News

 > Writing and Publishing > Non-Fiction > News

Six books Prime Minister Albanese should read this summer

The Grattan Institute's recommended summer reads are aimed at inspiring better decision-making at a governmental level.
7 Dec 2023
Thuy On
Albanese. Image is a range of book covers

Writing and Publishing

The six books recommended by the Grattan Institute. Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

Australia’s leading public policy think tank, the Grattan Institute, today announced its ‘Prime Minister’s Summer Reading List’ for 2023.

​Each year the independent think tank selects its best books of the past 12 months and offers its recommendations not just for the reading pile of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, but for all Australians to put on their to-read list.

Four of their books are by Australian writers and all are non-fiction.

​The top six as chosen by the Grattan Institute are:

​‘The books we’ve selected range across a vast sweep of subjects, from climate to disability, from sport to relations between the sexes,’ says the head of Grattan Institute’s staff book club, Natasha Bradshaw.

‘The policy challenges faced by Anthony Albanese are piling up: cost-of-living stresses; a rental crisis; escalating costs in healthcare, aged care and disability care; not to mention climate change and what is threatening to be a long, hot and dangerous summer.

‘We chose these six books because they are great reads, and they have something important to say about … the biggest issues of the day. They tackle a raft of important issues, from the NDIS and other social services, to health, climate and identity. They tell important and powerful stories and provide constructive ideas for the long road ahead. 

When asked why all the books recommended are non-fiction, she adds, ‘The list usually skews non-fiction, because a key criterion is that the books are highly relevant to inform better decision-making. Usually we do include a fiction book, but this year we selected Wifedom, which oscillates between fact and fiction, blending historical research with Anna Funder’s poetic narration.’ 

Read: Book review: Beatrix & Fred, Emily Spurr

‘Our six “must-reads” are essential reading for anyone who is concerned about these mounting policy challenges, and anyone who plans to tackle them,’ concludes Bradshaw.

​Over summer the Grattan Podcast will feature conversations with some of the authors about their books and ideas.

Thuy On

Thuy On is Reviews Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her first book, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was published by University of Western Australia Press (UWAP). Her next collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Twitter: @thuy_on

Related News

All Arts Education & Student News Features Fiction News Non-Fiction Performing Arts Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing
More
Arts Leadership Program. Image is a large group of people standing in front of a colourful backdrop and looking at the camera.
Features

Equipping Asia Pacific arts leaders with critical skills

What can Asia Pacific arts leaders learn from each other regarding some of the most critical skills needed in the…

Celina Lei
So Close to Home. Image is an author headshot on the left of a bald headed middle aged man in a brown shirt and a book cover depicting a sky at sunset with the silhouette of a young man in a hoodie in the foreground, on the right.
Reviews

Book review: So Close to Home, Mick Cummins

A powerful and authentic tale of drug addiction.

Erich Mayer
Beatrix & Fred. Image is a black and white headshot of the author on the left, she has dark hair and polo neck jumper. On the right is a blue book cover with the title and a dead (upside down) canary at the bottom of the image.
Reviews

Book review: Beatrix & Fred, Emily Spurr

Two loners and their odd, off-kilter relationship.

Ned Hirst
art book
Features

All I want for Christmas is a beautiful new art book!

Wondering what literature to buy for the art lover in your life this festive season? ArtsHub has you covered...

Dr Diana Carroll
2023 political cartoonist of the Year, Fiona Katauskas. Photo: Supplied.
News

Opportunities and awards

K11 Art Foundation launches international prize for emerging Asian artists, plus UNSW Book Idea of the Year winner, National Arts…

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login