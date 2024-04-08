News

Singing in the winter dark: Festival of Voices returns for 2024

Hobart’s original winter festival returns with a program featuring everything from US R&B star Macy Gray and choral workshops to community sing-alongs.
8 Apr 2024
Richard Watts
The Big Sing at Festival of Voices.

Described by its Artistic Director Isobel Marmion as a ‘highly participatory festival, known for its exceptional choral performances, hands-on workshops, cabaret, contemporary concerts, singalongs and pop-up experiences,’ the annual Festival of Voices launched its 2024 program last Friday (5 April).

Festival of Voices has seen the Tasmanian cultural landscape grow considerably more competitive since it was first held in 2005, with the rise of Dark Mofo and more recently, Dark Fringe.

But with Dark Mofo effectively on hiatus this year save for small number of events, the Festival has deliberately amplified its offerings for 2024 in order to attract more interstate visitors.

‘As Tassie’s biggest winter festival for 2024, we’re thrilled to announce the star-studded line-up … [which is] sure to spread joy and celebrate the power of song and the delight of music,’ Marmion said.

This year’s program features the return of regular favourites such as the Big Sing (an annual, family friendly, outdoor singalong) and the Corporate Choir Challenge, alongside Grammy-winning US singer/songwriter and R&B powerhouse, Macy Gray.

Best known for her 1999 single ‘I Try’, taken from her debut album On How Life Is, as well as for appearances on light entertainment program The Masked Singer and numerous acting roles in film and television, Gray will perform at at Hobart’s Odeon Theatre for one night only.

Read: David Walsh pulls the plug on summer festival Mona Foma

‘Other stand-out performers include ARIA Award-winning crowd favourite Montaigne, an Australian art-pop musician and Twitch streamer known for their energetic performance style and exquisite songwriting,’ said Marmion.

‘Opening night will feature The Tasmanian Songbook, an exciting performance celebrating Tasmanian songs and stories and highlighting the diversity and uniqueness of our island state,’ she added.

While the bulk of the program takes place in Hobart, Festival of Voices will also entertain communities in other parts of the state, including Launceston, the East Coast, Huon, Port Arthur and New Norfolk.

‘Back for another year, Tasmanian Golden Guitar-winning music legends, The Wolfe Brothers, will also delight festivalgoers in St Helens and Longley with their jaw-dropping participatory performance, Country Pub Chorus,’ Marmion noted.

Senior Choral Producer Joan Wright OAM said the Festival was proud to showcase top-tier choral music conducted by esteemed global and Australian leaders alongside performances by acclaimed international artists.

‘Performances by The Song Company and Luminescence are sure to hit a high note, along with workshops from a cappella and gospel to pop and classical – a variety of experiences sure to suit all musical persuasions,’ Wright said.

International guests such as Deke Sharon (Pitch Perfect musical director and “Father of Contemporary A Cappella”) and vocal conductor Anthony Trecek-King, who has worked on many Grammy and Pulitzer prize-winning productions, will join the festival to lead a range of workshops, ensuring the festival offers professional development opportunities for Australian singers and choristers as well as entertainment and performance opportunities, Marmion said.

‘These global superstars will host workshops and provide coaching and instruction to enthusiastic amateurs, experienced singers and everyone in between, ensuring there’s something to suit everyone,’ the Artistic Director explained.

‘And you don’t have to sing to enjoy the wonderful variety of interactive experiences on offer,’ she concluded.

Festival of Voices runs from 28 June to 7 July 2024.

Richard Watts

Richard Watts is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM, and serves as the Chair of La Mama Theatre's volunteer Committee of Management. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, and was awarded the status of Melbourne Fringe Living Legend in 2017. In 2020 he was awarded the Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize. Most recently, Richard was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Green Room Awards Association in June 2021. Follow him on Twitter: @richardthewatts

