; not to mention climate change and what is threatening to be a long, hot and dangerous summer.

‘We chose these six books because they are great reads, and they have something important to say about … the biggest issues of the day. They tackle a raft of important issues, from the NDIS and other social services, to health, climate and identity. They tell important and powerful stories and provide constructive ideas for the long road ahead.

When asked why all the books recommended are non-fiction, she adds, ‘The list usually skews non-fiction, because a key criterion is that the books are highly relevant to inform better decision-making. Usually we do include a fiction book, but this year we selected Wifedom, which oscillates between fact and fiction, blending historical research with Anna Funder’s poetic narration.’

Read: Book review: Beatrix & Fred, Emily Spurr

‘Our six “must-reads” are essential reading for anyone who is concerned about these mounting policy challenges, and anyone who plans to tackle them,’ concludes Bradshaw.

​Over summer the Grattan Podcast will feature conversations with some of the authors about their books and ideas.