Plagiarism claim from RecipeTin Eats’ Nagi Maehashi

Are the allegations true or half-baked?
30 Apr 2025 16:43
Thuy On
Writing and Publishing

Nagi Maehashi, author of the bestselling RecipeTin Eats: Dinner and RecipeTin Eats: Tonight, both published by Macmillan, has claimed that social media influencer Brooke Bellamy – with a large TikTok following of her own – has plagiarised two of her recipes, as well as some from other author/cooks in Bake With Brooki (Penguin).

In an Instagram post, and further elaborated on her website, Maehashi wrote: ‘I’m no stranger to seeing my recipes being copied online. But seeing what I believe to be my recipes and my words printed in a multimillion-dollar book launched with a huge publicity campaign from one of Australia’s biggest publishers was shocking…”

Maehashi then posted her caramel and baklava recipes side by side with those in Bake With Brooki, saying “I invite you to review comparisons of my recipes in question (swipe) and form your own view. To me, the similarities are so specific and detailed that calling these a coincidence feels disingenuous.

“There are also recipes from other authors, including from very well-known, beloved cookbook authors where the similarities are so extensive, dismissing it as coincidence would be absurd (in my opinion).”

Maehashi says she’d reached out to both Penguin and Bellamy. Both entities denied her allegations.

In a post on her own Instagram, Bellamy says, “I did not plagiarise any recipes in my book, which consists of 100 recipes I have created over many years, since falling in love with baking as a child and growing up baking with my mum in our home kitchen.”

Maehashi and Bellamy have now engaged their own legal representation in this ongoing case about intellectual property.

