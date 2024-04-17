News

Sharing the story behind the Torres Strait Islander flag in new children’s book

The book was co-authored by the son of flag's original designer, continuing the story's legacy.
17 Apr 2024
Clara Copland
Illustration from 'Our Flag, Our Story' children's book about the Torres Strait Islander flag. Eight smiling children stand in front of the flag, hills and ocean.

‘Our Flag, Our Story’ book cover. Image: Magabala Books.

Our Flag, Our Story: The Torres Strait Islander Flag is a new children’s picture book that tells the history of the Torres Strait Islander flag, and the symbolism, identity and culture behind it. It has been written for children aged 5-12, and includes support materials for teachers to use the book as a learning tool in the Australian curriculum.

Published by Magabala Books, Our Flag, Our Story is authored by Bernard Namok Junior and Thomas Mayo, with illustrations by Tori-Jay Mordey.

A colourful children's book cover titled 'Our Flag, Our Story: The Torres Strait Islander Flag'. Eight smiling children are on the cover in front of hills and an ocean.
‘Our Flag, Our Story: The Torres Strait Islander Flag’. Image: Magabala Books.

Namok Junior is a Torres Strait Islander from Thursday Island and the son of the late Bernard Namok, who designed the Torres Strait Islander flag. Namok Junior also co-wrote and co-produced Carry the Flag, a documentary celebrating the flag’s 25th anniversary. Additionally, he explored copyright concerns around the flag in a radio documentary Let it Fly: The Namok’s Legacy.

‘I feel very honoured and privileged to be able to continue on the legacy,’ Namok Jr says. ‘We are natural born storytellers and it’s important to share our stories… I believe if we start educating our younger generations, they will grow up knowing and understanding our way of life.’

Read: The Indigenous Literacy Foundation wins the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award 2024

Thomas Mayo, the book’s co-author, says ‘Working with Bernard Namok Junior to tell his father’s story gave me a new connection to the Torres Strait Islander Flag… We love the flag and all it represents and we are proud to share it with all Australians.’

Mayo, a Kaurareg Aboriginal and Kalkalgal, Erubamle Torres Strait Islander man, is a signatory and advocate of the Uluru Statement from the Heart. His most recent book is The Voice to Parliament Handbook – All the detail you need, co-authored with Kerry O’Brien.

Tori-Jay Mordey, also from Thursday Island and now living in Meanjin/Brisbane, illustrated the book with bright colours and symbols such as the “Dhari”, representing connection to the islands.

Read: Australian teen literacy habits revealed by new Deakin University research

Melena Cole-Manolis, the Editor at Magabala Books, says, ‘Our Flag, Our Story tells a piece of Australian history that is long overdue… We felt it was important for this story to be told by Torres Strait Islanders; it’s about their values and their culture. It’s their story to tell that all Australians should listen to.’

Our Flag, Our Story will released 1 May in bookstores. It is also available on the Magabala Books website.

